Thursday
March 5
THEATER
“Godspell”: 7 p.m., Burlington-Edison High School Cafetorium, 301 N. Burlington Blvd, Burlington. Adults $9, B-ESD staff/students/seniors/military $6, family of four $27. 360-757-4074.
“Fame, the Musical”: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $18-28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.
COMEDY
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Friday
March 6
THEATER
“Godspell”: 7 p.m., Burlington-Edison High School Cafetorium, 301 N. Burlington Blvd, Burlington. Adults $9, B-ESD staff/students/seniors/military $6, family of four $27. 360-757-4074.
“Fame, the Musical”: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $18-28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.
COMEDY
Genre Legends: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Dynamic Duos: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Saturday
March 7
THEATER
“Godspell”: 2 p.m., 7 p.m., Burlington-Edison High School Cafetorium, 301 N. Burlington Blvd, Burlington. Adults $9, B-ESD staff/students/seniors/military $6, family of four $27. 360-757-4074.
“Fame, the Musical”: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $18-28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.
COMEDY
Genre Legends: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Dynamic Duos: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Friday
March 13
COMEDY
Genre Legends: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Dynamic Duos: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
THEATER
“The Saga of the Volsungs: Volume I: The Sword In The Tree”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
Saturday
March 14
COMEDY
Genre Legends: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Dynamic Duos: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
THEATER
“The Saga of the Volsungs: Volume I: The Sword In The Tree”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.