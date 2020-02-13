ART
NATALIE NIBLACK: FOLLY: Natalie Niblack’s solo exhibit “Folly” is being featured at i.e. gallery, 5800 Cains Court, Edison, until March 1.
NESTS AND LANDSCAPES: Kris Ekstrand is the featured winter artist at the Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St., Lynden. Work from artists around the region will be featured until Feb. 28. jansenartcenter.org.
MUSIC
WHATCOM JAZZ MUSIC ARTS CENTER: Renowned jazz musicians will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 207 Pospect St., Bellingham:
n Feb. 19: Xavier Lecouturier Quartet. $5-15.
n Feb. 26: Phil Parisot Trio. $5-15.
JOAN PENNEY: Celebrate Valentine’s Day one day late with Joan Penney at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Eaglemont Golf Course, 4800 Eaglemont Drive, Mount Vernon.
AIZURI QUARTET: The multiprize-winning string quartet will play at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Lairmont Manor, 405 Fieldston Road, Bellingham. Wine and appetizers. Tickets: $75 (not available at door). To order: 360-201-6621 or bellinghamfestival@comcast.net.
THEATER
BELLINGHAM’S GOT TALENT: Music, comedy, general talent acts and more family-friendly entertainment are in store at this fundraiser for the Lighthouse Mission Ministries’ Street Connect program at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial Ave., Bellingham. mountbakertheatre.com.
IMPROVISED ROMANCE: The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., is featuring an entire month of improv comedy centered around the ups-and-downs of romance. At 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, the show is “Cupid’s Arrow,” a parody of “The Dating Game” from the 1960s and ’70s. At 9:30 p.m. is “50 Shades of Velvet,” a show based on romance novels of all kinds. Tickets at theupfront.com.
BEST OF SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL COMEDY COMPETITION: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Whidbey Island Center for the Arts, 565 Camano Ave. $25. wicaonline.org.
LECTURES & TALKS
WOMEN LAWYERS ACROSS THE YEARS: Join a panel discussion about women in court with Judge Laura Riquelme, Judge Susan Cook, Rosemary Kaholokula and Jennifer Flynn followed by a Q&A with Judge Dianne Goddard at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
“THE BARN SHOWS”: Hear how two women preserved a piece of the Skagit Valley’s art history in the book “The Barn Shows” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S. First St., La Conner.
GENEALOGIAL SEARCHERS: Whidbey Island Genealogical Searchers will present Maureen MacDonald, “1880-1900 — Fill In The Gap,” from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Oak Harbor Lutheran Church, 1253 NW 2nd Ave., Oak Harbor.
SALTWATER BEAVERS: Friends of Skagit Beaches, “Saltwater Beavers: Engineers in the Tidal Marsh,” 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, Northwest Educational Services District, 1601 R Ave., Anacortes. Free.
HUMANITIES WASHINGTON: Sociologist and writer Michelle Janning will discuss “What Your Home Says About the World” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S. First St., La Conner.
MILLINERY DESIGNER: Millinery designer Wayne Wichern will talk about the creation of his hats and the process and art behind modern headwear at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Old City Hall, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham.
LOVE & BEAUTY IN THE TIME OF TURBULENCE: Jack Hartt of Transition Fidalgo & Friends will present “Love and Beauty in a Time of Turbulence” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Anacortes Senior Activity Center, 1701 22nd St., Anacortes.
JAPANESE AMERICAN EXCLUSION DURING WWII: Clarence Moriwaki will talk about the removal of Japanese Americans on Bainbridge Island by the U.S. Army at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
MORE FUN
FRIENDS OF THE FOREST ANNUAL MEETING: Members and nonmembers are invited to attend the Friends of the Forest annual membership meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Depot Building, 611 R Ave., Anacortes. The group will review an annual report, hold board elections and watch a historical presentation.
SNOW GOOSE AND BIRDING FESTIVAL: The Stanwood-Camano Snow Goose and Birding Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Floyd Nargaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Discover why the shores and waters of Puget Sound are internationally recognized as crucial habitat for countless birds of sea, shore and land.
LOOKING AHEAD
VINTAGE WATERCOLORISTS OF WA: John Ebner, Carla O’Connor, Joan Pinney, Joan Reeves, Tony Turpin and Jack Dorsey will be featured in this invitational watercolor show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, March 7, 14 and 21, at Sunnyshore Studio, 2803 SE Camano Drive, Camano Island. The opening reception will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 7. sunnyshorestudio.com.
INTERNATIONAL GUITAR NIGHT: Acoustic guitar players Mike Dawes, Cenk Erdoğan, Olli Soikkeli and Jim Kimo West will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $24-39. lincolntheatre.org.
“GENRE LEGENDS”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in March at the Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. The audience will suggest genres, and the cast will select three to perform. $12. theupfront.com.
MUSICAL IMPROV WITH LAURA HALL: Laura Hall, best known for her musical improv on the show “Whose Line is it Anyway?” will join the main-stage cast as they make up songs and lyrics to her music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. theupfront.com.
”SAGA OF THE VOLSUNGS”: iDiOM Theater brings a new three-play adaptation of the Norse epic “The Saga of the Völsungs” from March 13-April 4 at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 207 Prospect St., Bellingham. sylviacenterforthearts.org.
FAMILY BIKE TOURING, BEFORE AND AFTER KIDS: Civil engineer Freeman Anthony is an avid cyclist who toured Asia, Europe and North America with his partner Iris before they started a family. They continued to tour after having children with tweaks to their approach that he will share at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. $5. whatcommuseum.org.
ACROSS GENERATIONS: WOMEN IN POLITICS: Noon Thursday, March 12, Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. whatcommuseum.org
SEALS AND SEA LIONS: Friends of Skagit Beaches presents a talk on Seals and Sea Lions: Pinnipeds of the Salish Sea from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Northwest Educational Services District, 1601 R Ave., Anacortes. Free.
AUTHOR TALK: Abbe Rolnick, author of the “Generation of Secrets” series, will present the third book “Founding Stones” with a talk at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at Village Books, 1200 11th St., Bellingham.
CHINESE IN EARLY NORTHWEST AMERICA: Authors Chuimei Ho and Bennet Bronson will discuss the history of Chinese immigration in the Northwest at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
GARAGE SALE: A fundraising garage sale will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 7, in the cafeteria at Jefferson Elementary School, 1801 E. Blackburn Road, Mount Vernon. All proceeds go to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; monetary also donations accepted. 360-428-6128.
RESOLUTION EVOLUTION: Learn tools to make resolutions stick from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Options High School, 2015 Franklin St., Bellingham. $75 general admission, $150 VIP access including swag and a meet-and-greet. Funds support the Bellingham Schools Foundation. resolutionevolution.org.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
GARDENING WORKSHOP: The Master Gardeners of Island County presents the 32nd annual Whidbey Gardening Workshop on March 13-14 at Oak Harbor High School. The event, featuring internationally known keynote speaker Richie Steffen, offers classes for both novice and experienced gardeners, a floral design competition, a marketplace and raffle, two lunch options, and a pre-Workshop Field Trip Day. For more information and to register: whidbeygardening.org.
DEEP SEA VOLCANOES: Friends of Skagit Beaches presents a talk on Deep Sea Volcanoes: A Fiber-optic Look at Eruptions, Hot Springs & Life Forms from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday. April 17, at NW Educational Services District, 1601 R Ave., Anacortes. Free.
INTERWOVEN LIVES: Candace Wellman will present on “Interwoven Lives: Indigenous Mothers of Salish Coast Communities” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 11, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
BUILDING DREAMS AUCTION: The second annual Building Dreams dinner and auction to support families and affordable homes will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, April 24, at Swinomish Casino and Lodge, 12885 Casino Drive, Anacortes. There will be live and silent auctions. $60 per person, proceeds support Home Trust. my360tix.com.
