Thursday

Oct. 17

“My Fair Lady”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

“Spokes”: 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $12-18. 360-296-1753 or firehouseperformingarts.com.

“Mixtape”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

Friday

Oct. 18

“My Fair Lady”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

“Spokes”: 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $12-18. 360-296-1753 or firehouseperformingarts.com.

“Mixtape”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

“Boeing Boeing”: 7:30 p.m., San Juan Community Theatre, 100 Second St., Friday Harbor. $11-23. 360-378-3210 or sjctheatre.org.

“Matilda the Musical”: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. 1st St., Mount Vernon. $18-28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.

“Dark of the Moon”: 8 p.m., Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts, 9315 State Ave #J, Marysville. $20 adults, $17 students, seniors and military. 360.322.7402 or www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4217861.

COMEDY

Hellingham: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. $14-15. 360-733-8855 or www.theupfront.com.

Saturday

Oct. 19

“Mixtape”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

Take me to the River LIVE: 7:30 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.

“Spokes”: 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $12-18. 360-296-1753 or firehouseperformingarts.com.

“My Fair Lady”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

“Boeing Boeing”: 7:30 p.m., San Juan Community Theatre, 100 Second St., Friday Harbor. $11-23. 360-378-3210 or sjctheatre.org.

“Matilda the Musical”: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. 1st St., Mount Vernon. $18-28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.

“Dark of the Moon”: 8 p.m., Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts, 9315 State Ave #J, Marysville. $20 adults, $17 students, seniors and military. 360.322.7402 or www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4217861.

MUSIC

Sea Notes: 7:30 p.m., The Elks Lodge, 155 NE Ernst St., Oak Harbor. $10. 360-675-1321.

Skagit Symphony — Highlands Heritage: 7:30 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.

COMEDY

Hellingham: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. $14-15. 360-733-8855 or www.theupfront.com.

Sunday

Oct. 20

“My Fair Lady”: 2 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

“Spokes”: 5 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $12-18. 360-296-1753 or firehouseperformingarts.com.

“Boeing Boeing”: 2 p.m., San Juan Community Theatre, 100 Second St., Friday Harbor. $11-23. 360-378-3210 or sjctheatre.org.

“Matilda the Musical”: 2 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. 1st St., Mount Vernon. $18-28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.

“Dark of the Moon”: 2 p.m., Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts, 9315 State Ave #J, Marysville. $20 adults, $17 students, seniors and military. 360.322.7402 or www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4217861.

Tuesday

Oct. 22

Roadless: 7:30 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.

Wednesday

Oct. 23

Mike Allen Quartet: 7 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $15-20. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

“Matilda the Musical”: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. 1st St., Mount Vernon. $18-28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.

Thursday

Oct. 24

“Mixtape”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

“My Fair Lady”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

“Matilda the Musical”: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. 1st St., Mount Vernon. $18-28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.

