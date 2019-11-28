ART
ED BEREAL: The exhibit “Wanted: Ed Bereal for Disturbing the Peace,” featuring six decades of work from the Bellingham-based artist, is on display until Jan. 5 at the Whatcom Museum Lightcatcher Building, 250 Flora St., Bellingham.
WATER: The Good Stuff Arts Gallery presents work on the theme “water” in November with a range of styles, subjects and media, at the gallery, 604 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
ART-RI-MO-NY: The art and design of Chris Theiss and Kristin Loffer Theiss is on exhibit until Dec. 13 at the Skagit Valley College Art Gallery, 2405 E. College Way, Mount Vernon.
WINTER JURIED EXHIBIT: Work from artists around the region will be featured from Dec. 5 to Feb. 28 at the Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St., Lynden. An opening reception will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. jansenartcenter.org.
LECTURES & TALKS
DEBORAH NEDELMAN: Author Deborah Nedelman will read from her latest publication “What We Take for Truth” from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Village Books, 1200 11th St., Bellingham.
AUDUBON AT THE MUSEUM: Join experts from the North Cascade Audubon Society in the John M. Edson Hall of Birds to learn about migration, conservation, birds in peril and the importance of studying birds at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. Included with museum admission ($5-10).
MUSIC
NATHAN CHAN TRIO: Cellist Nathan Chan, violinist Andy Liang and pianist Jessica Choe will perform at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at First Congregational Church, 2401 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham. Free. A holiday reception follows.
CHRISTMAS CONCERTS: Marcia Kester will perform in two Christmas concerts: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Freeborn Lutheran Church, 2304 300th St NW, Stanwood; and 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Hickson Community Hall, 20594 Prairie Road, Sedro-Woolley. marciakester.com.
“JOY TO THE WORLD”: The Shelter Bay Chorus will present its annual Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Shelter Bay Clubhouse, 1000 Shoshone Drive, La Conner. $10 suggested donation, students free.
WINTERSONG: Vox Pacifica will present the concert “Wintersong” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at First Congressional Church, 2401 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham. $15. voxpacifica.org.
CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT: The Cantabile Chamber Choir presents winter concerts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Depot Arts Center, 611 R Ave., Anacortes; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Tidelands Church in Stanwood; and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Mount Vernon. Tickets at www.brownpapertickets.com ($16, $18) or at the door, $16-18.
A VERY BRASSY CHRISTMAS: The Skagit Valley Chorale will be joined by a brass band for performances of classic Christmas tunes at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. $16-27. mcintyrehall.org.
HOLIDAY DANCE: The Sea Notes will play at a holiday dance party from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Chief Petty Officers’ Club, 1080 W. Ault Field Road, Oak Harbor. $10.
THEATER
NORMAN CONQUESTS: The Sylvia Center presents a collection of three plays — “Table Manners,” “Living Together” and “Round the Garden” — playing on a rotating schedule for four weeks at the center, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. All three plays will be presented on Saturday, Nov. 30. The plays follow six characters from Saturday night to Monday morning as a weekend goes not as planned. Tickets are $25 for each play ($10 for students) or $60 for all three ($24 for students). sylviacenterforthearts.org.
”NUMBER THE STARS”: Anacortes Community Theatre presents the story of friends helping each other escape from Nazi-occupied Germany during World War II at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 29-Dec. 21, at the theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. acttheatre.com.
”A CHRISTMAS CAROL”: The classic tale of a man’s journey to change his direction via ghostly interception — but with a twist — will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Satudays, Dec. 5-21, at Sylvia Center for the Arts, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. $10-20. sylviacenterforthearts.org.
MORE FUN
HOLLY JOLLY HOLIDAY MARKET: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29-30, at Thomas Farms, 9010 Marsh Road, Snohomish. The event will feature more than 125 vendors. Free entry.
ALGER THANKSGIVING POTLUCK: Join friends and neighbors in the Alger community from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Alger Community Hall, 18735 Parkview Lane, Burlington. Bring a side dish, drink or dessert to share, or donations to the Alger Food Bank. Stay afterward to decorate the Christmas tree.
SKAGIT VALLEY HOSPITAL FESTIVAL OF TREES: Attend a gala and auction for festively decorated trees at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Skagit Center, 100 Fountain St., Burlington. Family times, when children and parents can walk through the forest of trees, are 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, for $5. skagitregionalhealth.org/foundation/foundation-events/festival-of-trees.
WOMEN’S WORK INTERNATIONAL MARKET: Women’s Work is a network of women who support women’s economic development and traditional arts, including opportunities for female artisans to sell at a fair price and support their families. Shop for these goods from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St., Mount Vernon. Free admission.
FEAST DAY OF SAINT NICHOLAS: Join the Croatian community in honoring St. Nicholas with a grand feast and mass at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Croatian Cultural Center, 801 Fifth St., Anacortes. croatianculturalcenternw.com.
HOLIDAY BOOK SALE: Friends of the Anacortes Library will hold a book sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
FAMILY HOLIDAY FAIR: Families are invited to this free holiday celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8, at the Port of Anacortes Event Center, 100 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. Santa, crafts, cookies and more. The event will also feature a Gingerbread House Decorating Contest; to participate, contact Dan Conrardy at 949-287-9747. More information: anacortesschoolsfoundation.org/events/holiday-family-fair.html
CROATIAN CELEBRATION: Hear the story of St. Nicholas, watch Vela Luka Croatian dancers and listen to live music with the Croatian community at noon Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Croatian Cultural Center, 801 Fifth St., Anacortes. Lunch for $20, kids under 12 eat free.
HOLIDAY COOKIE DECORATING: Hats Off T-Shirts & Engraving will host free holiday cookie decorating for all ages from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at 408 Front St., No. 101, Lynden.
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: Boy Scout Troop 46 of Camano Island will host a Christmas bazaar featuring over 30 vendors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Camano Lutheran Church, 850 Heichel Road, Camano Island.
LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE: Watch a menagerie of cars, pick-ups, floats, wagons and more light up Lynden during the annual Northwest Lighted Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, along Front Street.
HISTORIC PICKETT HOUSE MUSEUM: Tour the historic home of Captain Pickett, built in 1856, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at 910 Bancroft St., Bellingham. Free admission, donations accepted.
CHRISTMAS MUSIC OF WAR: Learn about the Christmas music experienced by ancestors in the Revolutionary War at the Daughters of the American Revolution meeting at noon Monday, Dec. 9, at the Farming Square Development, 465 Garden Lane, Burlington.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 14 and 28 and Jan. 11, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
LOOKING AHEAD
SKAGIT WEDDING SHOW: Connect with bridal vendors in a variety of categories at the Skagit Wedding Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Skagit Center, 1000 Fountain St., Burlington. For tickets and more information, visit skagitweddingshow.com.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.