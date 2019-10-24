Thursday.24
THEATER
”Mixtape”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
”My Fair Lady”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
”Matilda the Musical”: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $18-$28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.
Friday.25
THEATER
”Mixtape”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
”Matilda the Musical”: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $18-$28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.
”My Fair Lady”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
”The Rocky Horror Picture Show”: 8 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. $15.50. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
”The Addams Family”: 7:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. $18-$20. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.
”Matilda the Musical”: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $18-$28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.
”Dark of the Moon”: 8 p.m., Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts, 9315 State Ave., J, Marysville. $20 adults, $17 students, seniors and military. 360-322-7402 or brownpapertickets.com/event/4217861.
COMEDY
Hellingham: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. $14-$15. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Saturday.26
THEATER
”Mixtape”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
”My Fair Lady”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
”The Rocky Horror Picture Show”: 8 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. $15.50. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
”The Addams Family”: 7:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. $18-$20. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.
”Matilda the Musical”: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $18-$28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.
”Dark of the Moon”: 8 p.m., Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts, 9315 State Ave., J, Marysville. $20 adults, $17 students, seniors and military. 360-322-7402 or brownpapertickets.com/event/4217861.
COMEDY
Hellingham: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. $14-$15. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Sunday.27
THEATER
Silent Film Spooktacular: The Phantom of the Opera with Live Score: 7 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. $11-$21. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
”The Addams Family”: 2:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. $18-$20. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.
”Matilda the Musical”: 2 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $18-$28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.
”Dark of the Moon”: 2 p.m., Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts, 9315 State Ave., J, Marysville. $20 adults, $17 students, seniors and military. 360-322-7402 or brownpapertickets.com/event/4217861.
Wednesday.30
MUSIC
Charlie Porter Quartet: 7 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $15-$20. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
Thursday.31
THEATER
”The Addams Family”: 7:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. $18-$20. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.
”The Rocky Horror Picture Show”: 8 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. $15.50. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
COMEDY
Hellingham: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. $14-$15. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.