Thursday.16
THEATER
”Guys & Dolls”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.
Friday.17
COMEDY
Jay Pharoah: 8 p.m., Pacific Showroom, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.
THEATER
”Beauty and the Beast”: 7 p.m., BAAY Theatre, 1059 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-306-8531 or baay.org/theatre.
”Guys & Dolls”: 8 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.
”The Curious Savage”: 7 p.m., ALTA Theatre, Alger Community Church, 1475 Silver Run Lane, Alger, (Old Highway 99, one-quarter mile north of Alger, Exit 240). brownpapertickets.com, altatheatre.com, altainfo2001@gmail.com or 360-424-5144.
Saturday.18
COMEDY
Jay Pharoah: 8 p.m., Pacific Showroom, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.
THEATER
”Beauty and the Beast”: 7 p.m., BAAY Theatre, 1059 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-306-8531 or baay.org/theatre.
”Guys & Dolls”: 2 and 8 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.
”The Curious Savage”: 7 p.m., ALTA Theatre, Alger Community Church, 1475 Silver Run Lane, Alger, (Old Highway 99, one-quarter mile north of Alger, Exit 240). brownpapertickets.com, altatheatre.com, altainfo2001@gmail.com or 360-424-5144.
Sunday.19
THEATER
”An American in Paris”: 7:30 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
”Beauty and the Beast”: 7 p.m., BAAY Theatre, 1059 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-306-8531 or baay.org/theatre.
”Guys & Dolls”: 2 and 7 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.
”The Curious Savage”: 2:30 p.m., ALTA Theatre, Alger Community Church, 1475 Silver Run Lane, Alger, (Old Highway 99, one-quarter mile north of Alger, Exit 240). brownpapertickets.com, altatheatre.com, altainfo2001@gmail.com or 360-424-5144.
Monday.20
SPEAKER
Liberty And Justice For All — Celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.: noon-1 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
Wednesday.22
THEATER
”Guys & Dolls”: 7:30 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.
Thursday.23
THEATER
”Guys & Dolls”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.
