"An Evening with Ross Mathews"

Saturday.11

ROSS MATHEWS

7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org. The show is sold out, but for ticket holders a limited number of $75 VIP Meet & Greet add-ons are available by calling 360-336-8955.

Thursday.9

THEATER

”Guys & Dolls”: 7:30 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”The Curious Savage”: 7 p.m., ALTA Theatre, Alger Community Church, 1475 Silver Run Lane, Alger, (Old Highway 99, one-quarter mile north of Alger, Exit 240). brownpapertickets.com, altatheatre.com, altainfo2001@gmail.com or 360-424-5144.

Friday.10

THEATER

”Beauty and the Beast”: 7 p.m., BAAY Theatre, 1059 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-306-8531 or baay.org/theatre.

”Guys & Dolls”: 8 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”The Curious Savage”: 7 p.m., ALTA Theatre, Alger Community Church, 1475 Silver Run Lane, Alger, (Old Highway 99, one-quarter mile north of Alger, Exit 240). brownpapertickets.com, altatheatre.com, altainfo2001@gmail.com or 360-424-5144.

Saturday.11

SPEAKER

Ross Mathews: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org. The show is sold out, but for ticket holders a limited number of $75 VIP Meet & Greet add-ons are available by calling 360-336-8955.

THEATER

”Beauty and the Beast”: 2 and 7 p.m., BAAY Theatre, 1059 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-306-8531 or baay.org/theatre.

”Guys & Dolls”: 2 and 8 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”The Curious Savage”: 7 p.m., ALTA Theatre, Alger Community Church, 1475 Silver Run Lane, Alger, (Old Highway 99, one-quarter mile north of Alger, Exit 240). brownpapertickets.com, altatheatre.com, altainfo2001@gmail.com or 360-424-5144.

Sunday.12

THEATER

”Beauty and the Beast”: 2 p.m., BAAY Theatre, 1059 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-306-8531 or baay.org/theatre.

”Guys & Dolls”: 2 and 7 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

Wednesday.15

THEATER

”Guys & Dolls”: 7:30 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

Thursday.16

THEATER

”Guys & Dolls”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

Friday.17

THEATER

”Beauty and the Beast”: 7 p.m., BAAY Theatre, 1059 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-306-8531 or baay.org/theatre.

”Guys & Dolls”: 8 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”The Curious Savage”: 7 p.m., ALTA Theatre, Alger Community Church, 1475 Silver Run Lane, Alger, (Old Highway 99, one-quarter mile north of Alger, Exit 240). brownpapertickets.com, altatheatre.com, altainfo2001@gmail.com or 360-424-5144.

Saturday.18

THEATER

”Beauty and the Beast”: 7 p.m., BAAY Theatre, 1059 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-306-8531 or baay.org/theatre.

”Guys & Dolls”: 2 and 8 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”The Curious Savage”: 7 p.m., ALTA Theatre, Alger Community Church, 1475 Silver Run Lane, Alger, (Old Highway 99, one-quarter mile north of Alger, Exit 240). brownpapertickets.com, altatheatre.com, altainfo2001@gmail.com or 360-424-5144.

Sunday.19

THEATER

”Beauty and the Beast”: 7 p.m., BAAY Theatre, 1059 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-306-8531 or baay.org/theatre.

”Guys & Dolls”: 2 and 7 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”The Curious Savage”: 2:30 p.m., ALTA Theatre, Alger Community Church, 1475 Silver Run Lane, Alger, (Old Highway 99, one-quarter mile north of Alger, Exit 240). brownpapertickets.com, altatheatre.com, altainfo2001@gmail.com or 360-424-5144.

