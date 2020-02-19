GoneWest featuring Colbie Calliat

Friday-Saturday.21-22

GONE WEST FEATURING COLBIE CALLIAT

8 p.m., Pacific Showroom, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.

Thursday.20

THEATER

Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

”The Curious Savage”: 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-14. 360-354-4425 or theclaire.org.

  • ”MASH 4077”:
  • 7:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.

COMEDY

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Say What?? Comedy Panel: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Friday.21

MUSIC

Gone West featuring Colbie Calliat: 8 p.m., Pacific Showroom, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.

THEATER

Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

”The Curious Savage”: 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-14. 360-354-4425 or theclaire.org.

”Fame, the Musical”: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $18-28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.

  • ”MASH 4077”:
  • 7:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.

COMEDY

Cupid’s Arrow: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

50 Shades of Velvet: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Saturday.22

MUSIC

Gone West featuring Colbie Calliat: 8 p.m., Pacific Showroom, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.

THEATER

Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

”The Curious Savage”: 2 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-14. 360-354-4425 or theclaire.org.

”Fame, the Musical”: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $18-28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.

Serial Killers: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $10-12. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

  • ”MASH 4077”:
  • 7:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.

COMEDY

Cupid’s Arrow: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

50 Shades of Velvet: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Sunday.23

THEATER

”The Curious Savage”: 2 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-14. 360-354-4425 or theclaire.org.

”Fame, the Musical”: 2 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $18-28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.

  • ”MASH 4077”:
  • 2:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.

Wednesday.26

THEATER

”Fame, the Musical”: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $18-28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.

Thursday.27

THEATER

”Godspell”: 7 p.m., Burlington-Edison High School cafetorium, 301 N. Burlington Blvd, Burlington. Adults $9, B-ESD staff/students/seniors/military $6, family of four $27. 360-757-4074.

”The Curious Savage”: 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-14. 360-354-4425 or theclaire.org.

COMEDY

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Improv Mash-Up: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

More from this section

Tags

Load comments