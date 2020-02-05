Thursday.6
THEATER
Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
”The Good Doctor”: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.
”Davis”: 8 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $8-16. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
”The Cocoanuts”: 7:30 p.m., Philip Tarro Theatre, Skagit Valley College, 2405 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. $17, students free. 360-416-7727 or brownpapertickets.com.
COMEDY
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Stand Up Comedy: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Friday.7
THEATER
Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
”The Good Doctor”: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.
”Davis”: 8 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $8-16. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
Serial Killers: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $10-12. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
”The Cocoanuts”: 7:30 p.m., Skagit Valley College, Philip Tarro Theatre, 2405 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. $17, SVC students free. 360-416-7727 or brownpapertickets.com.
- ”MASH 4077”:
- 7:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.
COMEDY
Cupid’s Arrow: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
50 Shades of Velvet: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
MUSIC
Martin Taylor: 7:30 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. $25-35. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
Saturday.8
THEATER
Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
”Davis”: 8 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $8-16. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
”The Good Doctor”: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.
Serial Killers: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $10-12. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
”The Cocoanuts”: 7:30 p.m., Philip Tarro Theatre, Skagit Valley College, 2405 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. $17, SVC students free. 360-416-7727 or brownpapertickets.com.
”Contest of Crowns”: Shakespeare Northwest, 7:30 p.m., Concrete Theatre, 45920 Main St., Concrete. $10. 360-941-0403 or concrete-theatre.com.
- ”MASH 4077”:
- 7:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.
COMEDY
Cupid’s Arrow: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
50 Shades of Velvet: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Sunday.9
THEATER
Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express”: 2 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
”The Good Doctor”: 2 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.
”The Cocoanuts”: 7:30 p.m., Skagit Valley College, Philip Tarro Theatre, 2405 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. $17, SVC students free. 360-416-7727 or brownpapertickets.com.
- ”MASH 4077”:
- 7:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.
Thursday.13
THEATER
Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
”The Curious Savage”: 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-14. 360-354-4425 or theclaire.org.
- ”MASH 4077”:
- 7:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.
COMEDY
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Reinemer Brothers Improv Show: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
