ART
ED BEREAL: The exhibit “Wanted: Ed Bereal for Disturbing the Peace,” featuring six decades of work from the Bellingham-based artist, is on display until Jan. 5 at the Whatcom Museum Lightcatcher Building, 250 Flora St., Bellingham.
ART-RI-MO-NY: The art and design of Chris Theiss and Kristin Loffer Theiss is on exhibit until Dec. 13 at the Skagit Valley College Art Gallery, 2405 E. College Way, Mount Vernon.
ART’S ALIVE!: The 35th annual Art’s Alive! invitational and open art show will take place Friday through Monday, Nov. 8-11, at Maple Hall, 104 Commercial St., La Conner. The theme is “Celebrating Skagit Valley Art Legacy.” Show hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9; 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11. artsalivelaconner.com.
BETWEEN LAND AND SEA: Mark Bistranin is hosting the one-man show “Between Land and Sea” through Nov. 17 at the La Conner Sea Side Gallery, 101 N. First St.
QUILT EXHIBIT: See the quilts of Patricia Belyea from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the La Conner Civic Garden Club, 622 Second St., La Conner. She will speak at 1:30 p.m.
MUSIC
BAYSHORE SYMPHONY: The Bayshore Symphony will begin its 16th season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 415 S. 18th St., Mount Vernon, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Central Lutheran Church, 925 N. Forest St., Bellingham. Featured pieces include Brahms’ “Academic Festicval Overture,” “Two English Idylls” by George Butterworth, Francesco Geminiani’s Concerto Grosso “La Follia”, Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man” and Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.” $15 suggested donation. Free for ages 12 and under. bayshoresymphony.com, and facebook.com/bayshoresymphony.
LEGEND OF THE BLUES VII: Award-winning crossover artist Janiva Magness will be featured at the seventh annual Legends of the Blues concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Byrnes Performing Arts Center, 18821 Crown Ridge Blvd., Arlington. $20-25.
LECTURES & TALKS
TRAVELOGUE: ECO ADVENTURE: Join Jasmine Goodnow as she discusses her adventure to New Zealand and Australia at 7 p.m. today, Nov. 7, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. $5.
GENEALOGICAL QUIRKS: Join the Skagit Valley Genealogical Society in breaking through research brick walls from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington.
ANACORTES VENEER INC.: Anacortes Veneer Inc. began operations almost 80 years ago. Bret Lunsford will lead a group discussion and slideshow presentation on the history of the mill at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
WESTERN’S CAMPUS SCHOOL: Join Tamara Belts, special collections manager, and Elizabeth Joffrion, director of heritage resources at Western Libraries, for a presentation about the Campus School at noon Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham.
INTERWOVEN LIVES: Local award-winning author Candace Wellman will discuss the companion work to “Peace Weavers,” her previous book on Puget Sound’s cross-cultural marriages, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham.
TRAVELOGUE: MOROCCO: Marie Eaton will share stories and pictures from a three-week trip to Morocco at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham.
SCULPTURE TALK: Milo White will discuss why he works mostly with metal, as well as some of the sculptures and work he has created, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, 10441 Bayview Edison Road, Mount Vernon. Free.
AUDUBON AT THE MUSEUM: Join experts from the North Cascade Audubon Society in the John M. Edson Hall of Birds to learn about migration, conservation, birds in peril and the importance of studying birds at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. Included with museum admission ($5-10).
MORE FUN
VETERANS FREE DINNER: Camano Chapel will honor veterans with a dinner and traditional military ceremony from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the chapel, 867 SW Camano Drive, Camano Island.
AN AFTERNOON OF STYLE: Enjoy an afternoon of fashion and lunch at a fundraising event for the Whatcom Museum from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. $85. whatcommuseum.org.
HERO’S CRAFT FAIR: Thank veterans and first responders while shopping at a made-in-America craft fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8-9, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Heritage Flight Museum, 15053 Crosswind Drive, Burlington.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 and 23, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
SANTA PICTURE: Bring family and pets to get their photo taken with Santa Claus from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Country Store, 272nd St. NW, Stanwood.
SKAGIT VALLEY VETERAN’S DAY PARADE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Fairhaven Avenue in Burlington. There will also be a pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. at the American Legion Hall, 721 E. Fairhaven; a military display and cookies and coffee from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Burlington Visitor Center, 520 E. Fairhaven Ave.; and a soup and sandwich lunch from noon to 1 p.m. at the American Legion hall. burlingtonwa.gov/604/Skagit-Veterans-Day-Parade.
CHILI CHOWDER COOK-OFF: The Camano Island Chamber of Comerce’s 24th annual Chili Chowder Cook-Off will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. There will be 24 chilis and chowders. $10 for 10 tastes in advance, $15 at the door. camanoisland.org.
HISTORIC PICKETT HOUSE MUSEUM: Tour the historic home of Captain Pickett, built in 1856, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at 910 Bancroft St., Bellingham. Free admission, donations accepted.
VALLEY FORGE: Margie Wilson will present at the Daughters of the American Revolution meeting at noon Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Farming Square Development, 465 Garden Lane, Burington.
SCI-FI NIGHT: Don your best sci-fi costume and head to the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes, for a night of all-ages exploration through the genre from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
OAK HARBOR BAZAAR: Oak Harbor Emblem Club No. 450 will hold its annual Christmas Bazaar from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Oak Harbor Elks Lodge, 155 NE Ernst St., Oak Harbor. Enjoy holiday pies while shopping for hand-crafted items.
SKAGIT WINE AND BEER FESTIVAL: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Eaglemont Golf Course, 4800 Eaglemont Drive, Mount Vernon. $60-$85. mountvernonchamber.com/skagit-wine-beer-fest or 360-428-8547.
FESTIVAL OF TINY TREES: Kick off the holiday season and support the new La Conner-Swinomish library at the Festival of Tiny Trees from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Swinomish Yacht Club, 301 N. First St., La Conner. $30. Tickets: laconnerlibraryfoundation.org or La Conner Regional Library, 614 Morris St.
HOLLY JOLLY HOLIDAY MARKET: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29-30, at Thomas Farms, 9010 Marsh Road, Snohomish. The event will feature more than 125 vendors. Free entry.
SANTA VISIT: Santa Claus will be at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1. Photo opportunities will be self-serve using individual cellphones and cameras.
LOOKING AHEAD
CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT: The Cantabile Chamber Choir will present a winter concert from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Depot Arts Center, 611 R Ave., Anacortes. $16-20.
A VERY BRASSY CHRISTMAS: The Skagit Valley Chorale will be joined by a brass band for evenings of classic Christmas tunes from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec 14, and Sundays, Dec. 15, 22 and 29 and Jan. 5, at McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. $16-27.
HOLIDAY DANCE: The Sea Notes will play at a holiday dance party from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Chief Petty Officers’ Club, 1080 W. Ault Field Road, Oak Harbor. $10.
DEBORAH NEDELMAN: Author Deborah Nedelman will read from her latest publication “What We Take for Truth” from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Village Books, 1200 11th St., Bellingham.
AUDUBON AT THE MUSEUM: Join experts from the North Cascade Audubon Society in the John M. Edson Hall of Birds to learn about migration, conservation, birds in peril and the importance of studying birds at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. Included with museum admission ($5-10).
HOLIDAY BOOK SALE: Friends of the Anacortes Library will hold a book sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
FAMILY HOLIDAY FAIR: Families are invited to this free holiday celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8, at the Port of Anacortes Event Center, 100 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. Santa, crafts, cookies and more. The event will also feature a Gingerbread House Decorating Contest; to participate, contact Dan Conrardy at 949-287-9747. More information: anacortesschoolsfoundation.org/events/holiday-family-fair.html
HOLIDAY COOKIE DECORATING: Hats Off T-Shirts & Engraving will host free holiday cookie decorating for all ages from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at 408 Front St., No. 101, Lynden.
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: Boy Scout Troop 46 of Camano Island will host a Christmas bazaar featuring over 30 vendors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Camano Lutheran Church, 850 Heichel Road, Camano Island.
LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE: Watch a menagerie of cars, pick-ups, floats, wagons and more light up Lynden during the annual Northwest Lighted Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, along Front Street.
HISTORIC PICKETT HOUSE MUSEUM: Tour the historic home of Captain Pickett, built in 1856, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at 910 Bancroft St., Bellingham. Free admission, donations accepted.
CHRISTMAS MUSIC OF WAR: Learn about the Christmas music experienced by ancestors in the Revolutionary War at the Daughters of the American Revolution meeting at noon Monday, Dec. 9, at the Farming Square Development, 465 Garden Lane, Burlington.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 14 and 28 and Jan. 11, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
SKAGIT WEDDING SHOW: Connect with bridal vendors in a variety of categories at the Skagit Wedding Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Skagit Center, 1000 Fountain St., Burlington. For tickets and more information, visit skagitweddingshow.com.
