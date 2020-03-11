"The Little Mermaid" by Northwest Ballet Theater

Saturday-Sunday.21-22

”THE LITTLE MERMAID”

Northwest Ballet Theater, Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.

***Readers are advised to contact the venues to confirm that performances will go on as scheduled.***

Thursday.12

COMEDY

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Friday.13

COMEDY

Genre Legends: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Dynamic Duos: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

THEATER

”The Saga of the Volsungs: Volume I: The Sword In The Tree”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

Saturday.14

COMEDY

Genre Legends: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Dynamic Duos: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

THEATER

”The Saga of the Volsungs: Volume I: The Sword In The Tree”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

Thursday.19

THEATER

”The Saga of the Volsungs: Volume II: What The Birds Said”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

Friday.20

THEATER

”The Music Man”: Theatre Arts Guild, 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $15-28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.

Meredith Wilson’s “The Music Man”: 7:30 p.m., Historic Everett Theatre, 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. 425-258-6766 or yourhistoriceveretttheatre.org.

”The Saga of the Volsungs: Volume II: What The Birds Said”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

”The Smell of the Kill”: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.

COMEDY

Genre Legends: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Dynamic Duos: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Saturday.21

BALLET

”The Little Mermaid”: Northwest Ballet Theater, 7:30 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.

THEATER

”The Music Man”: Theatre Arts Guild, 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $15-28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.

Meredith Wilson’s “The Music Man”: 7:30 p.m., Historic Everett Theatre, 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. 425-258-6766 or yourhistoriceveretttheatre.org.

”The Saga of the Volsungs: Volume I: The Sword In The Tree”: 4 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

”The Saga of the Volsungs: Volume II: What The Birds Said”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

”The Smell of the Kill”: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.

COMEDY

Genre Legends: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Dynamic Duos: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Sunday.22

THEATER

”The Music Man”: Theatre Arts Guild, 2 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $15-28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.

BALLET

”The Little Mermaid”: Northwest Ballet Theater, 2 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.

”The Smell of the Kill”: 2 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.

