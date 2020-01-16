Thursday.16

THEATER

”Guys & Dolls”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

Friday.17

COMEDY

Jay Pharoah: 8 p.m., Pacific Showroom, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.

THEATER

”Beauty and the Beast”: 7 p.m., BAAY Theatre, 1059 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-306-8531 or baay.org/theatre.

”Guys & Dolls”: 8 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”The Curious Savage”: 7 p.m., ALTA Theatre, Alger Community Church, 1475 Silver Run Lane, Alger, (Old Highway 99, one-quarter mile north of Alger, Exit 240). brownpapertickets.com, altatheatre.com, altainfo2001@gmail.com or 360-424-5144.

Saturday.18

COMEDY

Jay Pharoah: 8 p.m., Pacific Showroom, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.

THEATER

”Beauty and the Beast”: 7 p.m., BAAY Theatre, 1059 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-306-8531 or baay.org/theatre.

”Guys & Dolls”: 2 and 8 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”The Curious Savage”: 7 p.m., ALTA Theatre, Alger Community Church, 1475 Silver Run Lane, Alger, (Old Highway 99, one-quarter mile north of Alger, Exit 240). brownpapertickets.com, altatheatre.com, altainfo2001@gmail.com or 360-424-5144.

Sunday.19

THEATER

”An American in Paris”: 7:30 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.

”Beauty and the Beast”: 7 p.m., BAAY Theatre, 1059 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-306-8531 or baay.org/theatre.

”Guys & Dolls”: 2 and 7 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”The Curious Savage”: 2:30 p.m., ALTA Theatre, Alger Community Church, 1475 Silver Run Lane, Alger, (Old Highway 99, one-quarter mile north of Alger, Exit 240). brownpapertickets.com, altatheatre.com, altainfo2001@gmail.com or 360-424-5144.

Monday.20

SPEAKER

Liberty And Justice For All — Celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.: noon-1 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.

Wednesday.22

THEATER

”Guys & Dolls”: 7:30 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

Thursday.23

THEATER

”Guys & Dolls”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

