Thursday.19
BALLET
”The Nutcracker”: Opus Performing Arts and BAAY Bellingham Arts Academy for Youth, 7 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
MUSIC
Mount Vernon High School Instrumental and Choral Music: 4 and 7 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
THEATER
”A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $15-20. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
”Number the Stars”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
Friday.20
BALLET
”The Nutcracker”: Northwest Ballet Theater, 7:30 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
DANCE
”Saving ChristmasTown”: 7 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
MAGIC
Magic Cabaret with John Walton, Kerry Pollock and Greg Gleason: 7:30 p.m., Harold and Irene Walton Theatre, Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
THEATER
”A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $15-20. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
”Number the Stars”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
MUSIC
Sea Notes: 7:30 p.m., CPO Club, 1080 W. Ault Field Road, Oak Harbor. $10.
Saturday.21
BALLET
”The Nutcracker”: Northwest Ballet Theater, 2 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
MAGIC
Mostly Magic with John Walton: noon and 3 p.m., Harold and Irene Walton Theatre, Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
DANCE
”Once Upon a Winter Walk”: Day to Day Dance, 7 p.m., Blaine Performing Arts Center, 975 H St., Blaine. 360-332-5881 or daytodaydance.com.
”Saving ChristmasTown”: 2 and 7 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
THEATER
”A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $15-20. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
”Number the Stars”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
Sunday.22
BALLET
”The Nutcracker”: Northwest Ballet Theater, 2 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
THEATER
”A Christmas Carol”: 3 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. $30-70. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
MUSIC
A Very Brassy Christmas: 7:30 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. $16-27. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
Monday.23
BALLET
”The Nutcracker”: Ballet Bellingham, 7 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
MUSIC
Journey Christmas Concert: 7:30 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
