Thursday
Sept. 5
COMEDY
The GBU: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
READINGS
Back Room Lit Lab: 6:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Friday
Sept. 6
COMEDY
Improv Evolution: 9 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Saturday
Sept. 7
COMEDY
Improv Evolution: 9 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Thursday
Sept. 12
COMEDY
The GBU: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Friday
Sept. 13
THEATER
“And Then There Were None”: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.
“Murder at the Manor”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $10. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
COMEDY
Improv Evolution: 9 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Saturday
Sept. 14
MUSIC
Sea Notes Big Band: 7:30 p.m., Oak Harbor Elks Lodge, 155 NE Ernst St., Oak Harbor. $10.
THEATER
“And Then There Were None”: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.
“Murder at the Manor”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $10. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
COMEDY
Improv Evolution: 9 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Sunday
Sept. 15
MUSIC
Diana Krall: 7 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
“And Then There Were None”: 2 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.
“Murder at the Manor”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $10. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
