Thursday.12
THEATER
”Shrek The Musical”: 7 p.m., Burlington-Edison High School cafetorium, 301 N. Burlington Blvd, Burlington. Adults $9, B-ESD staff/students/seniors/military $6, family of four $27. 360-757-4074.
”Crazy For You”: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.
”Narnia”: 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-14. 360-354-4425 or theclaire.org.
”A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $15-20. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
”Number the Stars”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
Friday.13
MUSIC
Skagit Symphony: 7:30 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
THEATER
”Shrek The Musical”: 7 p.m., Burlington-Edison High School cafetorium, 301 N. Burlington Blvd, Burlington. Adults $9, B-ESD staff/students/seniors/military $6, family of four $27. 360-757-4074.
”Honk!”: 7 p.m., BAAY Theatre, 1059 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-306-8531 or baay.org/theatre.
”Crazy For You”: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.
”Narnia”: 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-14. 360-354-4425 or theclaire.org.
”A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $15-20. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
”Number the Stars”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
Saturday.14
MUSIC
Fidalgo Youth Symphony: 1 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
Skagit Valley Chorale — A Very Brassy Christmas: 7:30 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
THEATER
”Shrek The Musical”: 2 and 7 p.m., Burlington-Edison High School cafetorium, 301 N. Burlington Blvd, Burlington. Adults $9, B-ESD staff/students/seniors/military $6, family of four $27. 360-757-4074.
”Honk!”: 2 and 7 p.m., BAAY Theatre, 1059 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-306-8531 or baay.org/theatre.
”Crazy For You”: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.
”Narnia”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-14. 360-354-4425 or theclaire.org.
”A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $15-20. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
”Number the Stars”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
Sunday.15
MUSIC
Skagit Valley Chorale — A Very Brassy Christmas: 2 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
THEATER
”Honk!”: 2 p.m., BAAY Theatre, 1059 N. State St., Bellingham. 360-306-8531 or baay.org/theatre.
”Crazy For You”: 2 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.
”Narnia”: 2 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-14. 360-354-4425 or theclaire.org.
”Number the Stars”: 2 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
Monday.16
MUSIC
Mount Vernon High School Choral Music Department: 4 and 7 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
Wednesday.18
BALLET
”The Nutcracker”: Opus Performing Arts and BAAY Bellingham Arts Academy for Youth, 7 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
Thursday.19
BALLET
”The Nutcracker”: Opus Performing Arts and BAAY Bellingham Arts Academy for Youth, 7 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
MUSIC
Mount Vernon High School Instrumental and Choral Music: 4 and 7 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
THEATER
”A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $15-20. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
”Number the Stars”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
