Northwest Ballet presents “The Nutcracker.”

Friday.27

BALLET

”The Nutcracker”: Northwest Ballet Theater, 7:30 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.

MUSIC

The Machine: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.

COMEDY

Holiday Hellingham: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Holiday Games: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Saturday.28

BALLET

”The Nutcracker”: Northwest Ballet Theater, 2 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.

MUSIC

The Machine: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.

COMEDY

Holiday Hellingham: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Holiday Games: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Exit 192 Improv: 8 p.m., Historic Everett Theatre, 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. 425-258-6766 or historiceveretttheatre.org.

Sunday.29

BALLET

”The Nutcracker”: Northwest Ballet Theater, 2 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.

MUSIC

A Very Brassy Christmas: 7:30 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. $16-27. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.

Monday.30

MUSIC

M80’s: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.

Tuesday.31

MUSIC

Blind Boys of Alabama: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.

M80’s: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.

COMEDY

NYE Improv: 6:30, 8:30 and 10:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

