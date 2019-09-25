"My Fair Lady"

Friday-Saturday.27-28

”MY FAIR LADY”

7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

Thursday.26

MUSIC

Led Zepagain: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin: 7:30 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.

THEATER

”And Then There Were None”: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-$16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.

”On Approval”: 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-$14. theclaire.org.

New Works: “Godlike,” by Rosalind Reynolds: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $6-$12. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

COMEDY

The GBU: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Friday.27

THEATER

”And Then There Were None”: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-$16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.

”Tuesdays With Morrie”: 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-$14. theclaire.org.

”My Fair Lady”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

New Works: “Godlike,” by Rosalind Reynolds: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $6-$12. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

COMEDY

Improv Evolution: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Saturday.28

MUSIC

Christine Tassan et Les Imposteures: 7 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.

THEATER

”And Then There Were None”: 2 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-$16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.

”Tuesdays With Morrie”: 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-$14. theclaire.org.

”On Approval”: 2 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-$14. theclaire.org.

”My Fair Lady”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

New Works: “Godlike,” by Rosalind Reynolds: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $6-$12. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

COMEDY

Improv Evolution: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Sunday.29

MUSIC

Music in Motion: 3 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.

THEATER

”Tuesdays With Morrie”: 2 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-$14. theclaire.org.

Wednesday.2

MUSIC

Miles Black with Kevin Woods: 7 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $15-$20. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

Thursday.3

COMEDY

The GBU: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

THEATER

”Tuesdays With Morrie”: 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-$14. theclaire.org.

”My Fair Lady”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

”Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons”: 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $12-$18. 360-296-1753 or bellinghamtheatreworks.org.

