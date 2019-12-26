Friday.27
BALLET
”The Nutcracker”: Northwest Ballet Theater, 7:30 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
MUSIC
The Machine: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.
COMEDY
Holiday Hellingham: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Holiday Games: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Saturday.28
BALLET
”The Nutcracker”: Northwest Ballet Theater, 2 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
MUSIC
The Machine: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.
COMEDY
Holiday Hellingham: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Holiday Games: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Exit 192 Improv: 8 p.m., Historic Everett Theatre, 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. 425-258-6766 or historiceveretttheatre.org.
Sunday.29
BALLET
”The Nutcracker”: Northwest Ballet Theater, 2 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
MUSIC
A Very Brassy Christmas: 7:30 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. $16-27. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
Monday.30
MUSIC
M80’s: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.
Tuesday.31
MUSIC
Blind Boys of Alabama: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.
M80’s: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.
COMEDY
NYE Improv: 6:30, 8:30 and 10:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
