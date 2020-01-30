ART THE LANGUAGE OF PATTERN: Five regional artists are being featured in January at i.e. gallery, 5800 Cains Court, Edison. EMPOWERMENT OF ART: Work highlighting the strength and skill of local artists is featured at the Good Stuff Arts Gallery, 604 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. DECADENT DREAMS: The art of Joseph Kinnebrew is being featured at the exhibit “Decadent Dreams: A Retrospective Surrealist Experience” at Cassera Gallery South, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Stanwood. NESTS AND LANDSCAPES: Kris Ekstrand is the featured winter artist at the Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St., Lynden. Work from artists around the region will be featured until Feb. 28. jansenartcenter.org. NATALIE NIBLACK: FOLLY: Natalie Niblack’s solo exhibit “Folly” is featured at i.e. gallery, 5800 Cains Court, Edison, until March 1. ART
THE LANGUAGE OF PATTERN: Five regional artists are being featured in January at i.e. gallery, 5800 Cains Court, Edison.
EMPOWERMENT OF ART: Work highlighting the strength and skill of local artists is featured at the Good Stuff Arts Gallery, 604 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
DECADENT DREAMS: The art of Joseph Kinnebrew is being featured at the exhibit “Decadent Dreams: A Retrospective Surrealist Experience” at Cassera Gallery South, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Stanwood.
NESTS AND LANDSCAPES: Kris Ekstrand is the featured winter artist at the Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St., Lynden. Work from artists around the region will be featured until Feb. 28. jansenartcenter.org.
NATALIE NIBLACK: FOLLY: Natalie Niblack’s solo exhibit “Folly” is featured at i.e. gallery, 5800 Cains Court, Edison, until March 1.
MUSIC
WHATCOM JAZZ MUSIC ARTS CENTER: Renowned jazz musicians will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 207 Pospect St., Bellingham:
n Jan. 29: Matt Jorgensen Quintet. $5-10.
n Feb. 12: Laila Biali Trio. $5-20.
n Feb. 19: Xavier Lecouturier Quartet. $5-15.
n Feb. 26: Phil Parisot Trio. $5-15.
LOOKING AHEAD
BIRDS OF WINTER ART WALK: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, downtown Mount Vernon. mountvernondowntown.org. For more information, or to inquire about participating in future art walks: outreach@mountvernondowntown.org or 360-336-3801.
PACIFICA CHAMBER ORCHESTRA CONCERT: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, Trinity Episcopal Church, 2301 Hoyt Ave., Everett. $15-25. pacificachamberorchestra.org.
JOAN PENNEY: Celebrate Valentine’s Day one day late with Joan Penney at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Eaglemont Golf Course, 4800 Eaglemont Drive, Mount Vernon.
AIZURI QUARTET: The multiprize-winning string quartet will play at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Lairmont Manor, 405 Fieldston Road, Bellingham. Wine and appetizers.
BELLINGHAM’S GOT TALENT: Music, comedy, general talent acts and more family-friendly entertainment are in store at this fundraiser for the Lighthouse Mission Ministries’ Street Connect program at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial Ave., Bellingham.
BEST OF SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL COMEDY COMPETITION: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Whidbey Island Center for the Arts, 565 Camano Ave. $25. wicaonline.org.
ABOLISHING NUCLEAR WEAPONS: Leonard Eiger, of Ground Zero Center for Non-Violent Action, will present on the solution to a nuclear world at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
UHURU 65 DEGREES SOUTH: Mike Powell will talk about his two-month trip in 2011 on his brother’s boat UHURU and show pictures at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Old City Hall, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham.
TRIP TO ROMANIA AND CROATIA: John and Anamaria Lovric will share stories and photos from their trip to Romania and Croatia at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
THE ENGLAND CENSUS 101: Learn how to identify family members and their birth places in the England census from 1841-1911, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
WOMEN LAWYERS ACROSS THE YEARS: Join a panel discussion about women in court with Judge Laura Riquelme, Judge Susan Cook, Rosemary Kaholokula and Jennifer Flynn followed by a Q&A with Judge Dianne Goddard at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
“THE BARN SHOWS”: Hear how two women preserved a piece of the Skagit Valley’s art history in the book “The Barn Shows” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S. First St., La Conner.
SALTWATER BEAVERS: Friends of Skagit Beaches, “Saltwater Beavers: Engineers in the Tidal Marsh,” 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Feb. 21, Northwest Educational Services District, 1601 R Ave., Anacortes. Free.
HUMANITIES WASHINGTON: Sociologist and writer Michelle Janning will discuss “What Your Home Says About the World” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S. First St., La Conner.
MILLINERY DESIGNER: Millinery designer Wayne Wichern will talk about the creation of his hats and the process and art behind modern headwear at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Old City Hall, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham.
BELLINGHAM COCKTAIL WEEK: The event will take place from Feb. 1-9. Official guides will be available at local bars and businesses around town. This year’s theme is “Into the Cosmos.” bellinghamcocktailweek.com.
SERENITY PRINCESS BALL: 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, Anacortes Christian Church, 1211 M Ave., Anacortes. There will be food, a photo booth, flowers and raffles. $20, proceeds support the Serenity Thomas Foundation for pediatric cancer. 360-293-3729.
RED WINE & CHOCOLATE: Join the wineries of the North Sound Wine Trail for a “Red Wine and Chocolate” weekend from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8-9, at Skagit Crest Vineyard & Winery, 105 N. First St., Suite 1, La Conner. skagitcrest.com.
FRIENDS OF THE FOREST ANNUAL MEETING: Members and nonmembers are invited to attend the Friends of the Forest annual membership meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Depot Building, 611 R Ave., Anacortes. The group will review an annual report, hold board elections and watch a historical presentation.
GENEALOGIAL SEARCHERS: Whidbey Island Genealogical Searchers will present Maureen MacDonald, “1880-1900 — Fill In The Gap,” from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Oak Harbor Lutheran Church, 1253 NW 2nd Ave., Oak Harbor.
INTERNATIONAL GUITAR NIGHT: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $24-39. lincolntheatre.org.
SEALS AND SEA LIONS: Friends of Skagit Beaches presents a talk on Seals and Sea Lions: Pinnipeds of the Salish Sea from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Northwest Educational Services District, 1601 R Ave., Anacortes. Free.
AUTHOR TALK: Abbe Rolnick, author of of the “Generation of Secrets” series presents the third book “Founding Stones” with a talk at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at Village Books, 1200 11th St., Bellingham.
RESOLUTION EVOLUTION: Learn life hacks and gain tools to make resolutions stick from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Options High School, 2015 Franklin St., Bellingham. $75 general admission, $150 VIP access including swag and a meet-and-greet. Funds support the Bellingham Schools Foundation. resolutionevolution.org.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
GARDENING WORKSHOP: The Master Gardeners of Island County presents the 32nd annual Whidbey Gardening Workshop on March 13-14. The event, featuring internationally known keynote speaker Richie Steffen, offers classes for both novice and experienced gardeners, a floral design competition, a marketplace and raffle, two lunch options, and a pre-Workshop Field Trip Day. For more information and to register: whidbeygardening.org.
