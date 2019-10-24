"My Fair Lady"

Thursday-Saturday.24-26

”MY FAIR LADY”

7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com. Pictured: Mark Wenzel (from left) plays Henry Higgins, Charlie McCarthy is Eliza Doolittle and Ron Wohl plays Colonel Pickering.

 Skagit Publishing

Thursday.24

THEATER

”Mixtape”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

”My Fair Lady”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

”Matilda the Musical”: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $18-$28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.

Friday.25

THEATER

”Mixtape”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

”Matilda the Musical”: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $18-$28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.

”My Fair Lady”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

”The Rocky Horror Picture Show”: 8 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. $15.50. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.

”The Addams Family”: 7:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. $18-$20. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.

”Matilda the Musical”: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $18-$28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.

”Dark of the Moon”: 8 p.m., Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts, 9315 State Ave., J, Marysville. $20 adults, $17 students, seniors and military. 360-322-7402 or brownpapertickets.com/event/4217861.

COMEDY

Hellingham: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. $14-$15. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Saturday.26

THEATER

”Mixtape”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

”My Fair Lady”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

”The Rocky Horror Picture Show”: 8 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. $15.50. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.

”The Addams Family”: 7:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. $18-$20. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.

”Matilda the Musical”: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $18-$28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.

”Dark of the Moon”: 8 p.m., Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts, 9315 State Ave., J, Marysville. $20 adults, $17 students, seniors and military. 360-322-7402 or brownpapertickets.com/event/4217861.

COMEDY

Hellingham: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. $14-$15. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Sunday.27

THEATER

Silent Film Spooktacular: The Phantom of the Opera with Live Score: 7 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. $11-$21. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.

”The Addams Family”: 2:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. $18-$20. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.

”Matilda the Musical”: 2 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $18-$28. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.

”Dark of the Moon”: 2 p.m., Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts, 9315 State Ave., J, Marysville. $20 adults, $17 students, seniors and military. 360-322-7402 or brownpapertickets.com/event/4217861.

Wednesday.30

MUSIC

Charlie Porter Quartet: 7 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $15-$20. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

Thursday.31

THEATER

”The Addams Family”: 7:30 p.m., Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor. $18-$20. 360-679-2237 or whidbeyplayhouse.com.

”The Rocky Horror Picture Show”: 8 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. $15.50. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.

COMEDY

Hellingham: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. $14-$15. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

More from this section

Tags

Load comments