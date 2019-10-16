Thursday
Oct. 17
“My Fair Lady”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
“Spokes”: 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $12-18. 360-296-1753 or firehouseperformingarts.com.
“Mixtape”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
Friday
Oct. 18
“My Fair Lady”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
“Spokes”: 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $12-18. 360-296-1753 or firehouseperformingarts.com.
“Mixtape”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
“Boeing Boeing”: 7:30 p.m., San Juan Community Theatre, 100 Second St., Friday Harbor. $11-23. 360-378-3210 or sjctheatre.org.
“Matilda the Musical”: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. 1st St., Mount Vernon. $18-28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.
“Dark of the Moon”: 8 p.m., Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts, 9315 State Ave #J, Marysville. $20 adults, $17 students, seniors and military. 360.322.7402 or www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4217861.
COMEDY
Hellingham: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. $14-15. 360-733-8855 or www.theupfront.com.
Saturday
Oct. 19
“Mixtape”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
Take me to the River LIVE: 7:30 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
“Spokes”: 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $12-18. 360-296-1753 or firehouseperformingarts.com.
“My Fair Lady”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
“Boeing Boeing”: 7:30 p.m., San Juan Community Theatre, 100 Second St., Friday Harbor. $11-23. 360-378-3210 or sjctheatre.org.
“Matilda the Musical”: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. 1st St., Mount Vernon. $18-28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.
“Dark of the Moon”: 8 p.m., Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts, 9315 State Ave #J, Marysville. $20 adults, $17 students, seniors and military. 360.322.7402 or www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4217861.
MUSIC
Sea Notes: 7:30 p.m., The Elks Lodge, 155 NE Ernst St., Oak Harbor. $10. 360-675-1321.
Skagit Symphony — Highlands Heritage: 7:30 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
COMEDY
Hellingham: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. $14-15. 360-733-8855 or www.theupfront.com.
Sunday
Oct. 20
“My Fair Lady”: 2 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
“Spokes”: 5 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $12-18. 360-296-1753 or firehouseperformingarts.com.
“Boeing Boeing”: 2 p.m., San Juan Community Theatre, 100 Second St., Friday Harbor. $11-23. 360-378-3210 or sjctheatre.org.
“Matilda the Musical”: 2 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. 1st St., Mount Vernon. $18-28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.
“Dark of the Moon”: 2 p.m., Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts, 9315 State Ave #J, Marysville. $20 adults, $17 students, seniors and military. 360.322.7402 or www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4217861.
Tuesday
Oct. 22
Roadless: 7:30 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
Wednesday
Oct. 23
Mike Allen Quartet: 7 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $15-20. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
“Matilda the Musical”: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. 1st St., Mount Vernon. $18-28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.
Thursday
Oct. 24
“Mixtape”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
“My Fair Lady”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
“Matilda the Musical”: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. 1st St., Mount Vernon. $18-28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.
