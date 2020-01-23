ART
THE LANGUAGE OF PATTERN: Five regional artists are being featured in January at i.e. gallery, 5800 Cains Court, Edison.
ANNIVERSARY SHOW: The Scott Milo Gallery is celebrating 25 years with art from 15 favorite artists until Jan. 28 at the gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
VOYAGER: Steve Jensen returns to show new carvings and paintings of his Nordic series at Smith & Vallee, 5742 Gilkey Ave., Edison, until Jan. 26.
EMPOWERMENT OF ART: Work highlighting the strength and skill of local artists is featured at the Good Stuff Arts Gallery, 604 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
DECADENT DREAMS: The art of Joseph Kinnebrew is being featured at the exhibit “Decadent Dreams: A Retrospective Surrealist Experience” at Cassera Gallery South, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Stanwood.
NESTS AND LANDSCAPES: Kris Ekstrand is the featured winter artist at the Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St., Lynden. Work from artists around the region will be featured until Feb. 28. jansenartcenter.org.
NATALIE NIBLACK: FOLLY: Natalie Niblack’s solo exhibit “Folly” is featured at i.e. gallery, 5800 Cains Court, Edison, until March 1.
MUSIC
WHATCOM JAZZ MUSIC ARTS CENTER: Renowned jazz musicians will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 207 Pospect St., Bellingham:
n Jan. 29: Matt Jorgensen Quintet. $5-10.
n Feb. 12: Laila Biali Trio. $5-20.
n Feb. 19: Xavier Lecouturier Quartet. $5-15.
n Feb. 26: Phil Parisot Trio. $5-15.
JENNIFER SCOTT TRIO: Contralto Jennifer Scott will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St., Lynden.
THOM SHEPHERD: Country artist Thom Shepherd will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at La Conner Sips, 608 First St., La Conner. $40.
SARATOGA ORCHESTRA: Whidbey’s Saratoga Orchestra will present “Crowning Achievements” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Whidbey Island Center for the Arts, Langley, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Oak Harbor High School. $25 adults, $20 ages 65-plus and military, free under age 18. sowhidbey.com/tickets.html
BEETHOVEN & REICHA: The wind quintet Spiritus Winds and pianist Jason Suchan will celebrate the 250th birthdays of composers Ludwig van Beethoven and Antoine Reicha at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood.
THEATER
SPACE TREK: Blast through the galaxy in this improvised sci-fi adventure at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24-25, at the Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. $12. theupfront.com.
”CINDERELLA”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 23-25, Lynden Christian High School Worship and Fine Arts Center, 515 Drayton St., Lynden. Additional performances at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, and 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. $6-10. showtix4u.com.
LECTURES & TALKS
ANACORTES PUBLIC LIBRARY: Evening lectures and workshops are held at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes:
n Opioid Risks and Prevention: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
BRIDGING THE COMMUNICATION DIVIDE: Learn to welcome difficult conversations and engage in them to access a common ground with Karen Gimnig at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Anacortes Senior Activity Center, 1701 22nd St., Anacortes.
USING A SERVICE ANIMAL: The Anacortes Senior Activity Center Wellness Day will feature a talk about the use of service animals at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the center, 1701 22nd St., Anacortes.
MARINE MAMMALS OF SALISH SEA: Learn about orcas, humpbacks, porpoises, sea lions and other marine mammals that call the Salish Sea home from marine mammologist Cindy Elliser at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington.
MORE FUN
SKAGIT EAGLE FESTIVAL 2020: The event takes place during January at various sites in Rockport, Concrete and Marblemount. Some activities are repeated each weekend, on both Saturday and Sunday; other events are one-time only, offered on a Saturday and/or Sunday during specific weekends. concrete-wa.com/skagit-eagle-festival.
BALD EAGLE INTERPRETIVE CENTER: The Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center offers guided nature hikes along the Skagit River and educational speakers on weekends in January. The center, which offers elementary and high school educational tours as well as community group tours, is located at Howard Miller Steelhead Park, 52809 Rockport Park Road, Rockport. For a complete list of speakers, visit skagiteagle.org.
BOOK LOVERS BUS TOUR: Take Island Transit to two book stores and two libraries in Coupeville and Oak Harbor on Friday, Jan. 24. RSVP and information: 360-678-9536 or travel@transit.org.
SING-A-LONG-A: Sing along to the classic musical “A Sound of Music” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. mountbakertheatre.org.
STATE OF THE PARK: The annual Deception Pass Park State of the Park meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Lindgren Hall Rosario Beach Marine Labratory, 15510 Rosario Beach Road, Anacortes.
LA CONNER BIRDING SHOWCASE: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Maple Hall, 103 Commercial, La Conner. Keynote speaker Sue Cottrell will discuss the 16 kinds of raptors that can be spotted around the area. $5.
URSULMAS MEDIEVAL FAIRE: Step into a world with the sights and sounds of the current Middle Ages from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 25-26, at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. SE, Monroe. $10 per day. ursulmas.org.
LOOKING AHEAD
BIRDS OF WINTER ART WALK: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, downtown Mount Vernon. mountvernondowntown.org. For more information, or to inquire about participating in future art walks: outreach@mountvernondowntown.org or 360-336-3801.
PACIFICA CHAMBER ORCHESTRA CONCERT: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, Trinity Episcopal Church, 2301 Hoyt Ave., Everett. $15-25. pacificachamberorchestra.org.
“THE BARN SHOWS”: Hear how two women preserved a piece of the Skagit Valley’s art history in a book called “The Barn Shows” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S. First St., La Conner.
JOAN PENNEY: Celebrate Valentine’s Day one day late with Joan Penney at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Eaglemont Golf Course, 4800 Eaglemont Drive, Mount Vernon.
AIZURI QUARTET: The multiprize-winning string quartet will play at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Lairmont Manor, 405 Fieldston Road, Bellingham. Wine and appetizers.
BELLINGHAM’S GOT TALENT: Music, comedy, general talent acts and more family-friendly entertainment are in store at this fundraiser for the Lighthouse Mission Ministries’ Street Connect program at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial Ave., Bellingham.
BEST OF SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL COMEDY COMPETITION: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Whidbey Island Center for the Arts, 565 Camano Ave. $25. wicaonline.org.
ABOLISHING NUCLEAR WEAPONS: Leonard Eiger, of Ground Zero Center for Non-Violent Action, will present on the solution to a nuclear world at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
UHURU 65 DEGREES SOUTH: Mike Powell will talk about his two-month trip in 2011 on his brother’s boat UHURU and show pictures at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Old City Hall, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham.
TRIP TO ROMANIA AND CROATIA: John and Anamaria Lovric will share stories and photos from their trip to Romania and Croatia at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
THE ENGLAND CENSUS 101: Learn how to identify family members and their birth places in the England census from 1841-1911, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
WOMEN AT THE BAR: WOMEN LAWYERS ACROSS THE YEARS: Join a panel discussion about women in court with Judge Laura Riquelme, Judge Susan Cook, Rosemary Kaholokula and Jennifer Flynn followed by a Q&A with Judge Dianne Goddard at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
SALTWATER BEAVERS: Friends of Skagit Beaches, “Saltwater Beavers: Engineers in the Tidal Marsh,” 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Feb. 21, Northwest Educational Services District, 1601 R Ave., Anacortes. Free.
HUMANITIES WASHINGTON: Sociologist and writer Michelle Janning will discuss “What Your Home Says About the World” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S. First St., La Conner.
MILLINERY DESIGNER: Millinery designer Wayne Wichern will talk about the creation of his hats and the process and art behind modern headwear at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Old City Hall, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham.
BELLINGHAM COCKTAIL WEEK: The event will take place from Feb. 1-9. Official guides will be available at local bars and businesses around town. This year’s theme is “Into the Cosmos.” bellinghamcocktailweek.com.
SERENITY PRINCESS BALL: 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, Anacortes Christian Church, 1211 M Ave., Anacortes. There will be food, a photo booth, flowers and raffles. $20, proceeds support the Serenity Thomas Foundation for pediatric cancer. 360-293-3729.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
RED WINE & CHOCOLATE: Join the wineries of the North Sound Wine Trail for a “Red Wine and Chocolate” weekend from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8-9, at Skagit Crest Vineyard & Winery, 105 N. First St., Suite 1, La Conner. skagitcrest.com.
FRIENDS OF THE FOREST ANNUAL MEETING: Members and nonmembers are invited to attend the Friends of the Forest annual membership meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Depot Building, 611 R Ave., Anacortes. The group will review an annual report, hold board elections and watch a historical presentation.
INTERNATIONAL GUITAR NIGHT: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $24-39. lincolntheatre.org.
SEALS AND SEA LIONS: Friends of Skagit Beaches presents a talk on Seals and Sea Lions: Pinnipeds of the Salish Sea from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. March 20, at Northwest Educational Services District, 1601 R Ave., Anacortes. Free.
AUTHOR TALK: Abbe Rolnick, author of of the “Generation of Secrets” series presents the third book “Founding Stones” with a talk at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at Village Books, 1200 11th St., Bellingham.
RESOLUTION EVOLUTION: Learn life hacks and gain tools to make resolutions stick from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Options High School, 2015 Franklin St., Bellingham. $75 general admission, $150 VIP access including swag and a meet-and-greet. Funds support the Bellingham Schools Foundation. resolutionevolution.org.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
GARDENING WORKSHOP: The Master Gardeners of Island County present the 32nd annual Whidbey Gardening Workshop on March 13-14. The event, featuring internationally known keynote speaker Richie Steffen, offers classes for both novice and experienced gardeners, a floral design competition, a marketplace and raffle, two lunch options, and a pre-Workshop Field Trip Day. For more information and to register: whidbeygardening.org.
