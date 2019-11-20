"Pray the Gay Away"

Friday-Sunday.22-24

”PRAY THE GAY AWAY”

Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $13-24. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org. Check individual listings for times.

Thursday.21

THEATER

”The Norman Conquests: Table Manners”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $7-18. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

Friday.22

THEATER

”The Norman Conquests: Round and Round the Garden”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $7-18. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

”Pray the Gay Away”: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $13-24. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.

SPEAKER

Gloria Steinem: 7:30 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. $22-85. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.

Saturday.23

THEATER

”The Norman Conquests: Marathon”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $16-42. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

”Pray the Gay Away”: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $13-24. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.

MUSIC

Jesse Cook: 7:30 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. $20-50. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.

Sunday.24

”The Norman Conquests: Round and Round the Garden”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $7-18. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

”Pray the Gay Away”: 2 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $13-24. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.

Wednesday.27

”The Norman Conquests: Living Together”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $7-18. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

Friday.29

”The Norman Conquests: Round and Round the Garden”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $7-18. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

”Crazy For You”: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.

”Narnia”: 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-14. 360-354-4425 or theclaire.org.

”Number the Stars”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

Saturday.30

”Crazy For You”: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.

”The Norman Conquests: Marathon”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $16-42. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

”Narnia”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-14. 360-354-4425 or theclaire.org.

”Number the Stars”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

Sunday.1

”Crazy For You”: 2 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.

”Narnia”: 2 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-14. 360-354-4425 or theclaire.org.

