ART
THE LANGUAGE OF PATTERN: Five regional artists are being featured in January at i.e. gallery, 5800 Cains Court, Edison.
ANNIVERSARY SHOW: The Scott Milo Gallery is celebrating 25 years with art from 15 favorite artists until Jan. 28 at the gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
VOYAGER: Steve Jensen returns to show new carvings and paintings of his Nordic series at Smith & Vallee, 5742 Gilkey Ave., Edison, until Jan. 26.
EMPOWERMENT OF ART: Work highlighting the strength and skill of local artists is featured at the Good Stuff Arts Gallery, 604 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
DECADENT DREAMS: The art of Joseph Kinnebrew is being featured at the exhibit “Decadent Dreams: A Retrospective Surrealist Experience” at Cassera Gallery South, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Stanwood.
NESTS AND LANDSCAPES: Kris Ekstrand is the featured winter artist at the Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St., Lynden. Work from artists around the region will be featured until Feb. 28. jansenartcenter.org.
NATALIE NIBLACK: FOLLY: Natalie Niblack’s solo exhibit “Folly” is featured at i.e. gallery, 5800 Cains Court, Edison, until March 1.
MUSIC
KEOLA BEAMER AND JEFF PETERSON: Rising star Jeff Peterson joins Hawaiian slack key guitarist Keola Beamer for a show at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S First St., Mount Vernon. $25-39.
MARCIA KESTER SINGS PATSY CLINE: “Timeless,” a multimedia tribute concert to Patsy Cline, will be performed by local singer Marcia Kester at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Magnolia Hall, 214 Ferry St., Sedro-Woolley. $20 general, $17 senior/military. marciakester.com.
THE DAVANOS: The Davanos, voted Seattle’s No. 1 rock band in 2018, will play at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Loco Billy’s Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. $8 cover.
WHATCOM JAZZ MUSIC ARTS CENTER: Renowned jazz musicians will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 207 Pospect St., Bellingham:
n Jan. 22: Sam Taylor Quartet with Larry McKenna. $5-20.
n Jan. 29: Matt Jorgensen Quintet. $5-10.
n Feb. 12: Laila Biali Trio. $5-20.
n Feb. 19: Xavier Lecouturier Quartet. $5-15.
n Feb. 26: Phil Parisot Trio. $5-15.
JENNIFER SCOTT TRIO: Contralto Jennifer Scott will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St., Lynden.
THOM SHEPHERD: Country artist Thom Shepherd will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at La Conner Sips, 608 First St., La Conner. $40.
SARATOGA ORCHESTRA: Whidbey’s Saratoga Orchestra will present “Crowning Achievements” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Whidbey Island Center for the Arts, Langley, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Oak Harbor High School. $25 adults, $20 ages 65-plus and military, free under age 18. sowhidbey.com/tickets.html
THEATER
”THE CURIOUS SAVAGE”: ALTA Theatre presents “The Curious Savage” by John Patrick, at Alger Community Church, 1475 Silver Run Lane. Dessert theater at 7 p.m. Jan. 17-18, matinee at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 19. brownpapertickets.com, altatheatre.com, altainfo2001@gmail.com or 360-424-5144.
SPACE TREK: Blast through the galaxy in this improvised sci-fi adventure at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in January at the Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. $12. theupfront.com.
”AN AMERICAN IN PARIS”: The Tony Award-winning musical will play at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. $89.50, $79.50, $69.50, $39.50. mountbakertheatre.com.
LECTURES & TALKS
ANACORTES PUBLIC LIBRARY: Evening lectures and workshops are held at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes:
n Anacortes Museum Series: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.
n Opioid Risks and Prevention: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
BIKE TRIP ACROSS AMERICA: Adventurer Patrick McGinty will share his experiences from a 3,411-mile bike trip from California to Florida at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. $5 suggested donation.
BENNY GOODMAN: Jacob Zimmerman, a Seattle-based jazz clarinetist and 1930s enthusiast, will present on “Benny Goodman: The Orchestra and the Groups” at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
FRIENDS OF SKAGIT BEACHES LECTURE SERIES: “Blue Legacy: Vanishing Glaciers in Washington’s National Parks,” 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, Northwest Education Services District Building, 1601 R Ave., Anacortes. Dr. Jon Riedel, North Cascades National Park geologist, will focus on glacial changes in the last century and the implications for the water supply in Skagit Valley, Puget Sound’s largest watershed. Free and open to the public. skagitbeaches.org.
CHRONIC PAIN: Author Julie Hanft has written two books on living with chronic pain and will present a free seminar on the topic at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Village Books, 1200 11th St., Bellingham.
TEA FOR BEGINNERS: Attend a presentation all about tea, including a chance to try tea, tea history and brewing basics at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Bellingham Public Library, 210 Central Ave., Bellingham. Free.
WHIDBEY ISLAND GENEALOGICAL SEARCHERS: Discover resources to find out if a patriot or member of the American Revolution is in your blood line at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Oak Harbor Lutheran Church, 1253 NW Second Ave., Oak Harbor.
CROATIAN FISHING FAMILIES: AnacortesMuseum director Bret Lunsford will share the history of Croatian immigrants in Anacortes at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
BRIDGING THE COMMUNICATION DIVIDE: Learn to welcome difficult conversations and engage in them to access a common ground with Karen Gimnig at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Anacortes Senior Activity Center, 1701 22nd St., Anacortes.
MARINE MAMMALS OF SALISH SEA: Learn about orcas, humpbacks, porpoises, sea lions and other marine mammals that call the Salish Sea home from marine mammologist Cindy Elliser at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington.
MORE FUN
SKAGIT EAGLE FESTIVAL 2020: The event takes place during January at various sites in Rockport, Concrete and Marblemount. Some activities are repeated each weekend, on both Saturday and Sunday; other events are one-time only, offered on a Saturday and/or Sunday during specific weekends. concrete-wa.com/skagit-eagle-festival.
BALD EAGLE INTERPRETIVE CENTER: The Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center offers guided nature hikes along the Skagit River and educational speakers on weekends in January. The center, which offers elementary and high school educational tours as well as community group tours, is located at Howard Miller Steelhead Park, 52809 Rockport Park Road, Rockport.
For a complete list of speakers, visit skagiteagle.org.
n 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18: Kevin Ebi, nature photographer, “Year of the Eagle.”
n 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19: Dr. Shannon Rupert, ecologist, “Life of a River.”
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 20, there will be puppet show at 11:30 a.m. for young children and an all-day activity for children K-12 on River Life Webs. All families welcome. Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
VERMOUTH CLASS: Learn about Mencino Vermouth from Mark Paschal of Falsen Shenstone at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Old World Deli, 1228 N. State St., Bellingham. $30, includes light snacks and specialty drinks to pair with vermouth. oldworldbellingham.com.
NOT YOUR ORDINARY FOOTBALL BINGO: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) Saturday, Jan. 18, Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano. Wearing Seattle Seahawks gear is encouraged. $16 for 10 games.
SOCRATES CAFE: Join a moderated philosophical discussion around the question “Is cultural appropriation morally wrong?” at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
KIDS CLUB: Heart to Heart Charity presents KIDS Club for those ages 3 and older to work on give-back projects and crafts at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, behind the fire department, 8334 W. Third St., Lyman.
WHIDBEY ISLAND FILM FEST: Join a three-day celebration of Alfred Hitchcock at “The Master of Suspense,” an offshoot of the Whidbey Island Film Festival, Friday through Sunday, Jan. 17-19, at Whidbey Island Center for the Arts, 565 Camano Ave., whidbeyislandfilmfestival.org.
BOOK LOVERS BUS TOUR: Take Island Transit to two book stores and two libraries in Coupeville and Oak Harbor on Friday, Jan. 24. RSVP and information: 360-678-9536 or travel@transit.org.
SING-A-LONG-A: Sing along to the classic musical “A Sound of Music” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. mountbakertheatre.org.
LA CONNER BIRDING SHOWCASE: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Maple Hall, 103 Commercial, La Conner. Keynote speaker Sue Cottrell will discuss the 16 kinds of raptors that can be spotted around the area. $5.
HUMAN RIGHTS CONFERENCE: The theme for the 2020 Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Human Rights Conference is “Tomorrow is Today — The Fierce Urgency of NOW” and will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Whatcom Community College, 235 W Kellogg Road, Bellingham.
URSULMAS MEDIEVAL FAIRE: Step into a world with the sights and sounds of the current Middle Ages from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 25-26, at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. SE, Monroe. $10 per day. ursulmas.org.
LOOKING AHEAD
“THE BARN SHOWS”: Hear how two women preserved a piece of the Skagit Valley’s art history in a book called “The Barn Shows” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S. First St., La Conner.
BIRDS OF WINTER ART WALK: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, downtown Mount Vernon. mountvernondowntown.org. For more information, or to inquire about participating in future art walks: outreach@mountvernondowntown.org or 360-336-3801.
PACIFICA CHAMBER ORCHESTRA CONCERT: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, Trinity Episcopal Church, 2301 Hoyt Ave., Everett. $15-25. pacificachamberorchestra.org.
JOAN PENNEY: Celebrate Valentine’s Day one day late with Joan Penney at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Eaglemont Golf Course, 4800 Eaglemont Drive, Mount Vernon.
AIZURI QUARTET: The multiprize-winning string quartet will play at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Lairmont Manor, 405 Fieldston Road, Bellingham. Wine and appetizers.
BELLINGHAM’S GOT TALENT: Music, comedy, general talent acts and more family-friendly entertainment are in store at this fundraiser for the Lighthouse Mission Ministries’ Street Connect program at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial Ave., Bellingham.
BEST OF SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL COMEDY COMPETITION: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Whidbey Island Center for the Arts, 565 Camano Ave. $25. wicaonline.org.
ABOLISHING NUCLEAR WEAPONS: Leonard Eiger, of Ground Zero Center for Non-Violent Action, will present on the solution to a nuclear world at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
THE ENGLAND CENSUS 101: Learn how to identify family members and their birth places in the England census from 1841-1911, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington.
WOMEN AT THE BAR: WOMEN LAWYERS ACROSS THE YEARS: Join a panel discussion about women in court with Judge Laura Riquelme, Judge Susan Cook, Rosemary Kaholokula and Jennifer Flynn followed by a Q&A with Judge Dianne Goddard at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
SALTWATER BEAVERS: Friends of Skagit Beaches, “Saltwater Beavers: Engineers in the Tidal Marsh,” 7-8:30 p.m. Friday. Feb. 21, Northwest Educational Services District, 1601 R Ave., Anacortes. Free.
HUMANITIES WASHINGTON: Sociologist and writer Michelle Janning will discuss “What Your Home Says About the World” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S. First St., La Conner.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
RED WINE & CHOCOLATE: Join the wineries of the North Sound Wine Trail for a “Red Wine and Chocolate” weekend from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8-9, at Skagit Crest Vineyar & Winery, 105 N. First St., Suite 1, La Conner. skagitcrest.com.
INTERNATIONAL GUITAR NIGHT: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $24-39. lincolntheatre.org.
SEALS AND SEA LIONS: Friends of Skagit Beaches presents a talk on Seals and Sea Lions: Pinnipeds of the Salish Sea from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. March 20, at NW Educational Services District, 1601 R Ave., Anacortes. Free.
AUTHOR TALK: Abbe Rolnick, author of of the “Generation of Secrets” series presents the third book “Founding Stones” with a talk at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at Village Books, 1200 11th St., Bellingham.
RESOLUTION EVOLUTION: Learn life hacks and gain tools to make resolutions stick from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Options High School, 2015 Franklin St., Bellingham. $75 general admission, $150 VIP access including swag and a meet-and-greet. Funds support the Bellingham Schools Foundation. resolutionevolution.org.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
GARDENING WORKSHOP: The Master Gardeners of Island County present the 32nd annual Whidbey Gardening Workshop on March 13-14. Registration opens Jan. 12. The event, featuring internationally known keynote speaker Richie Steffen, offers classes for both novice and experienced gardeners, a floral design competition, a marketplace and raffle, two lunch options, and a pre-Workshop Field Trip Day. For more information and to register: whidbeygardening.org.
