8 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $20. 360-296-1753 or bellinghamtheatreworks.org.

THEATER

”Million Dollar Quartet”: 7:30 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”Wit”: 8 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $20. 360-296-1753 or bellinghamtheatreworks.org.

”Ajax”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts Summer Rep, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $9-$15. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

COMEDY

The GBU: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Friday.12

THEATER

”Million Dollar Quartet”: 8 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”: 8 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $20. 360-296-1753 or bellinghamtheatreworks.org.

”Ajax”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts Summer Rep, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $9-$15. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

Saturday.13

THEATER

”Million Dollar Quartet”: 2 and 8 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”The Clean House”: 8 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $20. 360-296-1753 or bellinghamtheatreworks.org.

”Ajax”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts Summer Rep, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $9-$15. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

Sunday.14

THEATER

”Million Dollar Quartet”: 2 and 7 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”Wit”: 8 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $20. 360-296-1753 or bellinghamtheatreworks.org.

Tuesday.16

THEATER

”The Clean House”: 8 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $20. 360-296-1753 or bellinghamtheatreworks.org.

Wednesday.17

THEATER

”Million Dollar Quartet”: 7:30 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”Wit”: 8 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $20. 360-296-1753 or bellinghamtheatreworks.org.

Thursday.18

THEATER

”Million Dollar Quartet”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”: 8 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $20. 360-296-1753 or bellinghamtheatreworks.org.

Friday.19

THEATER

”Million Dollar Quartet”: 8 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”The Clean House”: 8 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $20. 360-296-1753 or bellinghamtheatreworks.org.

Saturday.20

THEATER

”Million Dollar Quartet”: 2 and 8 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”Wit”: 8 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $20. 360-296-1753 or bellinghamtheatreworks.org.

Sunday.21

THEATER

”Million Dollar Quartet”: 2 and 7 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”: 8 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $20. 360-296-1753 or bellinghamtheatreworks.org.

