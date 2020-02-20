ART
TRISH HARDING: Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St., Lynden, is featuring Trish Harding’s exhibit “Separated from Normal.”
FRANCES X. DONOVAN: View the new collection “Off the Wall” by artist Francis X. Donovan at Fourth Corner Frames and Gallery, 311 W. Holly St., Bellingham.
NATALIE NIBLACK: FOLLY: Natalie Niblack’s solo exhibit “Folly” is being featured at i.e. gallery, 5800 Cains Court, Edison, until March 1.
NESTS AND LANDSCAPES: Kris Ekstrand is the featured winter artist at the Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St., Lynden. Work from artists around the region will be featured until Feb. 28. jansenartcenter.org.
EMPOWERMENT OF ART: The emotions and strengths of artists are on display at Good Stuff Arts Gallery, 604 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
DAFFODIL FESTIVAL ARTIST RECEPTION: An artist reception for the finalists for the Daffodil Festival will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Lux Art Center, 603 Morris St., La Conner.
BIRDS OF WINTER: Photo encaustics by Kathy Hastings, photographs on metal by Vince Streano and works by other artists are featured at this bird-themed exhibition at Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, until March 3.
BIRD’S-EYE VIEW: With the return of birds to Skagit Valley comes a celebration of these seasonal flocks with art from Leo Osborne at Smith & Vallee Gallery, 5742 Gilkey Ave., Edison, until March 1.
MUSIC
BIRDSVIEW BREWING COMPANY: The weekend musical lineup features Don Kellogg at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21; For What It’s Worth at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22; and Norman Baker at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the brewery, 38302 Highway 20, Concrete.
BAYSHORE SYMPHONY WINTER CONCERT: The symphony will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 415 S. 18th St., Mount Vernon. $15 suggested.
WHATCOM JAZZ MUSIC ARTS CENTER: The Phil Parisot Trio will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 207 Prospect St., Bellingham. $5-15.
THE A’TOWN BIG BAND: The free dance concert will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Anacortes Senior Activity Center, 1701 22nd St., Anacortes.
THEATER
”RANDY’S CHEESEBURGER PICNIC TOUR”: Randy of Trailer Park Boys fame is in Bellingham for a night of standup, silly contests, audience interaction and more — all in character — at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Shakedown, 1212 N State St., Bellingham. $25, 21-plus venue. Meet and greet passes for $20 additional in the venue. Cheeseburgers for sale as well.
IMPROVISED ROMANCE: The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., is featuring an entire month of improv comedy centered around the ups-and-downs of romance. At 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, the show is “Cupid’s Arrow,” a parody of “The Dating Game” from the 1960s and ’70s. At 9:30 p.m. is “50 Shades of Velvet,” a show based on romance novels of all kinds. Tickets at theupfront.com.
CAMA BEACH CIRCUS THEATER: Free circus show featuring juggling, dancing, humor, silk aerials and more at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Cama Beach Cafe, 1880 SW Camano Drive, Camano Island.
BELLINGHAM’S GOT TALENT: Music, comedy, general talent acts and more family-friendly entertainment are in store at this fundraiser for the Lighthouse Mission Ministries’ Street Connect program at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial Ave., Bellingham. mountbakertheatre.com.
BEST OF SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL COMEDY COMPETITION: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Whidbey Island Center for the Arts, 565 Camano Ave. $25. wicaonline.org.
”MY FAIR LADY”: Ferndale High School drama students bring this classic musical to the stage with showtimes at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 20-22 and 27-29, at the high school, 5830 Golden Eagle Drive, Ferndale. Tickets are $10 general admission, $8 for students and seniors.
”GODSPELL”: The Burlington-Edison High School drama department will present the contemporary musical about the power of Jesus Christ at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 27-29 and March 5-7, at the high school, 301 N. Burlington Blvd., Burlington. $6-9.
LECTURES & TALKS
WRITING IS BELIEVING: Skagit Valley Writers League invites writers to attend a presentation on becoming a more confident and prolific writer by Naomi Wark and Mary Ann Schradi, authors of fiction, at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 W. Washington, Burlington. Free.
EMILY THUMA: Author Emily Thuma will discuss grassroots female activists in and outside of prison in the 1970s who fought against gender violence and incarceration from her new book “All Our Trials” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Village Books, 1200 11th St., Bellingham.
SALTWATER BEAVERS: Friends of Skagit Beaches, “Saltwater Beavers: Engineers in the Tidal Marsh,” 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, Northwest Educational Services District, 1601 R Ave., Anacortes. Free.
HUMANITIES WASHINGTON: Sociologist and writer Michelle Janning will discuss “What Your Home Says About the World” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S. First St., La Conner.
MILLINERY DESIGNER: Millinery designer Wayne Wichern will talk about the creation of his hats and the process and art behind modern headwear at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Old City Hall, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham.
LOVE & BEAUTY IN THE TIME OF TURBULENCE: Jack Hartt of Transition Fidalgo & Friends will present “Love and Beauty in a Time of Turbulence” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Anacortes Senior Activity Center, 1701 22nd St., Anacortes.
INSECTS IN DECLINE: The number of insects are declining around the globe and Merrill Peterson of Western Washington University will discuss examples of these declines and how they threaten our lives at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham.
MAESTRO: THE STORY OF THE CONDUCTOR: Mandy Walters Whitaker will present an educational program at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Ristretto Coffee Lounge and Wine Bar, 416 S. First St., Mount Vernon.
JAPANESE AMERICAN EXCLUSION DURING WWII: Clarence Moriwaki will talk about the removal of Japanese Americans on Bainbridge Island by the U.S. Army at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
CHILDREN’S AUTHOR: Cindy Baldwin, author of “Where the Watermelons Grow,” will present a new book about finding friendship after loss in “Beginners Welcome” and will discuss and read from it at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Village Books, 1200 11th St., Bellingham.
ELAINE WEISS: Author Elaine Weiss will give a talk at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Performing Arts Center at Western Washington University, 516 High St., Bellingham.
JAZZ ON THE SILVER SCREEN: Dmitiri Matheny, flugelhornist and educator, will present an illustrated talk on the movies that feature great jazz performances at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
BOOK READING: A collection of essays compiled by late curator Jake Seniuk will be read by editors Donna James and Kathleen Moles at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Museum of Northwest Art, 114 First St., La Conner.
MORE FUN
RED BARN SPRING MARKET: Over 60 vintage, handmade, boutique and home decor vendors will be onsite from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds, 1775 Front St., Lynden. $4 per ticket, good for both days. Nonperishable food items will be collected for nonprofit Open Hands. Friday is limited to age 21-plus.
SNOW GOOSE AND BIRDING FESTIVAL: The Stanwood-Camano Snow Goose and Birding Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Floyd Nargaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Discover why the shores and waters of Puget Sound are internationally recognized as crucial habitat for countless birds of sea, shore and land.
THE GREAT NORTHWEST GLASS QUEST: Take part in one of the region’s most unique treasure hunts by searching for plastic clue balls in the Camano Island-Stanwood area, in outdoor spaces and some participating businesses until Sunday, Feb. 23. Inside each clue ball is a hint that may lead questers to discovering a handblown glass ball to keep. thegreatnwglassquest.com.
BELLINGHAM HUMAN RIGHTS FILM FESTIVAL: The 20th annual Bellingham Human Rights Film Festival will take place from Feb. 20-29 at various venues throughout the city with multiple showtimes for over two dozen films relating to human rights issues. All films are free. Schedule at bhrff.webs.com.
CHICKEN PARADE: Chickens from the region, and the humans that tend to them, will gather in downtown Edison for a parade at noon Sunday, Feb. 23.
THE NOT-CREEPY GATHERING FOR PEOPLE WHO ARE BRAVE AND WANT TO FALL IN LOVE: Bring a notebook and an open mind and heart from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $6-20, sliding scale.
FRIENDS OF THE FOREST ANNUAL MEETING: Members and nonmembers are invited to attend the Friends of the Forest annual membership meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Depot Building, 611 R Ave., Anacortes. The group will review an annual report, hold board elections and watch a historical presentation.
WHATCOM CULTURAL ARTS FESTIVAL: Noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28-29, at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal, 355 Harris Ave. alliedarts.org/whatcom-cultural-arts-festival.
CHILDREN’S LITERATURE CONFERENCE: Western Washington University will host four award-winning children’s and young-adult book authors and illustrators from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the PAC, 516 High St., Bellingham. wwuclc.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
DAFFODIL FESTIVAL ARTIST RECEPTION: View finalists’ artwork and vote for your favorite for the Daffodil Festival poster at the Lux Art Center, 603 Morris St., La Conner, until March 15. lovelaconner.com/la-conner-daffodil-festival.
VINTAGE WATERCOLORISTS OF WA: John Ebner, Carla O’Connor, Joan Pinney, Joan Reeves, Tony Turpin and Jack Dorsey will be featured in this invitational watercolor show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, March 7, 14 and 21, at Sunnyshore Studio, 2803 SE Camano Drive, Camano Island. The opening reception will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 7. sunnyshorestudio.com.
ESPECIALLY SPECIAL: Betty Black’s collection of art has been curated for display at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S. First St., La Conner, until March 15.
MUSIC
SAMANTHA BOSHNACK QUINTET: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, Sylvia Center for the Arts, 207 Prospect St., Bellingham. $5-15. sylviacenterforthearts.org.
JAZZ ALLEY CONCERT: Paul Sorenson and the Swing Street Jazz Orchestra, Trish Hatley and other musical friends will play from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Maple Hall, 104 Commercial St., La Conner. C. Tuohy’s Jazz Trio will play at 6:30 p.m. the same day at the La Conner Channel Lodge, 205 N. First St., for $15.
TEADA CONCERT: Traditional Celtic band will play at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. $20-25.
INTERNATIONAL GUITAR NIGHT: Acoustic guitar players Mike Dawes, Cenk Erdoğan, Olli Soikkeli and Jim Kimo West will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $24-39. lincolntheatre.org.
JOVINO SANTOS NETO TRIO: Enjoy Brazilian music at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island.
MENACE ON THE MIC: COMEDY SHOWCASE: Chris Mejia, Brady Secules, Kris Anderson and Elliot GB will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at Menace Brewery, 2529 Meridian, Bellingham. Free, age 21-plus venue.
“GENRE LEGENDS”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in March at the Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. The audience will suggest genres, and the cast will select three to perform. $12. theupfront.com.
MUSICAL IMPROV WITH LAURA HALL: Laura Hall, best known for her musical improv on the show “Whose Line is it Anyway?” will join the main-stage cast as they make up songs and lyrics to her music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. theupfront.com.
”SAGA OF THE VOLSUNGS”: iDiOM Theater brings a new three-play adaptation of the Norse epic “The Saga of the Völsungs” from March 13-April 4 at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 207 Prospect St., Bellingham. sylviacenterforthearts.org.
FAMILY BIKE TOURING, BEFORE AND AFTER KIDS: Civil engineer Freeman Anthony is an avid cyclist who toured Asia, Europe and North America with his partner Iris before they started a family. They continued to tour after having children with tweaks to their approach that he will share at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. $5. whatcommuseum.org.
ACROSS GENERATIONS: WOMEN IN POLITICS: Noon Thursday, March 12, Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. whatcommuseum.org.
”MY ANXIOUS LIFE”: Kayla Day, a young woman living with cerebral palsy, total blindness and a generalized anxiety disorder who wrote a memoir about her experiences, will host a book talk at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Village Books, 1200 11th St., Bellingham.
ALZHEIMER’S COMMUNITY FORUM: The public event, hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association Washington state chapter, will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Burlington Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington.
SEALS AND SEA LIONS: Friends of Skagit Beaches presents a talk on Seals and Sea Lions: Pinnipeds of the Salish Sea from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Northwest Educational Services District, 1601 R Ave., Anacortes. Free.
WOMEN HAND IN HAND: Author, speaker and mother-of-three Rebekah Metteer will be the featured speaker at the Dwelling in Hope women’s conference from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Inspire Church, 805 Township St., Sedro-Woolley. $20, includes lunch. womenhandinhand.com.
AUTHOR TALK: Abbe Rolnick, author of the “Generation of Secrets” series, will present the third book “Founding Stones” with a talk at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at Village Books, 1200 11th St., Bellingham.
WASHINGTON’S UNDISCOVERED FEMINISTS: Writer and curator Mayumi Tsutakawa will talk about “five female warriors” in the arts and journalism from the past century at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham.
CHINESE IN EARLY NORTHWEST AMERICA: Authors Chuimei Ho and Bennet Bronson will talk about the history of Chinese immigration in the Northwest at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
AN ARTIST’S APPROACH TO WRITING: Prominent Pacific Northwest artist and writer Jack Gunter will talk about how to write a memoir at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington.
BELLINGHAM HANDMADE MARKET: Local artisans will gather from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Kulshan Brewing Company, 2238 James St., Bellingham.
GARAGE SALE: A fundraising garage sale will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 7, in the cafeteria at Jefferson Elementary School, 1801 E. Blackburn Road, Mount Vernon. All proceeds go to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; monetary also donations accepted. 360-428-6128.
RESOLUTION EVOLUTION: Learn tools to make resolutions stick from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Options High School, 2015 Franklin St., Bellingham. $75 general admission, $150 VIP access including swag and a meet-and-greet. Funds support the Bellingham Schools Foundation. resolutionevolution.org.
PIE AND ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Enjoy pie and ice cream, bid in a silent auction and raise money for the La Conner town flower baskets from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Maple Hall, 104 Commercial St., La Conner.
EN VOGUE FASHION SHOW: The 10th annual fashion show and benefit auction for the Friendship House will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Swinomish Casino & Lodge, 12885 Casino Drive, Anacortes. skagitfriendshiphouse.org/en-vogue. Tickets $5-75 at my360tix.com.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
PECHAKUCHA NIGHT: Stories are shared in a fast-paced presentation of 20 slides for 20 seconds each at this unique event from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 First St., La Conner. The theme is “Especially Special.”
GARDENING WORKSHOP: The Master Gardeners of Island County presents the 32nd annual Whidbey Gardening Workshop on March 13-14 at Oak Harbor High School. The event, featuring internationally known keynote speaker Richie Steffen, offers classes for both novice and experienced gardeners, a floral design competition, a marketplace and raffle, two lunch options, and a pre-Workshop Field Trip Day. For more information and to register: whidbeygardening.org.
ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Celebrate the Irish holiday by dancing to the South End String Band at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. There will be leprechauns, appetizers and a bar. $20.
DAFFODIL TWEED RIDE: Dress in tweed, or any smart-looking outfit, to ride through a scenic route into daffodil fields to enjoy a picnic lunch with friends and families, at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, leaving from the La Conner Coffee Co., 604 S. First St., La Conner. Return at 2 p.m. to join a party until 6 p.m. at Hellam’s Vineyard, 109 N. First St., La Conner. This a British-themed event. sprocketscience.com/thedandydaffodil.
DECADES BINGO: Dress up and represent your favorite decade and play bingo at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. $16 for 10 games of bingo.
MEET YOUR FARMER CSA FAIR: Join Sustainable Connections for a CSA Fair for Bellingham and Whatcom residents to learn about getting farm fresh food in a weekly box, at noon Saturday, March 28, at Boundary Bay Brewey Mountain Room, 1107 Railroad Ave., Bellingham.
CAMP FIRE SAMISH DINNER AUCTION: The 14th annual Camp Fire Samish and Camp Kirby dinner and auction event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the Swinomish Casino & Lodge, 12885 Casino Drive, Anacortes. $75 per person, $600 per table. campfiresamish.org/annual-auction.
ANACORTES SPRING GIFT SHOW: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 28, Anacortes Senior Activity Center, 1701 22nd St., Anacortes.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.