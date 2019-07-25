ART
EMPACT: Hadrian Art Gallery, 5717 Gilkey Ave., Bow, is hosting an all-woman charity art show through July 28.
ART AT THE ROOM: Friends of the Anacortes Library Art Committee presents a three-month exhibit of artwork by local artists in the Friends Community meeting room at the library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes. Public viewing hours are 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 7 and 21; and 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays, July 27, Aug. 10 and 24. All artwork is for sale with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Friends of the Library.
SMALL IS GOOD: Small or miniature paintings created by more than 25 local artists are on display during July at The Good Stuff Gallery, 604 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
SHIFTING TIDES: The Studio Art Quilt Association presents “Shifting Tides: Convergence in Cloth,” focusing on the current state of the Pacific Ocean ecosystem, through September at the Pacific Northwest Quilt & Fiber Arts Museum, 703 S. Second St., La Conner. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Other exhibits include “Works of Our Hands,” about textiles, and “Remembering Kitty: Quilts by Kitty Pippen.”
JUDY TALLEY & ELIZABETH SANDVIG: The woodblocks prints of Judy Talley and ceramic work from Elizabeth Sandvig are on display during July at i.e. gallery, 5800 Cains Court, Edison.
SAMISH ISLAND ARTS FESTIVAL: Work from more than 40 artists will be on display at the 23rd annual Samish Island Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Samish Island Community Center, 11292 Blue Heron Road, Samish Island. There will also be food, drink, live music and activities for children.
GAIL HARKER: Advanced research students and design students at the Gail Harker Center for Creative Arts will present an exhibition of their artwork from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 27-28, at the center, 503 Morris St., La Conner. A student talk about the work will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday.
MUSIC
LA CONNER LIVE: The La Conner Live 2019 Sunday concert series features local and regional bands from 1 to 4 p.m. at Gilkey Square, Morris Avenue and First Street, downtown La Conner. Free. facebook.com/LaConnerLive.
n July 28: Three youth jazz bands from Skagit County and Bellingham.
n Aug. 4: The Walrus.
n Aug. 11: Amigos Nobles.
n Aug. 18: Baby Cakes.
n Aug. 25: The Naughty Blokes.
ELIZABETH PARK CONCERT: Fossil Rock will play from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Elizabeth Park, 1000 Walnut St., Bellingham. Free.
HEART OF ANACORTES SUMMER CONCERTS: 6 to 8 p.m., unless otherwise noted, at the Heart of Anacortes, Fourth Street and O Avenue, Anacortes. 360-293-3515, heartofanacortes.com.
n July 27: The Yankee Drivers.
n Aug. 10: Anacortes Brewery 25th Anniversary with Ebb, Slack and Flood; The Enthusiasts; Savage Blues Band; Old Town Tonic, 1 p.m.
n Aug. 11: Holly Pyle, 2 p.m.
n Aug. 17: Anacortes Music Project Presents — Pearl Tottenham, Greenhouse Baseman, Ristfut, Nathan Reed, New Uniform, 5 p.m.
n Aug. 24: REFA Benefit & Silent Auction with Janie Cribbs and the T.Rust Band, 5 p.m..
n Aug. 31: The Atlantics.
n Sept. 8: Dmitri Matheny Group, 2 p.m.
FREE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, Seafarer’s Memorial Park, 601 Seafarer’s Way, Anacortes. portofanacortes.com
{p dir=”ltr”}n July 26: Chris Eger Band and the Powerhouse Horns.
{p dir=”ltr”}n July 31: A Town Big Band.
n Aug. 9: Sway.
n Aug. 16: Folsom Prism.
n Aug. 23: Polecat.
n Aug. 30: Joe Blue and the Roofshakers.
DOWNTOWN SOUNDS: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays on the corner of Bay and Prospect streets, Bellingham. Free. Beer garden, food and dancing.
n July 31: Sepiatonic w/ Analog Brass.
n Aug. 7: Monophonics with Willdabeast.
RIVERWALK SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Riverwalk in downtown Mount Vernon. Free admission. 360-428-8547 or riverwalkconcerts.com.
n July 25: Pacific Twang.
n Aug. 1: Brian Lee & The Orbiters.
n Aug. 8: Cascadia Groove.
n Aug. 15: Fantasy Band.
n Aug. 22: Miller Campbell Band.
n Aug. 29: Chris Eger Band with the Powerhouse Horns.
CHILDREN’S SUMMER CONCERTS: Children’s band Recess Monkey will play at noon Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Jennings Memorial Park, 6915 Armar Road, Marysville. Free.
FRIDAY NIGHT RHYTHMS: 5:30 to 8 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham.
n July 26: Anissa & Friends.
n Aug. 2: Mike Allen Trio.
n Aug. 16: Latin Tinge.
n Aug. 23: Adrian Clarke Band.
n Aug. 30: Thomas Harris Quartet.
MUSIC IN THE PARK: The Machine will play from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Lake Tye Park, 14964 Fryelands Boulevard, Monroe. Free.
MUSIC AT THE MARINA: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Port Gardner Landing, 1700 Marina View Drive, Everett. Free.
n July 25: Dusty 45s.
n Aug. 1: Shaggy Sweet.
n Aug. 8: Randy Oxford Band.
n Aug. 15: Mark DuFresne Band.
n Aug. 22: LeRoy Bell and His Only Friends.
n Aug. 29: Clinton Fearon.
BURLINGTON SUMMER NIGHTS CONCERT SERIES: 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays, Burlington Visitor Center Downtown Amphitheater, 520 E. Fairhaven Ave. Free. 360-755-9649.
n July 26: Stacy Jones Band.
n Aug. 2: Gin Gypsy.
n Aug. 9: Michelle Taylor Band.
n Aug. 16: Lazy Acres.
MARYSVILLE SOUNDS OF SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays, Jennings Memorial Park, 6915 Armar Road, Marysville. Free. 360-363-8400.
n July 26: School of Rock.
n Aug. 2: Jukehouse Hounds.
n Aug. 9: Jimmy Wright Band.
EAGLE HAVEN SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays/Saturdays, Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley. $12-$15.
n July 26: Troy Fair Band.
n Aug. 16: Whiskey Fever.
AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC SERIES: 7 to 8 p.m. Saturdays, West Beach Amphitheater, Deception Pass State Park. parks.state.wa.us/folkarts.
n July 27: Squirrel Butter (old-time music and clogging).
n Aug. 3: Bays Family Irish Band (Irish reels, jigs and airs).
n Aug. 10: Whozyamama (Cajun, Creole and Zydeco music).
n Aug. 17: The Juan Manuel Barco Conjunto (Tejano and conjunto music).
n Aug. 24: Lisa Ornstein and Dan Compton (Quebecois and Acadian music).
MUSIC IN THE COURTYARD: The Salt Grass Dirt Band will play at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at the Mountain Glen retirement and assisted living community courtyard, 1810 E. Division St., Mount Vernon.
ROCK THE BLOCK: The Tulip Amphitheater will host a night of music from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at 10200 Quil Ceda Boulevard, Tulalip. Bands include the Chris Eger Band, The West Coast Feed and Platinum Spandex. $75-$95, must be over 21. tulalipresortcasino.com.
ROCK THE ‘MONT: 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 27, Eaglemont Golf Course, 4800 Eaglemont Drive, Mount Vernon. Bands include Spike and the Impalers, Gin Gypsy, Betty Rocker and more. $45-$85. eaglemontlive.com.
TOWER BRASS QUINTET: The group will play music from Bach to Sousa and classic hymns, at a free summer concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Causland Memorial Park, 710 N. Ave., Anacortes.
INTERNATIONAL CONCERTS ON THE BORDER: 2 to 3 p.m. Sundays, Peach Arch State Park, Blaine.
n Aug. 4: Chaopraya Ensemble — Thai classical and folk music and dance.
n Aug. 11: En Canto- Brazilian — Forró music and dance.
n Aug. 18: Juan Manuel Barco Conjunto —TexMex, Conjunto, Tejano music.
n Aug. 25: Radost Folk Ensemble & Dunava — Eastern European folk dance and a cappella music.
LECTURES & TALKS
MODERN WITH A HINT OF VINTAGE: Award-winning quilter Marla Varner will share slides of a selection of her work from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 27, at Old City Hall, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham.
DOCK TALK: Join the crew of Sound Experience and Cindy R Elliser aboard the schooner Adventuress for a program on how to identify marine mammals on the water, at noon Saturday, July 27, at Cap Sante Marina, 1019 Q Ave., Anacortes. The schooner will be dockside for the presentation and remain open for dockside tours after.
WHY ARE ALL THE TREES DYING?: Kevin W. Zobrist, associate professor at Western Washington University, will present a talk on forest health in the Puget Sound at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes. Free.
MINI-HOUSES IN ANACORTES: Bud Anderson and Brian Scott will present their ideas to provide low-cost housing in Anacortes at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at the Anacortes Senior Activity Center, 1701 22nd St., Anacortes.
THEATER
FAIRHAVEN SUMMER REPERTORY THEATRE: Bellingham TheatreWorks presents three plays performing six nights a week in July at the Firehouse Arts and Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. The plays are “The Clean House” by Sarah Ruhl, “Wit” by Margaret Edson and “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” by Tennessee Williams. Tickets for each show are $20, $50 for three. Schedule and tickets at bellinghamtheatreworks.org.
”THE LION KING JR.”: Whidbey Playhouse will present “The Lion King Jr.” through July 28 at the theater, 730 SE Midway Boulevard, Oak Harbor. For the complete schedule, visit whidbeyplayhouse.com.
MORE FUN
FAIRHAVEN OUTDOOR CINEMA: The Fairhaven Outdoor Cinema brings live entertainment and big-screen movies to the Village Green, 1207 10th St., Bellingham. Tickets are $5 each, kids 5 and under are free. Showings are on Saturday evenings at dusk, subject to weather. fairhavenoutdoorcinema.com. Next up:
n July 27: “10 Things I Hate About You.”
n Aug. 3: “Jurassic Park.”
n Aug. 10: Music by Havilah Rand and “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.”
n Aug. 17: Music by Brian Ernst and “Grease.”
n Aug. 24: Music by Psychedelic Cowboys and “The Princess Bride.”
POPCORN IN THE PARK OUTDOOR MOVIES: Jennings Memorial Park, 6915 Armar Road, Marysville. Movies begin at dusk (approximately 9 p.m.). Free.
n July 27: “Bumblebee.”
n Aug. 3: “The Incredibles.”
n Aug. 10: “The Karate Kid.”
VIRTUAL DIMENTIA TOUR: Those caring for folks living with Alzheimer’s or dementia (or who are interested in learning more about them) are invited to take the Virtual Dementia Tour, a simulation that teaches the physical and mental challenges faced by those living with dementia, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Christ The King Skagit, 1000 Fountain St., Burlington.
MAKER AND GROWER MARKET: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27, Stevens Homestead, 30709 68th Ave. NW, Stanwood.
SPOT YARD SALE: Saving Pets One at a Time (SPOT) will host a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, and from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 28, at the SPOT house, 830 S. Spruce St., Burlington.
CIDER AND MEAD FESTIVAL: The ninth annual Orcas Island Cider and Mead Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Village Green, 225 North Beach Road, Eastsound. $15, ages 21-plus event.
ROCKIN THE PARK: Noon to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the clothing-optional Lake Association Recreation Club, 21700 Highway 9, Mount Vernon. $20-$25. larcnudists.com.
SIDEWALK SALE: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 26-27, downtown Mount Vernon. The event allows local merchants to showcase their wares.
{p dir=”ltr”}LOOKING AHEAD
ANACORTES ARTS FESTIVAL: The Anacortes Arts Festival will be held from Friday to Sunday, Aug. 2-4, in downtown Anacortes between Second Street and the Port dock. Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. anacortesartsfestival.com.
{p dir=”ltr”}FIRST FRIDAY ART WALK: View the work of local artists at galleries and retailers from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, in downtown Anacortes.
ART IN THE ALLEY: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3., in the alley behind the Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St., Lynden. $25. Ages 21-plus. Live music, art activities, demonstration, music and food. jansenartcenter.org.
FRESH PAINT: Purchase art fresh off the easel during the Schack’s summer art festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17-18, at the Port of Everett South Marina, 1728 Weste Marine Drive, Everett. Free admission, parking $2.
POTTERY ANNIVERSARY: Good Earth Pottery, 1000 Harris Ave., Bellingham, will celebrate 50 years in business with a party from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.
SKAGIT ARTISTS’ EDUCATIONAL PRESENTATION: A free presentation by the Hadrian Stone Design and Art Gallery team discussing beautiful and functional art created from glass fiber reinforced concrete will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, 10441 Bayview Edison Road, Mount Vernon.
{p dir=”ltr”}RHYTHM & BLUES FESTIVAL: The Mount Baker Rhythm & Blues Festival will take place Friday through Saturday, Aug. 2-4, at the show grounds, 3295 Cedarville Road, Deming. $145 for a weekend pass (includes camping and all after-hours jams), $35 for Friday, $75 for Saturday and $70 for Sunday. Free for children under 12. bakerblues.com.
GUEMES CHAMBER MUSIC: Hal Grossman, Karie Prescott, Paula Hochhalter and Jeff Gilliam will perform the music of Schubert, Dvorak and Brahms at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Kennelly Keys, 1904 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. $25-$50.
FARMTUNES: 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays at Bellewood Acres, 6140 Guide Meridian, Lynden. Free.
n Aug. 2: One Lane Bridge.
n Aug. 9: Queens Bluegrass.
n Aug. 16: W Lovers.
n Aug. 23: Weatherside Whiskey Band.
n Aug. 30: The Lowest Pair.
n Sept. 6: Handsome and Gretyl & Moody Bear.
n Sept. 13: Pickled Okra.
SUMMER FEST CONCERT: Orchestra conductors from around the world will be in residence at the third annual Pacific Northwest Conducting Institute, culminating in a Summer Festival Concert at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Whidbey Island Center for the Arts, 565 Camano Ave., Langley.
DOE BAY FEST: Attend a grass roots festival with music, food, drink, camping and many activities from Thursday to Sunday, Aug. 7-10, at Doe Bay Resort and Retreat, 107 Doe Bay Road, Olga. doebay.com/doe-bay-fest.
OAK HARBOR MUSIC FESTIVAL: Two stages will host more than 30 bands over Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend, Aug. 30-Sept. 1, at the Oak Harbor Music Festival, SE Pioneer Way, Oak Harbor. Beer garden and activities. Free.
WOODSTOCK ANNIVERSARY TRIBUTE: Relive the events and music of 1969’s Woodstock, featuring historic media and live music performances, at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at The Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce St., Conway. Free, donations accepted. Event benefits the Melodic Caring Project.
SKAGIT WOODSTOCK: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Edgewater Park, 600 Behrens Millett Road, Mount Vernon. Fundraiser will feature a classic car show and music from the Chris Eger Band, Cory Vincent Group, Whiskey Fever and Mama Dirty Skirt. facebook.com/events/520764765121047.
JUNIOR CADILLAC: Seattle cover band Junior Cadillac will play the hits from every decade since the ‘50s from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Camano Island Yacht Club, 129 N. Sunset Drive, Camano. $40. Bring a lawn chair.
SUMMER SYMPHONY: The Bellingham Symphony will present a baroque performance at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. $10-$33. bellinghamsymphony.org.
BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL: The North Cascades Bluegrass Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, at the Deming Logging Show Grounds, 3295 Cedarville Road, Bellingham. Camping is available starting Thursday, Aug. 29, with a musical instrument swap and open mic on Friday, Aug. 30, and the festival from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $25-$50. ncbf.fun.
”SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE JR.”: The Skagit Theatre Camp will present performances at 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org.
SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: An outdoor performance of “Twelfth Night” will be performed at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Wiggums Hollow Park, 2808 10th St., Everett. The night begins with improv from Everett Improv. Free.
FOUR-COLOR REALITY: Journalist and educator T. Andrew Wahl will deliver an interactive presentation on everything from social movements to business concerns to how changing demographics have shaped the reality seen in the pages of comics, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington. Free.
HOPS DOWN FRONT STREET: A beer-tasting event hosted by a number of buildings along Front Street in Lynden will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. $29. Tickets are limited. hopsdownfrontstreet.com.
ORCAS ISLAND FLY-IN & ANTIQUE CAR SHOW: Friday through Sunday, Aug. 2-4, Port of Orcas, Eastsound.
GIANT BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Anacortes Library will hold a book sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes. All books are $1, or a bag full for $5. After 2 p.m. bags are $3. Proceeds benefit the library.
MOVIES AT MAIBEN PARK: 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Maiben Park, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington.
{p dir=”ltr”}n Aug. 21: “Black Panther” (edited).
{p dir=”ltr”}n Aug. 28: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”
GOLF TOURNAMENT: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County’s 24th annual Golf Tournament will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Avalon Golf Links, 19345 Kelleher Road, Burlington. $125 per individual, $500 for a team of four. Register at skagitclubs.org or contact Evan: Evan.greenlaw@skagitclubs.org or 360-419-3723, ext. 9.
MIDSUMMER ANTIQUE FAIR & VINTAGE MARKET: Friday and Saturday, Aug. 9-10, Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road, Mount Vernon. Friday night shopping for VIPs only from 5 to 8 p.m. for $10 (must be over 21). Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, free admission.
EVERETT TACO FEST: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in front of the Angel of the Winds Arena, 2000 Hewitt Ave., Everett. There will be a tiny dog beauty pageant, Lucha Libre wrestling, $3 tacos, tequila expo tent, hot chili pepper contest and taco judging. $11-$15. angelofthewindsarena.com.
PUGET SOUND FOREST FIELD DAY: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Pilchuck Tree Farm, 6700 272nd St. NE, Arlington. Learn how to tend to your forested property’s need through dozens of workshops. Registration is $25 per person/$35 per couple if registered prior to July 26; $35 per person/$45 per couple if registered before Aug. 8; and $45 per person/$55 per couple at the gates. Kids under 18 are admitted for free and student discounts are available. Register: forestry.wsu.edu.
HISTORIC PICKETT HOUSE MUSEUM: Tour the historic home of Captain Pickett, built in 1856, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at 910 Bancroft St., Bellingham. Free admission, donations accepted.
BACON & KEGS FESTIVAL: 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, the Depot Market Square, 1100 Railroad Ave., Bellingham. Local breweries will be serving beer and vendors will be serving bacon-inspired foods. There are two sessions: midday, all ages from 1 to 3:30 p.m. with music from Black Water and games for kids; and a 21-plus session from 5:30 to 9 p.m. with music from Baby Cakes. $18-$45. Proceeds support Whatcom Center for Early Learning. wcel.net.
TEE GOLF TOURNAMENT: The Anacortes Kiwanis Sunrisers will host its fourth annual Tee Golf Tournament at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Swinomish Golf Links, 12518 Christianson Road, Anacortes. $100 per person, guests can attend the post-tournament festivities for $20. Register: 360-428-5972 or info@cceventplanning.com.
CASA DOG WASH: Bring your dog to the CASA Dog Wash for a bath and/or have nails clipped from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Island County Multi-Purpose Center, 141 SE Camano Drive, Camano. $8-$12, each dog receives a free bandana.
TOUCH A TRUCK: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington. Free, library card not required.
SAN JUAN COUNTY FAIR: Wednesday through Saturday, Aug. 14-17, 846 Argyle Ave., Friday Harbor. sjcfair.org.
FIBER DAY AT BOW FARMERS MARKET: The ninth annual gathering of fiber folks (spinning, knitting, weaving, crochet, felting, sewing, etc.) at the Bow Farmers Market will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at 15115 Bow Hill Road, Bow.
FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL: The Everett Food Truck Festival and Yum Run 5k will be held all day Saturday, Aug. 24, at Wetmore Plaza in downtown Everett. Festival is free, the run is $29. everettfoodtruckfestival.com.
FIDALGO BAY DAY: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Fidalgo Bay Resort, 4701 Fidalgo Bay Road, Anacortes. There will be seafood, games and learning activities for all ages. Free.
FERNDALE STREET FESTIVAL: 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, in downtown Ferndale. Live music, food and dancing.
ANACORTES OPEN STREET: Enjoy downtown Anacortes auto-free and open to all who wish to bike, walk, skate or scoot around, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. There will be a classic bicycle show, shopping, vendors, exhibits and demonstrations. Free.
MAKER AND GROWER MARKET: Booths of homemade and homegrown items for sale will be set up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Stevens Homestead, 30709 68th Ave. NW, Stanwood.
