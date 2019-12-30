Friday.3

THEATER

”Guys & Dolls”: 8 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”The Curious Savage”: 7 p.m., ALTA Theatre, Alger Community Church, 1475 Silver Run Lane, Alger, (Old Highway 99, one-quarter mile north of Alger, Exit 240). Brown Paper Tickets: altatheatre.com, altainfo2001@gmail.com or 360-424-5144.

Saturday.4

THEATER

”Guys & Dolls”: 2 and 8 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”The Curious Savage”: 7 p.m., ALTA Theatre, Alger Community Church, 1475 Silver Run Lane, Alger, (Old Highway 99, one-quarter mile north of Alger, Exit 240). Brown Paper Tickets: altatheatre.com, altainfo2001@gmail.com or 360-424-5144.

SPEAKERS

Maya Enstad: 7 p.m., First Congregational Church, 2401 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham. Students free, adults $15 suggested donation. bellinghamfestival.org.

Sunday.5

THEATER

”Guys & Dolls”: 2 and 7 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”The Curious Savage”: 2:30 p.m., ALTA Theatre, Alger Community Church, 1475 Silver Run Lane, Alger, (Old Highway 99, one-quarter mile north of Alger, Exit 240). Brown Paper Tickets: altatheatre.com, altainfo2001@gmail.com or 360-424-5144.

MUSIC

A Very Brassy Christmas: 7:30 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. $16-27. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.

Wednesday.8

THEATER

”Guys & Dolls”: 7:30 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

Thursday.9

THEATER

”Guys & Dolls”: 7:30 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”The Curious Savage”: 7 p.m., ALTA Theatre, Alger Community Church, 1475 Silver Run Lane, Alger, (Old Highway 99, one-quarter mile north of Alger, Exit 240). Brown Paper Tickets: altatheatre.com, altainfo2001@gmail.com or 360-424-5144.

Friday.10

THEATER

”Beauty and the Beast”: 7 p.m., BAAY Theatre, 1059 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-306-8531 or baay.org/theatre.

”Guys & Dolls”: 8 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”The Curious Savage”: 7 p.m., ALTA Theatre, Alger Community Church, 1475 Silver Run Lane, Alger, (Old Highway 99, one-quarter mile north of Alger, Exit 240). Brown Paper Tickets: altatheatre.com, altainfo2001@gmail.com or 360-424-5144.

Saturday.11

THEATER

”Beauty and the Beast”: 2 and 7 p.m., BAAY Theatre, 1059 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-306-8531 or baay.org/theatre.

”Guys & Dolls”: 2 and 8 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”The Curious Savage”: 7 p.m., ALTA Theatre, Alger Community Church, 1475 Silver Run Lane, Alger, (Old Highway 99, one-quarter mile north of Alger, Exit 240). Brown Paper Tickets: altatheatre.com, altainfo2001@gmail.com or 360-424-5144.

Sunday.12

THEATER

”Beauty and the Beast”: 2 p.m., BAAY Theatre, 1059 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-306-8531 or baay.org/theatre.

”Guys & Dolls”: 2 and 7 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

