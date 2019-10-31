Thursday

Oct. 31

THEATER

"The Addams Family": 7:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. $18-20. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.

COMEDY

Hellingham: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. $14-15. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show": 8  p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. $15.50. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.

Friday

Nov. 1 

THEATER

"Matilda the Musical": 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $18-28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.

"The Norman Conquests: Table Manners": 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $7-18. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

"The Addams Family": 7:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. $18-20. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.

"Dark of the Moon": 8 p.m., Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts, 9315 State Ave #J, Marysville. $20 adults, $17 students, seniors and military. 360.322.7402 or brownpapertickets.com/event/4217861.

Saturday

Nov. 2

THEATER

"The Norman Conquests: Table Manners": 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $7-18. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

"The Addams Family": 7:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. $18-20. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.

"Matilda the Musical": 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $18-28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.

"Dark of the Moon": 8 p.m., Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts, 9315 State Ave #J, Marysville. $20 adults, $17 students, seniors and military. 360.322.7402 or brownpapertickets.com/event/4217861.

Sunday

Nov. 3 

THEATER

"The Addams Family": 2:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. $18-20. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.

"Dark of the Moon": 2 p.m., Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts, 9315 State Ave #J, Marysville. $20 adults, $17 students, seniors and military. 360.322.7402 or brownpapertickets.com/event/4217861.

Thursday

Nov. 7 

THEATER

"The Norman Conquests: Living Together": 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $7-18. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

"The Addams Family": 7:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. $18-20. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.

MUSIC

Michael W. Smith: 7:30 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.

Ron Jones and Jazz Forest: 7 p.m., Camano Lutheran Church, 850 Heichel Road, Camano Island. $20 suggested donation. 360-629-4592.

More from this section

Tags

Load comments