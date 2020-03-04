"Fame, the Musical"
Buy Now

Sierra Mierzeski (left) and Rob Neeleman appear in META Performing Arts’ production of “Fame, the Musical,” now being performed at the Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon.

 Craig Parrish / Skagit Valley Herald

Thursday

March 5

THEATER

“Godspell”: 7 p.m., Burlington-Edison High School Cafetorium, 301 N. Burlington Blvd, Burlington. Adults $9, B-ESD staff/students/seniors/military $6, family of four $27. 360-757-4074.

“Fame, the Musical”: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $18-28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.

COMEDY

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Friday

March 6

THEATER

“Godspell”: 7 p.m., Burlington-Edison High School Cafetorium, 301 N. Burlington Blvd, Burlington. Adults $9, B-ESD staff/students/seniors/military $6, family of four $27. 360-757-4074.

“Fame, the Musical”: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $18-28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.

COMEDY

Genre Legends: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Dynamic Duos: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Saturday

March 7

THEATER

“Godspell”: 2 p.m., 7 p.m., Burlington-Edison High School Cafetorium, 301 N. Burlington Blvd, Burlington. Adults $9, B-ESD staff/students/seniors/military $6, family of four $27. 360-757-4074.

“Fame, the Musical”: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $18-28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.

COMEDY

Genre Legends: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Dynamic Duos: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Friday

March 13

COMEDY

Genre Legends: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Dynamic Duos: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

THEATER

“The Saga of the Volsungs: Volume I: The Sword In The Tree”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

Saturday

March 14

COMEDY

Genre Legends: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Dynamic Duos: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

THEATER

“The Saga of the Volsungs: Volume I: The Sword In The Tree”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

More from this section

Tags

Load comments