Thursday.20
THEATER
Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
”The Curious Savage”: 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-14. 360-354-4425 or theclaire.org.
- ”MASH 4077”:
- 7:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.
COMEDY
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Say What?? Comedy Panel: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Friday.21
MUSIC
Gone West featuring Colbie Calliat: 8 p.m., Pacific Showroom, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.
THEATER
Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
”The Curious Savage”: 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-14. 360-354-4425 or theclaire.org.
”Fame, the Musical”: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $18-28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.
- ”MASH 4077”:
- 7:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.
COMEDY
Cupid’s Arrow: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
50 Shades of Velvet: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Saturday.22
MUSIC
Gone West featuring Colbie Calliat: 8 p.m., Pacific Showroom, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.
THEATER
Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
”The Curious Savage”: 2 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-14. 360-354-4425 or theclaire.org.
”Fame, the Musical”: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $18-28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.
Serial Killers: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $10-12. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
- ”MASH 4077”:
- 7:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.
COMEDY
Cupid’s Arrow: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
50 Shades of Velvet: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Sunday.23
THEATER
”The Curious Savage”: 2 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-14. 360-354-4425 or theclaire.org.
”Fame, the Musical”: 2 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $18-28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.
- ”MASH 4077”:
- 2:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.
Wednesday.26
THEATER
”Fame, the Musical”: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $18-28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.
Thursday.27
THEATER
”Godspell”: 7 p.m., Burlington-Edison High School cafetorium, 301 N. Burlington Blvd, Burlington. Adults $9, B-ESD staff/students/seniors/military $6, family of four $27. 360-757-4074.
”The Curious Savage”: 7:30 p.m., Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. $10-14. 360-354-4425 or theclaire.org.
COMEDY
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Improv Mash-Up: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.