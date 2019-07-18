Thursday.18

THEATER

”Million Dollar Quartet”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”: 8 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $20. 360-296-1753 or bellinghamtheatreworks.org.

Friday.19

THEATER

”Million Dollar Quartet”: 8 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”The Clean House”: 8 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $20. 360-296-1753 or bellinghamtheatreworks.org.

Saturday.20

THEATER

”Million Dollar Quartet”: 2 and 8 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”Wit”: 8 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $20. 360-296-1753 or bellinghamtheatreworks.org.

Sunday.21

THEATER

”Million Dollar Quartet”: 2 and 7 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”: 8 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $20. 360-296-1753 or bellinghamtheatreworks.org.

Tuesday.23

THEATER

”Million Dollar Quartet”: 7 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”Wit”: 8 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $20. 360-296-1753 or bellinghamtheatreworks.org.

Wednesday.24

THEATER

”Million Dollar Quartet”: 7:30 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”: 8 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $20. 360-296-1753 or bellinghamtheatreworks.org.

Thursday.25

THEATER

”Million Dollar Quartet”: 7:30 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”The Clean House”: 8 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $20. 360-296-1753 or bellinghamtheatreworks.org.

