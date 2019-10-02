"My Fair Lady"
Thursday-Sunday.3-6

”MY FAIR LADY”

ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com. Check individual listings for times. Pictured: Mark Wenzel (from left) as Henry Higgins, Charlie McCarthy as Eliza Doolittle and Ron Wohl as Colonel Pickering.

Thursday.3

COMEDY

The GBU: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

THEATER

”Tuesdays With Morrie”: 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-$14. theclaire.org.

”My Fair Lady”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

”Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons”: 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $12-$18. 360-296-1753 or bellinghamtheatreworks.org.

Friday.4

THEATER

”On Approval”: 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-$14. theclaire.org.

”My Fair Lady”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

”Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons”: 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $12-$18. 360-296-1753 or bellinghamtheatreworks.org.

COMEDY

Hellingham: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. $14-$15. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Saturday.5

THEATER

”On Approval”: 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-$14. theclaire.org.

”Tuesdays With Morrie”: 2 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-$14. theclaire.org.

”My Fair Lady”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

COMEDY

Hellingham: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. $14-$15. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Sunday.6

THEATER

”On Approval”: 2 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-$14. theclaire.org.

”My Fair Lady”: 2 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

Wednesday.9

MUSIC

Naomi Moon Siegel Quartet: 7 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $15-$20. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

Thursday.10

THEATER

”My Fair Lady”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

”Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons”: 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $12-$18. 360-296-1753 or bellinghamtheatreworks.org.

COMEDY

The GBU: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Friday.11

THEATER

”My Fair Lady”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

48-Hour Theater Festival #53: 7:30 and 10 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

”Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons”: 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $12-$18. 360-296-1753 or bellinghamtheatreworks.org.

COMEDY

Hellingham: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. $14-$15. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Saturday.12

MUSIC

An Evening with Jake Shimabukuro: 7:30 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.

THEATER

”My Fair Lady”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

48-Hour Theater Festival #53: 7:30 and 10 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

COMEDY

Hellingham: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. $14-$15. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Sunday.13

THEATER

”My Fair Lady”: 2 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

