ART
ENCAUSTIC PAINTINGS: Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, is featuring encaustic paintings by Orcas Island artist Marilee Holm during September.
DIANNA SHYNE: Northwest artist and teacher Dianna Shyne is the featured artist for September at The Good Stuff Arts Gallery, 604 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
SHACK-TOBERFEST: Attend a glass pumpkin festival from Sept. 12-22 at Schack Art Center, 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett. Free. schack.org.
TOM CRESTODINA ... A CLOSER LOOK: Salmon fisherman, marine engineer and artist Tom Crestodina is featured during September at Fourth Corner Frames & Gallery, 311 W. Holly St., Bellingham.
GAIL HARKER ART CENTER GRAND OPENING: Join the Gail Harker Center for Creative Arts at its new venue, 503 Morris St., La Conner, on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13-14. There will be an exhibition of embroidered art and gold work.
RANDE COOK: A new exhibit by local Native artist Rande Cook will kick off with a reception at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Arctic Raven Gallery, 130 First St., Friday Harbor, and be on display until Oct. 19.
ED BEREAL: The exhibit “Wanted: Ed Bereal for Disturbing the Peace,” featuring six decades of work from the Bellingham-based artist, is on display through Jan. 5 at the Whatcom Museum Lightcatcher Building, 250 Flora St., Bellingham.
JEFF THOSTENSON: The abstract paintings of late artist Jeff Thostenson are being displayed in the reading room at the Mount Vernon City Library, 315 Snoqualmie St., Mount Vernon, during September.
DIVE IN: The exhibition features a variety of abstract interpretations through Sept. 29 at Hadrian Art Gallery, 5717 Gilkey Ave., Bow.
SMITH & VALLEE: Paintings from Patty Haller and wooden and bronze sculptures from Andrew Vallee are featured until Sept. 29 at Smith & Vallee Gallery, 5742 Gilkey Ave., Edison.
MUSIC
GEORGE WINSTON: Renowned pianist George Winston, who has played for 40 years and sold 15 million albums, will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. $30-$40. mcintyrehall.org or 360-416-7727.
SEA NOTES BIG BAND: Dance and listen to 13-piece big band Sea Notes at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Elks Lodge, 155 NE Ernst St., Oak Harbor. $10, includes dance lesson from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
CONCERT & DINNER: Pianist John Nilsen will perform at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at La Conner Methodist Church, 601 S Second St., La Conner. The day will include a spaghetti dinner at 5 p.m. and an art sale from noo to 6 p.m. The event benefits restoration of the 100-year-old bell tower. Concert is $10 and dinner $12.50 for adults (under age 12 free). 360-466-3277.
ANTON SCHWARTZ & MARINA ALBERO: The saxaphone/piano duo will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. $20, students free.
MARGARET WILDER BAND: Singer, songwriter and musician Margaret Wilder and her band will perform blues, funk and soul at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Marysville Opera House, 1225 Third St., Marysville. $5.
SKOOKUM ROCKS THE FARM: Folk/pop artist Marc Sciblia will play a benefit concert for Skookum Kids at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Bellewood Acres, 6140 Guide Meridian, Lynden. $45. skookumrocksthefarm.brownpapertickets.com.
THEATER
”BROADWAY BOUND”: The tale centering on two brothers trying to break into the comedy writing scene in the 1940s is playing through Sept. 22 at Whidbey Playhouse, 730 S.E. Midhway Blvd., Oak Harbor. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. $16-18. whidbeyplayhouse.com or 360-679-2237.
”MURDER AT THE MANOR”: The Anacortes Community Theatre presents an audience-interactive murder mystery with a different murderer at each performance and detectives chosen from the audience at “Murder at the Manor” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13-14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at the theatre, 1020 11th St., Anacortes. $10. acttheatre.com.
PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL: The San Juan Community Theatre’s Playwrights Festival will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 19-21 and 26-28, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 and 29, at the Gubelman Theatre, 100 Second St. N., Friday Harbor. sjctheatre.org.
MISS FITTS: THEATRICAL CIRCUS COMEDY: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20-21, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Bellingham Circus Guild, 1401 Sixth St. No. 102, Bellingham. $10-$20.
PANIC SQUAD IMPROV COMEDY: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, Skagit Center, 1000 Fountain St., Burlington. There will also be a silent auction. The night benefits Global Outreach’s mission team. $15-$20. ctkskagit.net/comedy.
LECTURES & TALKS
WOMEN EMPOWERING WOMEN: Lisa Herb and Nancy Arnold-Hunting of the Alliance for International Women’s Rights will present “Women Empowering Women” at 6:45 p.m. today, Sept. 12, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
WRITING TO BECOME AN AUTHOR: Abbe Rolnick explains the qualities needed to write compelling stories at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Sumas Library, 451 W Second St., Sumas.
STUCK IN THE MUD: Local author, historian and retired Stanwood teacher Penny Hutchinson Buse will discuss her book on Warm Beach and the surrounding area at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Community Resource Center of Stanwood/Camano, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
MARINE CENTER OPEN HOUSE: Western Washington University’s Shannon Point Marine Center will host a free open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the center, 1900 Shannon Point Road, Anacortes.
DNA PAINTER: Learn about a free tool that helps explain how DNA matches are related at the Skagit Valley Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington.
SHEPHERD SIEGEL: Author, academic and musician Shepherd Siegel will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Village Books, 1200 11th St., Bellingham.
BATS IN OUR BACKYARDS: Meet Carol Ann, the friendly education bat, and learn about bats from Happy Valley Bats rehabilitator and educator Meg Lunnum at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Island County Multi-Purpose Center, 141 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. camanowildlifehabitat.org.
AUTHOR TALKS: Village Books, 1200 11th St., Bellingham, hosts author talks and book signings. villagebooks.com.
n Betsy Bell: 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. “Open Borders: A Personal Story of Love, Loss, & Anti-War Activism.”
n John Lovchik: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. “Racism: Reality Built on a Myth.”
n David Gusterson: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. “Turn Around Time: A Walking Poem for the Pacific Northwest.”
n Caroline Van Hemert: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. “The Sun is a Compass: A 4,000-Mile Journey Into the Alaskan Wilds.”
n J.A. Jance: 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. “Sins of the Fathers: A J.P. Beaumont Novel.”
n Monika Wieland Shields: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. “Endangered Orcas: The Story of the Southern Residents.”
n John Balaban: 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. “Empires.”
n Adrienne Lindholm: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2. “It Happened Like This: A Life in Alaska.”
n E.W. Finke: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. “The Sweet Bounty.”
n Jack Nisbet: Sunday, Oct. 6. “The Dreamer & the Doctor: A Forest Lover & a Physician on the Edge of the Frontier.”
TRAVELOGUE: NAMBIA: Lawrence Wong will share stories, photos and videos from his 23-day guided trip to Nambia and Victoria Falls at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. $5 suggested donation.
”AM I CRAZY?”: Human trafficking survivor Mary Knight will present her 55-minute personal documentary “Am I Crazy? My Journey to Determine if My Memories Are True” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at New View Church, 808 272nd NW, Stanwood.
WAYNE CARTER BOOK SIGNING AND DISCUSSION: Local author Wayne Carter will discuss his contributions to two collections: “Dancing in the Unknown” and “Shamanism in the New Millennium”, at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Upper Skagit Library, 45770B Main St., Concrete.
AUDUBON AT THE MUSEUM: Join experts from the North Cascade Audubon Society in the John M. Edson Hall of Birds to learn about migration, conservation, birds in peril and the importance of studying birds, at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. Included with museum admission ($5-$10).
MORE FUN
FARMTOBERFEST: Celebrate the fourth birthday of Farmstrong Brewing from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the brewery, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon. There will be two special beer releases, live music, games, limited edition steins and cake. Free.
WILLY WONKA IN SMELL-O-VISION: Enjoy the fifth annual screening of the 1971 family musical “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” in Smell-O-Vision at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14-15, at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. Smell-O-Vision releases odors during the film so viewers can smell what’s happening in the movie. $8-$10.50. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
WOMEN’S CONFERENCE: Women HAND in Hand will host a women’s conference from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Inspire Church, 805 Township St., Sedro-Woolley. Melissa Maimone is the speaker. $20, lunch included. womenhandinhand.com.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
ANACORTES HOME AND BOAT TOUR: Take a self-guided tour of unique homes and boats in the Anacortes community from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. Check in at the Croatian Cultural Center, 805 5th St., Anacortes. $25.
BELLINGHAM SEAFEAST: Celebrate the Salish Sea and dine on some of the creatures that call it home Friday through Sunday, Sept. 19-21, throughout downtown Bellingham. Schedule and information at bellinghamseafeast.org.
TRIVIA NIGHT BENEFIT: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, Hillcrest Lodge, 1717 S. 13th St., Mount Vernon. $50, $350 for a team of eight, includes dinner, followed by a silent auction. The event is a fundraiser for the Lincoln Theatre. lincolntheatre.org.
DJANGO FEST TOUR: Music of the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s will be playing aboard Island Transit bus line for Django Fest in Langley on Friday, Sept. 20. RSVP: travel@islandtransit.org.
TAG SALE: Help raise money for the Whatcom Museum and shop a selection of fine art, china, jewelry, holiday decor and household items from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Whatcom Museum, 201 Prospect St., Bellingham.
UNITED GENERAL HOSPITAL: Present and former co-workers are invited to the 12th annual United General Hospital reunion on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Bay View Padilla Civic Hall, 12615 C St., Bay View. Social hour from 4 to 5:30, potluck dinner at 5:30 p.m.
MUSEUM DAY LIVE: In the spirit of the Smithsonian museums, which offer free admission every day, Museum Day Live! is an annual event hosted by Smithsonian magazine in which participating museums across the country open their doors to anyone presenting a Museum Day Live! ticket for free. This year’s date is Saturday, Sept. 21. Download tickets at smithsonianmag.com. Local participating museums include:
n Skagit County Historical Museum, 501 S. Fourth St., La Conner. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
n Bellingham Railway Museum, 1320 Commercial St., Bellingham. Noon to 5 p.m.
n Whatcom Museum, 250 Flora St., Bellingham. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
ALZHEIMER’S WALK: Help join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Riverwalk Plaza, 506 Mount Vernon Terminal Railroad. The two-mile walk is free to attend, but those who donate or raise $100 or more will receive a Walk to End Alzheimer’s t-shirt. alzwa.org.
BELLINGHAM VEG FEST: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, Depot Market Square, 1100 Railroad Ave., Bellingham. This family-friendly event focuses on health, environment and animal rights. Free.
BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Bellingham Public Library Fall Book Sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Sept. 25-27, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28, at the library, 210 Central Ave., Bellingham.
MAKER AND GROWER MARKET: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, Stevens Homestead, 30709 68th Ave. NW, Stanwood.
FALL BOOK SALE: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Sept. 25-27, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Bellingham Public Library, 210 Central Ave., Bellingham.
BELLINGHAM PARKINSON’S DAY: Join an all-day event for the Parkinson’s community of the North Sound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Squalicum Boathouse, 2600 N. Harbor Loop Drive, Bellingham. There will be a HOPE Conference in the morning and presentations throughout the day. $12-$15.
HARVEST FESTIVAL AND PUMPKIN PITCH: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Skagit River Park, 1100 S. Skagit St., Burlington.
LOOKING AHEAD
FRED MORRISON: Celebrated piper Fred Morrison will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. $25-$30. celticarts.org.
JAZZ FOREST: Ron Jones and the 12-piece all-star Jazz Forest Band featuring special guest artist Doug Webb will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $15-$20. lincolntheatre.org.
DAIMH: Gaelic group Daimh will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. $20-$25. celticarts.org
WAYNE HAYTON & PAUL ROBERTS: The duo will perform folk rock of the 1960s and ‘70s from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Birdsview Brewery, 38302 Highway 20, Concrete.
”THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE”: The Tony Award-winning comedy will be on stage from Oct. 25-Nov. 17 at the Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $55-$70. villagetheatre.org.
INTRO TO JEWISH GENEALOGY RESEARCH: Professional genealogist Lily Bogash Kohn will present “An Introduction to Jewish Genealogy and A Personal Case Study” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington.
HOW COMIC BOOKS AND THE REAL WORLD SHAPE EACH OTHER: The presentation featuring journalist and comics-studies educator T. Andrew Wahl will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Marysville Library, 6120 Grove St., Marysville.
HISTORY OF WHIDBEY ISLAND: William Stein will speak on the history of Whidbey Island at the Daughters of the American Revolution meeting at noon Monday, Oct. 14, at the Farming Square Development, 465 Garden Lane, Burlington.
AUDUBON AT THE MUSEUM: Join experts from the North Cascade Audubon Society to learn about migration, conservation, birds in peril and the importance of studying birds, at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. Included with museum admission ($5-$10).
CAMPTOBERFEST: Beer, cider, brats, music, git baskets, door prizes and more are in store for Camp Kirby’s annual Oktoberfest part at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Camp Kirby, 4734 Samish Point Road, Bow. Suggested donation $20. campkirby.org.
BIER ON THE PIER: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Port of Anacortes Event Center, 100 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. $7-$50. anacortes.org/bier-on-the-pier.
FALL FRUIT FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, Cloud Mountain Farm Center, 6906 Goodwin Road, Everson.
MODEL TRAIN SHOW: The 35th annual Lynden Lions Club Model Train Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds, 1775 Front St., Lynden.
SPIRIT OF HOPE FUNDRAISER: Raise money for Community Action of Skagit County and celebrate its 40th anniversary at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Swinomish Casino & Resort, 1288 Casino Drive, Anacortes. $40, includes on drink and dinner. communityactionskagit.org.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
HISTORIC PICKETT HOUSE MUSEUM: Tour the historic home of Captain Pickett, built in 1856, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at 910 Bancroft St., Bellingham. Free admission, donations accepted.
SKAGIT HOUSING SUMMIT: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount my360tix.com/events.
SCARIN’ UP A CURE: Relay for Life of Skagit County will host a family-friendly Halloween party from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Fredonia Grange, 1225 McFarland Road, Mount Vernon. $5.
NORDIC FAIR: Enjoy Scandinavian baked goods, vendors, food, crafts, art, history and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Stillaguamish Grange, 6521 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood.
CAMP KOREY FALL FESTIVAL: Join Camp Korey and community partners for a free day at camp with pumpkins, arts and crafts and more from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Camp Korey Campground, 24880 Brotherhood Road, Mount Vernon. RSVP: campkorey.org/fallfestival.
MURDER MYSTERY EVENING: Listen to the true tales of murder and mayhem in Whatcom and Skagit counties during the early 20th century at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Concrete Theatre, 45920 Main St., Concrete. $12. Light dinner served at 6 p.m. for $20, including presentation.
USED BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Burlington Library will hold its annual used book sale from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington.
MACTOBERFEST: Join in on the search for the featured Scottish Ale for next year’s Skagit Valley Highland Games at MacToberfest, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. Participants will receive two tokens and may sample Scottish ale from breweries around the region. Meat pies will also be supplied, as well as traditional Celtic music. $25-$30.
