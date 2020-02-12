“Murder on the Orient Express”

Thursday-Sunday.13-16

”MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS”

ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com. Check individual listings for times. Pictured: Raido McComas, as Samuel Ratchett, and Adam Shipman, as Hercule Poirot.

Thursday.13

THEATER

Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

”The Curious Savage”: 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-14. 360-354-4425 or theclaire.org.

  • ”MASH 4077”:
  • 7:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.

COMEDY

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Reinemer Brothers Improv Show: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Friday.14

THEATER

Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

”The Curious Savage”: 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-14. 360-354-4425 or theclaire.org.

Serial Killers: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $10-12. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

  • ”MASH 4077”:
  • 7:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.

COMEDY

Cupid’s Arrow: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

50 Shades of Velvet: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Saturday.15

THEATER

Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

  • ”MASH 4077”:
  • 7:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.

MUSIC

Vox & Friends: Uncorked – A Musical Cabaret: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $30. voxpacifica.org/events.

THEATER

”The Curious Savage”: 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-14. 360-354-4425 or theclaire.org.

Serial Killers: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $10-12. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

COMEDY

Cupid’s Arrow: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

50 Shades of Velvet: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Sunday.16

THEATER

Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express”: 2 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

MUSIC

Vox & Friends: Uncorked – A Musical Cabaret: 4 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St, Bellingham. $30. voxpacifica.org/events.

THEATER

”The Curious Savage”: 2 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-14. 360-354-4425 or theclaire.org.

  • ”MASH 4077”:
  • 2:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.

Thursday.20

THEATER

Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

”The Curious Savage”: 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-14. 360-354-4425 or theclaire.org.

  • ”MASH 4077”:
  • 7:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.

COMEDY

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Say What?? Comedy Panel: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

