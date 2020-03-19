Editor’s Note

ART

STEVEN R. HILL: The pastel work of Lopez Island artist Steven Hill is featured at the Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, until March 31. 360-293-6938.

ARTIST’S BEST: A juried gallery show with new works in a variety of mediums is on display until March 31 at The Good Stuff Arts gallery, 604 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. Peggy Woods is the featured artist for the month. 360-755-3152.

VINTAGE WATERCOLORISTS OF WASHINGTON: John Ebner, Carla O’Connor, Joan Pinney, Joan Reeves, Tony Turpin and Jack Dorsey are featured in the invitational watercolor show open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Sunnyshore Studio, 2803 E. Camano Drive, Camano Island. 317-209-6768.

LISA MCSHANE: The interaction between water, land and light is the main element of Lisa McShane’s paintings, which are featured until March 29 at Smith & Vallee Gallery, 5742 Gilkey Ave., Edison. 360-766-6230.

MORE FUN

DAFFODIL TWEED RIDE: Dress in tweed, or any smart-looking outfit, to ride through a scenic route into daffodil fields to enjoy a picnic lunch with friends and families, at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, leaving from the La Conner Coffee Co., 604 S. First St., La Conner. Return at 2 p.m. to join a party until 6 p.m. at Hellam’s Vineyard, 109 N. First St., La Conner. This a British-themed event. sprocketscience.com/thedandydaffodil.

MEET YOUR FARMER CSA FAIR: Join Sustainable Connections for a CSA Fair for Bellingham and Whatcom residents to learn about getting farm fresh food in a weekly box, at noon Saturday, March 28, at Boundary Bay Brewey Mountain Room, 1107 Railroad Ave., Bellingham. 360-647-7093.

LOOKING AHEAD

”HANSEL & GRETL & HEIDI & GUNTER”: Village Theatre will present a new musical penned by two Northwest natives from April 24-May 17, at the Everett location, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. villagetheatre.org.

DEEP SEA VOLCANOES: Friends of Skagit Beaches will present a talk on “Deep Sea Volcanoes: A Fiber-optic Look at Eruptions, Hot Springs & Life Forms” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 17, at Northwest Educational Services District, 1601 R Ave., Anacortes. Free.

INTERWOVEN LIVES: Candace Wellman will present “Interwoven Lives” Indigenous Mothers of Salish Coast Communities” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.

MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 11, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.

TULIP FESTIVAL: The Street Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, April 17-19, in downtown Mount Vernon. For more information on the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, which runs April 1-30, visit tulipfestival.org.

VILLAGE GALA 2020: The nonprofit Village Community Services will host its annual black tie fundraising gala with dinner, raffles and a live auction on Saturday, April 18, at Angel of the Winds Casino Resort, Arlington. $75 per person or $500 for a table. villagegala2020.eventbrite.com.

SPAGHETTI OPEN HOUSE: Get to know the Camp Kirby grounds and enjoy some spaghetti from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 19, at the camp, 4734 Samish Point Road, Bow. $10 suggested.

SCHMOOZE FAIR: Win prizes, sample foods and connect with friends and colleagues at this business-to-business trade show from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 23, at Van Zyverden Bulb Warehouse, 12035 Higgins Airport Way, Burlington. $15. skagit.org.

BUILDING DREAMS AUCTION: The second annual Building Dreams dinner and auction to support families and affordable homes will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, April 24, at the Swinomish Casino and Lodge, 12885 Casino Drive, Anacortes. There will be live and silent auctions. $60 per person, proceeds support Home Trust. my360tix.com.

SPRING CRAFT BAZAAR: Boy Scout Troop 46 will host its annual Spring Craft Bazaar featuring over 30 vendors with food, raffles, Mother’s Day gifts and more, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at Camano Lutheran Church, 850 Heichel Road, Camano Island.

GALA OF HOPE: WONDERLAND: Join Island Hospital Foundation’s 17th annual Gala of Hope at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at the Swinomish Casino & Lodge, 12885 Casino Drive, Anacortes. $150 per person. myihf.org/gala-of-hope.

