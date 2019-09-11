"Murder at the Manor"

Friday-Sunday.13-15

”MURDER AT THE MANOR”

ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $10. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com. Check individual listings for times.

Thursday.12

THEATER

”Broadway Bound”: 7:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. $16-$18. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.

COMEDY

The GBU: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

The Mash Up Show: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Friday.13

THEATER

”And Then There Were None”: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-$16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.

”Murder at the Manor”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $10. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

”Broadway Bound”: 7:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. $16-$18. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.

48HR Theater Festival #53: 7:30 and 10 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

COMEDY

Improv Evolution: 9 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Saturday.14

MUSIC

Sea Notes Big Band: 7:30 p.m., Oak Harbor Elks Lodge, 155 NE Ernst St., Oak Harbor. $10.

THEATER

”And Then There Were None”: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-$16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.

”Murder at the Manor”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $10. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

”Broadway Bound”: 7:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. $16-$18. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.

48HR Theater Festival #53: 7:30 and 10 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

COMEDY

Improv Evolution: 9 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Sunday.15

MUSIC

Diana Krall: 7 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.

THEATER

”And Then There Were None”: 2 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-$16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.

”Murder at the Manor”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $10. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

”Broadway Bound”: 2:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. $16-$18. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.

Thursday.19

THEATER

”And Then There Were None”: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-$16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.

”Tuesdays With Morrie”: 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-$14. theclaire.org.

”Broadway Bound”: 7:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. $16-$18. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.

COMEDY

The GBU: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Friday.20

THEATER

”And Then There Were None”: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-$16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.

”On Approval”: 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-$14. theclaire.org.

”Broadway Bound”: 7:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. $16-$18. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.

The Cody Rivers Show Presents: Baderson: 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $10-$12. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

New Works: “Godlike,” by Rosalind Reynolds: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $6-$12. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

COMEDY

Improv Evolution: 9 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

