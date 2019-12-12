Skagit Symphony

Friday.13

SKAGIT SYMPHONY

7:30 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.

 John Yaeger photo

Thursday.12

THEATER

”Shrek The Musical”: 7 p.m., Burlington-Edison High School cafetorium, 301 N. Burlington Blvd, Burlington. Adults $9, B-ESD staff/students/seniors/military $6, family of four $27. 360-757-4074.

”Crazy For You”: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.

”Narnia”: 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-14. 360-354-4425 or theclaire.org.

”A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $15-20. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

”Number the Stars”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

Friday.13

MUSIC

Skagit Symphony: 7:30 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.

THEATER

”Shrek The Musical”: 7 p.m., Burlington-Edison High School cafetorium, 301 N. Burlington Blvd, Burlington. Adults $9, B-ESD staff/students/seniors/military $6, family of four $27. 360-757-4074.

”Honk!”: 7 p.m., BAAY Theatre, 1059 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-306-8531 or baay.org/theatre.

”Crazy For You”: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.

”Narnia”: 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-14. 360-354-4425 or theclaire.org.

”A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $15-20. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

”Number the Stars”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

Saturday.14

MUSIC

Fidalgo Youth Symphony: 1 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.

Skagit Valley Chorale — A Very Brassy Christmas: 7:30 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.

THEATER

”Shrek The Musical”: 2 and 7 p.m., Burlington-Edison High School cafetorium, 301 N. Burlington Blvd, Burlington. Adults $9, B-ESD staff/students/seniors/military $6, family of four $27. 360-757-4074.

”Honk!”: 2 and 7 p.m., BAAY Theatre, 1059 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-306-8531 or baay.org/theatre.

”Crazy For You”: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.

”Narnia”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-14. 360-354-4425 or theclaire.org.

”A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $15-20. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

”Number the Stars”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

Sunday.15

MUSIC

Skagit Valley Chorale — A Very Brassy Christmas: 2 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.

THEATER

”Honk!”: 2 p.m., BAAY Theatre, 1059 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-306-8531 or baay.org/theatre.

”Crazy For You”: 2 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.

”Narnia”: 2 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-14. 360-354-4425 or theclaire.org.

”Number the Stars”: 2 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

Monday.16

MUSIC

Mount Vernon High School Choral Music Department: 4 and 7 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.

Wednesday.18

BALLET

”The Nutcracker”: Opus Performing Arts and BAAY Bellingham Arts Academy for Youth, 7 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.

Thursday.19

BALLET

”The Nutcracker”: Opus Performing Arts and BAAY Bellingham Arts Academy for Youth, 7 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.

MUSIC

Mount Vernon High School Instrumental and Choral Music: 4 and 7 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.

THEATER

”A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $15-20. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

”Number the Stars”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

More from this section

Tags

Load comments