ART
ENCAUSTIC PAINTINGS: Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, is featuring encaustic paintings by Orcas Island artist Marilee Holm through Oct. 1.
DIANNA SHYNE: Northwest artist and teacher Dianna Shyne is the featured artist for September at The Good Stuff Arts Gallery, 604 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
TOM CRESTODINA ... A CLOSER LOOK: Salmon fisherman, marine engineer and artist Tom Crestodina is featured during September at Fourth Corner Frames & Gallery, 311 W. Holly St., Bellingham.
RANDE COOK: A new exhibit by local Native artist Rande Cook is on display until Oct. 19 at Arctic Raven Gallery, 130 First St., Friday Harbor.
BETWEEN LAND AND SEA: Mark Bistranin is hosting the one-man show “Between Land and Sea” at La Conner Sea Side Gallery, 101 N. First St., through Nov. 17. An artist reception will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
JEFF THOSTENSON: The abstract paintings of late artist Jeff Thostenson are being displayed in the reading room at the Mount Vernon City Library, 315 Snoqualmie St., Mount Vernon, during September.
DIVE IN: The exhibition features a variety of abstract interpretations through Sept. 29 at Hadrian Art Gallery, 5717 Gilkey Ave., Bow.
SMITH & VALLEE: Paintings from Patty Haller and wooden and bronze sculptures from Andrew Vallee are featured until Sept. 29 at Smith & Vallee Gallery, 5742 Gilkey Ave., Edison.
ANNUAL FALL SHOW: River Gallery features the work of 37 local artists until Oct. 20 at the gallery, 19313 Landing Road, Mount Vernon.
MUSIC
LUKE PLUMB: Luke Plumb will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Firehouse Arts & Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $6-$18.
THEATER
PANIC SQUAD IMPROV COMEDY: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, Skagit Center, 1000 Fountain St., Burlington. There will also be a silent auction. The night benefits Global Outreach’s mission team. $15-$20. ctkskagit.net/comedy.
LECTURES & TALKS
AUTHOR TALKS: Village Books, 1200 11th St., Bellingham, hosts author talks and book signings. villagebooks.com.
n David Gusterson: 7 p.m. today, Sept. 26. “Turn Around Time: A Walking Poem for the Pacific Northwest.”
n Caroline Van Hemert: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. “The Sun is a Compass: A 4,000-Mile Journey Into the Alaskan Wilds.”
n J.A. Jance: 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. “Sins of the Fathers: A J.P. Beaumont Novel.”
n Monika Wieland Shields: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. “Endangered Orcas: The Story of the Southern Residents.”
n John Balaban: 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. “Empires.”
n Adrienne Lindholm: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2. “It Happened Like This: A Life in Alaska.”
n E.W. Finke: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. “The Sweet Bounty.”
n Jack Nisbet: Sunday, Oct. 6. “The Dreamer & the Doctor: A Forest Lover & a Physician on the Edge of the Frontier.”
SETTLER VIOLENCE AND COLONIALISM: A panel of historians and educators will discuss “Making and Unmaking Histories of Settler Violence and Colonialism in the Pacific Northwest” at 4 p.m. today, Sept. 26, at Wilson Library, 516 High St., Bellingham. Free.
SEA LEVEL RISE IN ISLAND COUNTY: Learn about what local sea level rise projections mean for your property and community from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28, at Vista Madrona Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Drive, Camano. Free.
MORE FUN
MAKER AND GROWER MARKET: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Stevens Homestead 30709 68th Ave. NW, Stanwood.
FALL BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Bellingham Public Library Book Sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Friday, Sept. 26-27, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the library, 210 Central Ave., Bellingham.
BELLINGHAM PARKINSON’S DAY: Join an all-day event for the Parkinson’s community of the North Sound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Squalicum Boathouse, 2600 N. Harbor Loop Drive, Bellingham. There will be a HOPE Conference in the morning and presentations throughout the day. $12-$15.
HARVEST FESTIVAL AND PUMPKIN PITCH: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Skagit River Park, 1100 S. Skagit St., Burlington.
BELLINGHAM CONTRA: Learn how to dance at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Fairhaven Library, 117 12th St., Bellingham. $7-$15. bellinghamcountrydance.org.
LOOKING AHEAD
ED BEREAL: The exhibit “Wanted: Ed Bereal for Disturbing the Peace,” featuring six decades of work from the Bellingham-based artist, is on display through Jan. 5 at the Whatcom Museum Lightcatcher Building, 250 Flora St., Bellingham.
FIRST FRIDAY ARTWALK: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at businesses and galleries in downtown Anacortes.
ART SHOW: The work of Latinx artists Cecilia Alvarez, Rene Julio and Brenda Brito will be on display during October at the Mount Vernon City Library, 315 Snoqualmie St., Mount Vernon.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT: Multidimensional creations from regional artists will be featured from Oct. 4 through November at Fourth Corner Frames & Gallery, 311 W. Holly St., Bellingham.
KATHLEEN FAULKNER: Work from oil pastel artist Kathleen Faulkner will be featured Oct. 4-29 at the Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. An opening reception will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
RADIANT LANDSCAPES: Work from acrylic artist Jed Dorsey will be featured from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 5 and 12, at Sunnyshore Studio, 2803 S.E. Camano Drive, Camano Island.
ART AUCTION: Over 95 paintings, glass and sculptures will be up for auction at the 10th annual Art Auction at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park, starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the gallery, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. $25. matzkefineart.com.
LOS LOBOS: Mexican-American band Los Lobos, in its 45th year of touring, will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10, at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org.
FRED MORRISON: Celebrated piper Fred Morrison will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. $25-$30. celticarts.org.
JAZZ FOREST: Ron Jones and the 12-piece all-star Jazz Forest Band featuring special guest artist Doug Webb will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $15-$20. lincolntheatre.org.
DAIMH: Gaelic group Daimh will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. $20-$25. celticarts.org
WAYNE HAYTON & PAUL ROBERTS: The duo will perform folk rock of the 1960s and ‘70s from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Birdsview Brewery, 38302 Highway 20, Concrete.
COVER CROPS: Learn about cover crops at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Viva Farms Ag Park, 16470 Highway 20, Mount Vernon. Free and bilingual. Registration required: vivafarms.org.
SALISH SEA: Pete Haase of the Skagit Marine Resources Committee will discuss the importance of community science and the Salish Sea from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington.
MURDER STORIES: Local author and historian Todd Warger will share stories from his book, “Murder & Mayhem in the Fourth Corner: True Stories of Whatcom, Skagit & San Juan Counties’ Earliest Homicides,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
Warger will also be featured at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. $5 suggested donation.
TRAVELOGUE: HOLY LAND PILGRIMAGE: Join Susan McDermott and Laurie Parrish for a presentation about Israel, Jordan and Palestine at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. $5 suggested donation.
TRAVELS THROUGH CHINA: Ben Munsey will talk about his travels through China at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
AUTHOR READING: Ramon Mesa Ledesma, author of “Migrant Sun” and “Migrant Earth,” will be featured at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Mount Vernon City Library, 315 Snoqualmie St., Mount Vernon.
LOCAL ARTIST LECTURE: Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham, will host a meeting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, followed by an hour-long talk by Ed Bereal, whose artwork is featured at the museum.
INTRO TO JEWISH GENEALOGY RESEARCH: Professional genealogist Lily Bogash Kohn will present “An Introduction to Jewish Genealogy and A Personal Case Study” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington.
SEA NOTES: The Sea Notes will play from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Elks Lodge, 155 NE Ernst St., Oak Harbor. $10.
SUGAR: A CABARET: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16-18, at The Underground Nightclub, 211 Chestnut St., Bellingham. $15-$20, VIP for $50. brownpapertickets.com.
”MY FAIR LADY”: Theclassic musical will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, until Oct. 26, at the Anacortes Community Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. acttheatre.com.
”THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE”: The Tony Award-winning comedy will be on stage from Oct. 25-Nov. 17 at the Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $55-$70. villagetheatre.org.
HOW COMIC BOOKS AND THE REAL WORLD SHAPE EACH OTHER: The presentation featuring journalist and comics-studies educator T. Andrew Wahl will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Marysville Library, 6120 Grove St., Marysville.
HISTORY OF WHIDBEY ISLAND: William Stein will speak on the history of Whidbey Island at the Daughters of the American Revolution meeting at noon Monday, Oct. 14, at the Farming Square Development, 465 Garden Lane, Burlington.
MOUNT RAINIER VOLCANO: Gene Kiver, geology emeritus professor at Eastern Washington University, will share knowledge about Mount Rainier at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
TRAVELOGUE: GRANITE, GRAPHITE AND GRAVEL: Gretchen Leggitt will share photos and stories from her multisport bike adventures around the world at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. $5.
RACE IN AMERICA: Author and professor Clyde Ford will lead a discussion on race in modern-day America at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington.
WHAT ICE SHEETS HATE: Robert Bindschadler will discuss the rapid changes in Earth’s ice sheets from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th At., Anacortes.
FILM SCREENING: A free screening of “The Hate U Give” will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. The movie is based on the 2019 Skagit Reads book selection.
AUDUBON AT THE MUSEUM: Join experts from the North Cascade Audubon Society to learn about migration, conservation, birds in peril and the importance of studying birds, at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. Included with museum admission ($5-$10).
CAMPTOBERFEST: Beer, cider, brats, music, git baskets, door prizes and more are in store for Camp Kirby’s annual Oktoberfest part at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Camp Kirby, 4734 Samish Point Road, Bow. Suggested donation $20. campkirby.org.
FILM SERIES: Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes, is screening a science fiction movie at 7 p.m. every Friday in October. Free.
BIER ON THE PIER: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Port of Anacortes Event Center, 100 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. $7-$50. anacortes.org/bier-on-the-pier.
HARVEST TEA: Celebrate autumn with English tea, scones, soups, tea sandwiches and more at Willowbrook Manor, 27420 Minkler Road, Sedro-Woolley. Tea times are by reservation only between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 4 and 11, and Saturdays, Oct. 5 and 12. teaandtour.com.
MICROCHIP CLINIC: The Camano Animal Shelter Association will host a free microchip clinic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the shelter, 198 N Can Ku Road, Camano.
HORSEKEEPING FARM TOUR: Tour a farm whose owner has developed a clean and efficient facility for her horses in the wintertime from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 5. Snohomish Conservation District farm planners will be on hand to teach about composting manure, building mud-free paddocks, preventing horse boredom and preventing winter hoof issues. RSVP with Kathryn at 425-377-7024 for the address.
FALL FRUIT FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, Cloud Mountain Farm Center, 6906 Goodwin Road, Everson.
MODEL TRAIN SHOW: The 35th annual Lynden Lions Club Model Train Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds, 1775 Front St., Lynden.
MANHATTAN SHORT FILM FESTIVAL: The work from the 10 finalists for the Manhattan Short Film Festival will be screened at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $8-$11.
SPIRIT OF HOPE FUNDRAISER: Raise money for Community Action of Skagit County and celebrate its 40th anniversary at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Swinomish Casino & Resort, 1288 Casino Drive, Anacortes. $40, includes drink and dinner. communityactionskagit.org.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
APPLE AND PEAR HARVEST: Sample apples and pears and learn about pruning and cider from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the WWFRF Fruit Garden, 16650 Highway 536, Mount Vernon.
HISTORIC PICKETT HOUSE MUSEUM: Tour the historic home of Captain Pickett, built in 1856, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at 910 Bancroft St., Bellingham. Free admission, donations accepted.
SKAGIT HOUSING SUMMIT: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount my360tix.com/events.
SCARIN’ UP A CURE: Relay for Life of Skagit County will host a family-friendly Halloween party from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Fredonia Grange, 1225 McFarland Road, Mount Vernon. $5.
NORDIC FAIR: Enjoy Scandinavian baked goods, vendors, food, crafts, art, history and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Stillaguamish Grange, 6521 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood.
CAMP KOREY FALL FESTIVAL: Join Camp Korey and community partners for a free day at camp with pumpkins, arts and crafts and more from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Camp Korey Campground, 24880 Brotherhood Road, Mount Vernon. RSVP: campkorey.org/fallfestival.
MURDER MYSTERY EVENING: Listen to the true tales of murder and mayhem in Whatcom and Skagit counties during the early 20th century at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Concrete Theatre, 45920 Main St., Concrete. $12. Light dinner served at 6 p.m. for $20, including presentation.
HAUNTED FORT CASEY: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26, Fort Casey State Park, 1280 Engle Road, Coupeville. All ages. Kid zone, bouncy house and candy. $10. whidbeyplayhouse.com.
MOM AND SON GAME NIGHT: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, Burlington Parks and Recreation, 900 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. $22 per pair, $6 each additional son. Indoor games, activities and dodgeball. 360-755-9649.
USED BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Burlington Library will hold its annual used book sale from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington.
MACTOBERFEST: Join in on the search for the featured Scottish Ale for next year’s Skagit Valley Highland Games at MacToberfest, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. Participants will receive two tokens and may sample Scottish ale from breweries around the region. Meat pies will also be supplied, as well as traditional Celtic music. $25-$30.
HALLOWEEN PARTY: Attend a Halloween celebration with a buffet, costume prizes and music from Whiskey Fever from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Guemes Island General Store, 7885 Guemes Island Road, Anacortes. $8 for adults in costume, $16 without costume. Kids under 12 free. $12 for buffet, $6 for kids under 12.
HALLOWEEN BASH: Spare Records will host a Halloween party with a costume contest, photo booth, food truck and music from Tighty Whities and The Atlantics at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, upstairs at the Eagles, 901 Seventh St., Anacortes. $30.
HAUNTED CITY HALL TOUR: Tour historic Old City Hall, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham, at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Free with admission to the museum.
BITE OF SAN JUANS: Sample seasonal cuisine from a variety of San Juan chefs from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Historic Brickworks, 150 Nichols St., Friday Harbor. Bites start at $3. Proceeds support San Juan County farming initiatives.
