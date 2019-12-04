Thursday.5
THEATER
”Crazy For You”: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.
”Narnia”: 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-14. 360-354-4425 or theclaire.org.
”A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $15-20. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
”Number the Stars”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
”Shrek The Musical”: 7 p.m., Burlington-Edison High School cafetorium, 301 N. Burlington Blvd, Burlington. Adults $9, B-ESD staff/students/seniors/military $6, family of four $27. 360-757-4074.
Friday.6
BALLET
”The Nutcracker”: Skagit Valley Academy of Dance, 7:30 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
THEATER
”Crazy For You”: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.
”A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $15-20. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
”Number the Stars”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
”Honk!”: 7 p.m., BAAY Theatre, 1059 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-306-8531 or baay.org/theatre.
”Shrek The Musical”: 7 p.m., Burlington-Edison High School cafetorium, 301 N. Burlington Blvd, Burlington. Adults $9, B-ESD staff/students/seniors/military $6, family of four $27. 360-757-4074.
MUSIC
Cantabile Chamber Choir: 7:30 p.m., Depot Arts Center, 611 R Ave., Anacortes. brownpapertickets.com.
Shelter Bay Chorus: 7 p.m., Shelter Bay Clubhouse, 1000 Shoshone Drive, La Conner. $10 suggested donation. 360-223-3230.
Saturday.7
BALLET
”The Nutcracker”: Skagit Valley Academy of Dance, 7:30 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
THEATER
”Shrek The Musical”: 2 and 7 p.m., Burlington-Edison High School cafetorium, 301 N. Burlington Blvd, Burlington. Adults $9, B-ESD staff/students/seniors/military $6, family of four $27. 2 p.m. show is “pay what you can.” 360-757-4074.
”Honk!”: 2 and 7 p.m., BAAY Theatre, 1059 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-306-8531 or baay.org/theatre.
”Crazy For You”: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.
”Narnia”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-14. 360-354-4425 or theclaire.org.
”A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $15-20. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
”Number the Stars”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
MUSIC
Shelter Bay Chorus: 3 p.m., Shelter Bay Clubhouse, 1000 Shoshone Drive, La Conner. $10 suggested donation. 360-223-3230
Cantabile Chamber Choir: 7:30 p.m., Tidelands Church, 26910 92nd Ave NW, No. C5, Stanwood. brownpapertickets.com.
The Coats: 7 p.m., Bellingham High School, 2020 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham. 360-676-5006 or thecoats.net.
Handel’s “Messiah”: Whatcom Chorale and Whatcom Chorale Sinfonia, 7 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
Sunday.8
BALLET
”The Nutcracker”: Skagit Valley Academy of Dance, 2 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
THEATER
”Honk!”: 2 p.m., BAAY Theatre, 1059 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-306-8531 or baay.org/theatre.
”Crazy For You”: 2 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.
”Narnia”: 2 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-14. 360-354-4425 or theclaire.org.
”Number the Stars”: 2 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
MUSIC
Holiday Magic: Bellingham Symphony Orchestra, 3 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
Cantabile Chamber Choir: 4 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 415 S. 18th St., Mount Vernon. brownpapertickets.com.
Wednesday.11
COMEDY
”O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy”: 7:30 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
Thursday.12
THEATER
”Shrek The Musical”: 7 p.m., Burlington-Edison High School cafetorium, 301 N. Burlington Blvd, Burlington. Adults $9, B-ESD staff/students/seniors/military $6, family of four $27. 360-757-4074.
”Crazy For You”: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.
”Narnia”: 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-14. 360-354-4425 or theclaire.org.
”A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $15-20. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
”Number the Stars”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
