***Readers are advised to contact the venues to confirm that performances will go on as scheduled.***
—
Thursday.12
COMEDY
The Good, The Bad and The Ugly: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Friday.13
COMEDY
Genre Legends: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Dynamic Duos: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
THEATER
”The Saga of the Volsungs: Volume I: The Sword In The Tree”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
Saturday.14
COMEDY
Genre Legends: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Dynamic Duos: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
THEATER
”The Saga of the Volsungs: Volume I: The Sword In The Tree”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
—
Thursday.19
THEATER
”The Saga of the Volsungs: Volume II: What The Birds Said”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
Friday.20
THEATER
”The Music Man”: Theatre Arts Guild, 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $15-28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.
Meredith Wilson’s “The Music Man”: 7:30 p.m., Historic Everett Theatre, 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. 425-258-6766 or yourhistoriceveretttheatre.org.
”The Saga of the Volsungs: Volume II: What The Birds Said”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
”The Smell of the Kill”: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.
COMEDY
Genre Legends: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Dynamic Duos: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Saturday.21
BALLET
”The Little Mermaid”: Northwest Ballet Theater, 7:30 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
THEATER
”The Music Man”: Theatre Arts Guild, 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $15-28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.
Meredith Wilson’s “The Music Man”: 7:30 p.m., Historic Everett Theatre, 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. 425-258-6766 or yourhistoriceveretttheatre.org.
”The Saga of the Volsungs: Volume I: The Sword In The Tree”: 4 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
”The Saga of the Volsungs: Volume II: What The Birds Said”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
”The Smell of the Kill”: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.
COMEDY
Genre Legends: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Dynamic Duos: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Sunday.22
THEATER
”The Music Man”: Theatre Arts Guild, 2 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $15-28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.
BALLET
”The Little Mermaid”: Northwest Ballet Theater, 2 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
”The Smell of the Kill”: 2 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.
