Thursday.14
THEATER
”The Norman Conquests: Round and Round the Garden”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $7-18. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
”The Addams Family”: 7:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. $18-20. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.
”Pray the Gay Away”: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $13-24. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.
”Class Act”: 7 p.m., Sedro-Woolley High School, 1235 Third St., Sedro-Woolley. 360-855-3510.
SPEAKER
Conrad Anker: 7 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
Friday.15
THEATER
”The Norman Conquests: Living Together”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $7-18. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
”The Addams Family”: 7:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. $18-20. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.
”Pray the Gay Away”: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $13-24. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.
”Class Act”: 7 p.m., Sedro-Woolley High School, 1235 Third St., Sedro-Woolley. 360-855-3510.
MUSIC
Lone Pinon: 7:30 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
Saturday.16
THEATER
”The Norman Conquests: Round and Round the Garden”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $7-18. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
”The Addams Family”: 7:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. $18-20. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.
”Pray the Gay Away”: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $13-24. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.
”Class Act”: 7 p.m., Sedro-Woolley High School, 1235 Third St., Sedro-Woolley. 360-855-3510.
MUSIC
Pearl Django: 7 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
Elvis Meets Whitney: 7 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
Sunday.17
MUSIC
Borodin Meets Beethoven: 3 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
THEATER
”The Norman Conquests: Table Manners”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $7-18. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
”The Addams Family”: 2:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. $18-20. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.
”Pray the Gay Away”: 2 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $13-24. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.
Thursday.21
THEATER
”The Norman Conquests: Table Manners”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $7-18. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
