Thursday.21
THEATER
”The Norman Conquests: Table Manners”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $7-18. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
Friday.22
THEATER
”The Norman Conquests: Round and Round the Garden”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $7-18. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
”Pray the Gay Away”: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $13-24. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.
SPEAKER
Gloria Steinem: 7:30 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. $22-85. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
Saturday.23
THEATER
”The Norman Conquests: Marathon”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $16-42. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
”Pray the Gay Away”: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $13-24. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.
MUSIC
Jesse Cook: 7:30 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. $20-50. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
Sunday.24
”The Norman Conquests: Round and Round the Garden”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $7-18. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
”Pray the Gay Away”: 2 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $13-24. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.
Wednesday.27
”The Norman Conquests: Living Together”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $7-18. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
Friday.29
”The Norman Conquests: Round and Round the Garden”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $7-18. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
”Crazy For You”: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.
”Narnia”: 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-14. 360-354-4425 or theclaire.org.
”Number the Stars”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
Saturday.30
”Crazy For You”: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.
”The Norman Conquests: Marathon”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $16-42. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
”Narnia”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-14. 360-354-4425 or theclaire.org.
”Number the Stars”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
Sunday.1
”Crazy For You”: 2 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.
”Narnia”: 2 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-14. 360-354-4425 or theclaire.org.
