Thursday.9
THEATER
”Guys & Dolls”: 7:30 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.
”The Curious Savage”: 7 p.m., ALTA Theatre, Alger Community Church, 1475 Silver Run Lane, Alger, (Old Highway 99, one-quarter mile north of Alger, Exit 240). brownpapertickets.com, altatheatre.com, altainfo2001@gmail.com or 360-424-5144.
Friday.10
THEATER
”Beauty and the Beast”: 7 p.m., BAAY Theatre, 1059 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-306-8531 or baay.org/theatre.
”Guys & Dolls”: 8 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.
”The Curious Savage”: 7 p.m., ALTA Theatre, Alger Community Church, 1475 Silver Run Lane, Alger, (Old Highway 99, one-quarter mile north of Alger, Exit 240). brownpapertickets.com, altatheatre.com, altainfo2001@gmail.com or 360-424-5144.
Saturday.11
SPEAKER
Ross Mathews: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org. The show is sold out, but for ticket holders a limited number of $75 VIP Meet & Greet add-ons are available by calling 360-336-8955.
THEATER
”Beauty and the Beast”: 2 and 7 p.m., BAAY Theatre, 1059 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-306-8531 or baay.org/theatre.
”Guys & Dolls”: 2 and 8 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.
”The Curious Savage”: 7 p.m., ALTA Theatre, Alger Community Church, 1475 Silver Run Lane, Alger, (Old Highway 99, one-quarter mile north of Alger, Exit 240). brownpapertickets.com, altatheatre.com, altainfo2001@gmail.com or 360-424-5144.
Sunday.12
THEATER
”Beauty and the Beast”: 2 p.m., BAAY Theatre, 1059 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-306-8531 or baay.org/theatre.
”Guys & Dolls”: 2 and 7 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.
Wednesday.15
THEATER
”Guys & Dolls”: 7:30 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.
Thursday.16
THEATER
”Guys & Dolls”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.
Friday.17
THEATER
”Beauty and the Beast”: 7 p.m., BAAY Theatre, 1059 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-306-8531 or baay.org/theatre.
”Guys & Dolls”: 8 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.
”The Curious Savage”: 7 p.m., ALTA Theatre, Alger Community Church, 1475 Silver Run Lane, Alger, (Old Highway 99, one-quarter mile north of Alger, Exit 240). brownpapertickets.com, altatheatre.com, altainfo2001@gmail.com or 360-424-5144.
Saturday.18
THEATER
”Beauty and the Beast”: 7 p.m., BAAY Theatre, 1059 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-306-8531 or baay.org/theatre.
”Guys & Dolls”: 2 and 8 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.
”The Curious Savage”: 7 p.m., ALTA Theatre, Alger Community Church, 1475 Silver Run Lane, Alger, (Old Highway 99, one-quarter mile north of Alger, Exit 240). brownpapertickets.com, altatheatre.com, altainfo2001@gmail.com or 360-424-5144.
Sunday.19
THEATER
”Beauty and the Beast”: 7 p.m., BAAY Theatre, 1059 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-306-8531 or baay.org/theatre.
”Guys & Dolls”: 2 and 7 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.
”The Curious Savage”: 2:30 p.m., ALTA Theatre, Alger Community Church, 1475 Silver Run Lane, Alger, (Old Highway 99, one-quarter mile north of Alger, Exit 240). brownpapertickets.com, altatheatre.com, altainfo2001@gmail.com or 360-424-5144.
