Thursday.26
MUSIC
Led Zepagain: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin: 7:30 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
THEATER
”And Then There Were None”: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-$16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.
”On Approval”: 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-$14. theclaire.org.
New Works: “Godlike,” by Rosalind Reynolds: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $6-$12. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
COMEDY
The GBU: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Friday.27
THEATER
”And Then There Were None”: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-$16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.
”Tuesdays With Morrie”: 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-$14. theclaire.org.
”My Fair Lady”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
New Works: “Godlike,” by Rosalind Reynolds: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $6-$12. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
COMEDY
Improv Evolution: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Saturday.28
MUSIC
Christine Tassan et Les Imposteures: 7 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
THEATER
”And Then There Were None”: 2 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-$16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.
”Tuesdays With Morrie”: 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-$14. theclaire.org.
”On Approval”: 2 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-$14. theclaire.org.
”My Fair Lady”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
New Works: “Godlike,” by Rosalind Reynolds: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $6-$12. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
COMEDY
Improv Evolution: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Sunday.29
MUSIC
Music in Motion: 3 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
THEATER
”Tuesdays With Morrie”: 2 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-$14. theclaire.org.
Wednesday.2
MUSIC
Miles Black with Kevin Woods: 7 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $15-$20. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
Thursday.3
COMEDY
The GBU: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
THEATER
”Tuesdays With Morrie”: 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-$14. theclaire.org.
”My Fair Lady”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
”Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons”: 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $12-$18. 360-296-1753 or bellinghamtheatreworks.org.
