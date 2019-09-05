SEPTEMBER
ART
ED BEREAL: Six decades of work from Bellingham-based artist Ed Bereal is in an exhibit titled “Wanted: Ed Bereal for Disturbing the Peace” at the Whatcom Museum Lightcatcher Building, 250 Flora St., Bellingham, until Jan. 5. A curator’s tour is at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
ENCAUSTIC PAINTINGS: Scott Milo Gallery features new, boldly colored encaustic paintings by Orcas Island artist Marilee Holm from Sept. 6-Oct. 1 at the gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. Artist reception from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.
FIRST FRIDAY ART WALK: The Anacortes First Friday Art Walk is from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, throughout local businesses and galleries in downtown Anacortes.
DIANNA SHYNE: Northwest artist and teacher Dianna Shyne is the featured artist for September at The Good Stuff Arts Gallery, 604 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
DRIE CHAPEK: SOUL JUICE: Drie Chapek is the solo featured artist at i.e. gallery, 5800 Cains Court, Edison, for the month of September. An opening reception is from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, followed by an artist talk.
BEER + GLASS: Join the folks at Pilchuck Glass School for a beer and a tour of the facility from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the school, 1201 316th St. NW, Stanwood.
SHACK-TOBERFEST: Attend a glass pumpkin festival Sept. 12-22 at Schack Art Center, 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett. Free.
TOM CRESTODINA ... A CLOSER LOOK: Salmon fisherman, marine engineer and artist Tom Crestodina is featured through September at Fourth Corner Frames & Gallery, 311 W Holly St., Bellingham. Opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.
GAIL HARKER ART CENTER GRAND OPENING: Join the Gail Harker Center for Creative Arts at its brand new venue, 503 Morris St., La Conner, on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13-14. There will be an exhibition of embroidered art and gold work.
RANDE COOK: Local native artist Rande Cook has a new exhibition featured at Arctic Raven Gallery, 130 First St., Friday Harbor, kicking off with a reception at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, and on display until Oct. 19.
JEFF THOSTENSON: The abstract paintings of late artist Jeff Thostenson are in the reading room of the Mount Vernon City Library, 315 Snoqualmie St., throughout September.
MUSIC
THE HEART OF ANACORTES: Several summer concerts are set for the Heart of Anacortes, at the corner of 4th Street and O Avenue, Anacortes. Performances are 6-8 p.m. unless otherwise noted. 360-293-3515, heartofanacortes.com.
n Sept. 8: 2 p.m.: Dmitri Matheny Group.
GEORGE WINSTON: Celebrated pianist George Winston will be performing a concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. $30-40.
LE VENT DU NORD: The award-winning band Le Vent du Nord is a leading force in Quebec’s progressive francophone folk movement and will be performing in concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. $20-25.
SEA NOTES BIG BAND: Dance and listen to 13-piece big band Sea Notes at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Elks Lodge, 155 NE Ernst St., Oak Harbor. $10, includes dance lesson from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
MARGARET WILDER BAND: Singer, songwriter and musician Margaret Wilder will be joined by her talented band for a high-energy blues, funk and soul show at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Marysville Opera House, 1225 Third St., Marysville. $5.
SKOOKUM ROCKS THE FARM: Folk/pop artist Marc Sciblia will play a benefit concert for Skookum Kids at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Bellewood Acres, 6140 Guide Meridian, Lynden. $45. skookumrocksthefarm.brownpapertickets.com.
THEATER
”BROADWAY BOUND”: Watch the tale of two brothers trying to break into the comedy writing scene in the 1940s at the Whidbey Playhouse’s production of “Broadway Bound” by Neil Simon from Sept. 6-22. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. $16-18. whidbeyplayhouse.com.
”MURDER AT THE MANOR”: The Anacortes Community Theatre presents an audience-interactive murder mystery two-act play with a different murderer at each performance and detectives chosen from the audience at “Murder at the Manor” at 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 13-15, and 2 p.m. Sunday, at the theatre, 1020 11th St., Anacortes. $10. acttheatre.com.
PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL: The San Juan Community Theatre’s Playwrights Festival is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 19-21 and 26-28, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 and 29, at the Gubelman Theatre, 100 Second St. N, Friday Harbor.
PANIC SQUAD IMPROV COMEDY: Watch improv comedy based on audience suggestion at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Skagit Center, 1000 Fountain St., Burlington. There is also an silent auction. The night benefits Global Outreach’s mission team. $15-20.
LECTURES & TALKS
ARE SALMON DOOMED?: From climate change to pollution, take a deeper look at the lives of salmon in Washington as climatologist Nick Bond speaks on the state of salmon at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Central Skagit Sedro-Woolley Library, 802 Ball St. Free.
WASHINGTON’S UNDISCOVERED FEMINISTS: In commemoration of the 100th anniversary of women’s sufferage, remember some of the unsung women of the Pacific Northwest as writer Mayumi Tsutakawa presents five women warriors in the arts and journalism at a free presentation from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S. First St., La Conner.
BURLINGTON’S BOUNTY: OUR FARMING HERITAGE: The Burlington Historical Society presents speakers Steve Sakuma and Lyle Wesen at the opening of the new historic exhibit “Burlington’s Bounty: Our Farming Heritage” from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Burlington Visitors Information Center, 520 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. The exhibit will run for six months.
THE DECLINE OF FREE PRESS: Kurt Dunbar, professor at Skagit Valley College, will address the Fidalgo Democrats on the decline of a free press at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Anacortes Public Library. Following his talk will be a moderated discussion.
HOW MENTAL HEALTH COMMITMENT COURT WORKS: Join NAMI Skagit for an evening with James Dolan, commissioner for the Mental Health Commitment Court, along with one of the prosecutors and a defense attorney, to learn more about the laws that come into play when someone is having a mental health crisis and may pose a danger to themselves or others at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave.
WOMEN EMPOWERING WOMEN: Lisa Herb and Nancy Arnold-Hunting from the Alliance for International Women’s Rights present “Women Empowering Women” at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St.
WRITING TO BECOME AN AUTHOR: Join Abbe Rolnick as she explains the qualities needed to write compelling stories at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Sumas Library, 451 W. Second St.
STUCK IN THE MUD: Local author, historian and retired Stanwood teacher Penny Hutchinson Buse will discuss her book of Warm Beach and the surrounding area at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Community Resource Center of Stanwood/Camano, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
MARINE CENTER OPEN HOUSE: Western Washington University’s Shannon Point Marine Center will host a free open house from 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the center, 1900 Shannon Point Road, Anacortes.
DNA PAINTER: Learn about a free tool that helps explain how DNA matches are related at the Skagit Valley Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave.
TRAVELOGUE: NAMBIA: Lawrence Wong took a 23-day photographic guided trip to Nambia and Victoria Falls and will be sharing stories, photos and videos from his trip at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. $5 suggested donation.
”AM I CRAZY?”: Human trafficking survivor Mary Knight will present her 55-minute personal documentary “Am I Crazy? My Journey to Determine if my Memories Are True” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at New View Church, 808 272nd NW, Stanwood.
AUDUBON AT THE MUSEUM: Join experts from the North Cascade Audubon Society in the John M. Edson Hall of Birds to learn about migration, conservation, birds in peril and the importance of studying birds at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. Included with museum admission ($5-10).
HOMEBUYERS CLASS: First-time homebuyers are invited to attend this free informational class that covers the process and how to secure financing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Keller Williams Realty, 425 Commercial St., Suite 200, Mount Vernon.
MORE FUN
WHATCOM FARM TOUR WEEKEND: Get the full farm-to-table experience and visit local farms during the Whatcom County Farm Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7-8. Guests can visit 13 farms in Whatcom County, each with educational activities and food to offer. Tour is self-guided and free, but $12 Farm Tour VIP badges are available to support the tour and get special offers on products. eatlocalfirst.org. Special events:
n Camber Natural Wine Tasting and Bites: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Camber, 221 W. Holly St., Bellingham. $28.
n Aslan Farm-Infused Beer Tasting: 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Aslan Depot, 1322 N. State St., Bellingham. $16.
n Cosmos Bistro Farm Tour Brunch: 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Cosmos Bistro, 1151 N. State St., Bellingham. $21.
SKAGIT RIVER SALMON FEST: Enjoy a day filled with music, food, activities, beer and the return of the salmon to Skagit River at the Skagit River Salmon Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Edgewater Park, 600 Behrens-Millet Road, Mount Vernon. $5, kids under 18 free. skagitriverfest.org.
SENIOR DANCE: Heart to Heart Charity in Lyman is hosting a Senior Citizen Dance and fundraiser from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at 8334 W. Third St., Lyman. The dance is for those 50 and older. $10 per person, includes a raffle ticket, photo, coffee bar and music.
MILITARY APPRECIATION PICNIC: Enjoy free food and drinks, live music and family activities at the Military Appreciation Picnic from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, on Highway 20, next to the Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce, Oak Harbor.
{p dir=”ltr”}MARVELOUS MOVIES AT MAIBEN PARK: 8:30 p.m. at Maiben Park, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington.
{p dir=”ltr”}n Sept. 7: “Black Panther.”
{p dir=”ltr”}—
{p dir=”ltr”}BALLOONS AT THE LIBRARY: Enjoy an afternoon of family fun with Bill “The Clown” Testerman and his balloons from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, by the playground near the Anacortes Public Library, 1219 10th St.
BRIGADOON SERVICE DOGS LIVE AUCTION AND DINNER: Join the 15th annual live auction and dinner at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Four Points by Sheraton, 714 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham. $95.
FAMILY PROMISE BED RACE: The second annual bed race will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Civic Field parking lot, 1255 Civic Field Way, Bellingham. The race benefits InterFaith Coalition’s outreach to assist children and families experiencing homelessness. mightcause.com/event/Bedrace2019.
QUINCEANERA EXPO: Meet local vendors who make special quinces come to life at the first-ever Marysville Quince Expo from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the opera house, 1225 Third St., Marysville.
HISTORIC PICKETT HOUSE MUSEUM: Tour the historic home of Captain Pickett, built in 1856, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at 910 Bancroft St., Bellingham. Free admission, donations accepted.
FAMILY PALOOZA: Bright Beginnings Family Palooza is for expectant parents and families with infants and toddlers. The event is held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Skagit County Fairgrounds, 479 W. Taylor St., Mount Vernon. There will be informational booths, games and prizes. Free.
FARMTOBERFEST: Celebrate the fourth birthday of Farmstrong Brewing from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the brewery, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon. There will be two special beer releases, live music, games, limited edition steins and, of course, cake. Free.
WILLY WONKA IN SMELL-O-VISION: The Lincoln Theatre and Forte Chocolate present the fifth annual screening of the 1971 family musical “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” in Smell-O-Vision at 3 p.m. Sept. 14 and Sept. 15. Smell-O-Vision releases odors during the projection of a film so the viewers can smell what’s happening in the movie. $8-10.50.
WOMEN’S CONFERENCE: Women Hand in Hand is hosting a women’s conference from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at inspire Church, 805 Township St., Sedro-Woolley. Melissa Maimone is the speaker. $20, lunch included. womenhandinhand.com.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99.
ANACORTES HOME AND BOAT TOUR: Take a self-guided tour of unique homes and boats in the Anacortes community from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. Check in at the Croatian Cultural Center, 805 5th St., Anacortes. $25 per person.
TRIVIA NIGHT BENEFIT: Raise money for the Lincoln Theatre and prove how smart you and your friends are at Trivia Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Hillcrest Lodge, 1717 S. 13th St., Mount Vernon. $50, includes dinner. Teams of up to eight allowed. Followed by a silent auction.
TAG SALE: Help raise money for the Whatcom Museum Advocates and shop through a selection of fine art, china, jewelry, holiday decor and household items from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Whatcom Museum, 201 Prospect St., Bellingham.
UNITED GENERAL HOSPITAL: Present and former coworkers are invited to the 12th annual United General Hospital reunion on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Bay View Padilla Civic Hall, 12615 C St., Bay View. Social hour from 4 to 5:30, potluck dinner at 5:30 p.m.
MUSEUM DAY LIVE: In the spirit of the Smithsonian Museums, which offer free admission every day, Museum Day Live! is an annual event hosted by “Smithsonian” magazine in which participating museums across the country open their door to anyone presenting a Museum Day Live! ticket for free on Saturday, Sept. 21. Free Museum Day Live! tickets downloadable at smithsonianmag.com/museumday. Participating museums:
n Skagit County Historical Museum, 501 S Fourth St., La Conner. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
n Bellingham Railway Museum, 1320 Commercial St., Bellingham. Noon to 5 p.m.
n Whatcom Museum, 250 Flora St., Bellingham. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
ALZHEIMER’S WALK: Help join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Riverwalk Plaza, Mount Vernon. The two-mile walk is free to attend, but those who donate or raise $100 or more will receive a Walk to End Alzheimer’s T-shirt. alzwa.org.
BELLINGHAM VEG FEST: Join the first ever Veg Fest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Depot Market Square, Bellingham. This family friendly event focuses on health, environment and animal rights. Free.
BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Bellingham Public Library Fall Book Sale is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Sept. 25-27, and 10 a.m, to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28, at the library, 210 Central Ave., Bellingham.
MAKER AND GROWER MARKET: Booths of homemade and homegrown items for sale will be set up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Stevens Homestead, 30709 68th Ave. NW, Stanwood.
BELLINGHAM PARKINSON’S DAY: Join an all-day event for the Parkinson’s community of the North Sound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Squalicum Boathouse, 2600 N. Harbor Loop Drive, Bellingham. There will be a HOPE Conference in the morning and presentations throughout the day. $12-15.
BOATING CLASS: The new Boat Handling Course (BH) is being offered by Skagit Bay Sail and Power Squadron on Sept. 30, October 2, 7, 9, 14, 16, 7-9 p.m. in the Anacortes Senior Activity Center art classroom. The course is designed to teach basic boating skills in a classroom environment and is suitable for all people new to boating. $120 for individuals or $160 for two family members sharing reading materials. Information: Bob Miller (360-588-9950), bobmillerwa@hotmail.com. Limited to 15 students. Registration closes Sept. 23.
OCTOBER
ART
ED BEREAL: Six decades of work from Bellingham-based artist Ed Bereal is in an exhibit titled “Wanted: Ed Bereal for Disturbing the Peace” at the Whatcom Museum Lightcatcher Building, 250 Flora St., Bellingham, from Sept. 7 until Jan. 5.
MUSIC
FRED MORRISON: Celebrated piper Fred Morrison will be performing at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. $25-30.
DAIMH: Gaelic supergroup Daimh will be performing at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. $20-25.
THEATER
”THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE”: Fast-paced and irreverent Tony Award-winning comedy “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is on stage from Oct. 25-Nov. 17 at the Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $55-70.
LECTURES & TALKS
AUDUBON AT THE MUSEUM: Join experts from the North Cascade Audubon Society in the John M. Edson Hall of Birds to learn about migration, conservation, birds in peril and the importance of studying birds at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. Included with museum admission ($5-10).
MORE FUN
CAMPTOBERFEST: Beer, cider, brats, music, gift baskets, door prizes and more are in store for Camp Kirby’s annual Oktoberfest party at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Camp Kirby, 4734 Samish Point Road, Bow. Suggested donation $20. campkirby.org.
BIER ON THE PIER: Drink in the sights and sounds of Anacortes at the 10th anniversary of Bier on the Pier from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Port of Anacortes Event Center, 100 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. $7-50.
FALL FRUIT FESTIVAL: Join Cloud Mountain Farm Center for the 30th annual Fall Fruit Festival from 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at 6906 Goodwin Road, Everson.
SPIRIT OF HOPE FUNDRAISER: Raise money for Community Action of Skagit County and celebrate its 40th anniversary at a dinner at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Swinomish Casino & Lodge, 1288 Casino Drive, Anacortes. $40, includes one drink and dinner.
HISTORIC PICKETT HOUSE MUSEUM: Tour the historic home of Captain Pickett, built in 1856, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at 910 Bancroft St., Bellingham. Free admission, donations accepted.
SKAGIT HOUSING SUMMIT: Learn and discuss homelessness and affordable housing in the Skagit community at this summit from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon.
SCARIN’ UP A CURE: Relay for Life of Skagit County will hold a family-friendly Halloween party from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Fredonia Grange, 1225 McFarland Road, Mount Vernon. Tickets are $5 per person.
NORDIC FAIR: Scandinavian baked goods, vendors, food, crafts, art, history and more are in store at the annual Nordic Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Stillaguamish Grange, 6521 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood.
MACTOBERFEST: Join in on the search for the featured Scottish Ale for the 26th Annual Skagit Valley Highland Games (July 11-12, 2020) at MacToberfest from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. Participants receive two tokens upon arrival and may sample Scottish ale from breweries throughout the region. Meat pies will also be supplied, as well as traditional Celtic music. $25-30.
