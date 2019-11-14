ART
ED BEREAL: The exhibit “Wanted: Ed Bereal for Disturbing the Peace,” featuring six decades of work from the Bellingham-based artist, is on display until Jan. 5 at the Whatcom Museum Lightcatcher Building, 250 Flora St., Bellingham.
WATER: The Good Stuff Arts Gallery presents work on the theme “water” in November with a range of styles, subjects and media, at the gallery, 604 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
ART-RI-MO-NY: The art and design of Chris Theiss and Kristin Loffer Theiss is on exhibit until Dec. 13 at the Skagit Valley College Art Gallery, 2405 E. College Way, Mount Vernon.
BETWEEN LAND AND SEA: Mark Bistranin is hosting the one-man show “Between Land and Sea” through Nov. 17 at the La Conner Sea Side Gallery, 101 N. First St.
QUILT EXHIBIT: See the quilts of Patricia Belyea from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the La Conner Civic Garden Club, 622 Second St., La Conner. She will speak at 1:30 p.m.
LECTURES & TALKS
WESTERN’S CAMPUS SCHOOL: Join Tamara Belts, special collections manager, and Elizabeth Joffrion, director of heritage resources at Western Libraries, for a presentation about the Campus School at noon Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham.
INTERWOVEN LIVES: Local award-winning author Candace Wellman will discuss the companion work to “Peace Weavers,” her previous book on Puget Sound’s cross-cultural marriages, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham.
TRAVELOGUE: MOROCCO: Marie Eaton will share stories and pictures from a three-week trip to Morocco at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham.
SCULPTURE TALK: Milo White will discuss why he works mostly with metal, as well as some of the sculptures and work he has created, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, 10441 Bayview Edison Road, Mount Vernon. Free.
AUDUBON AT THE MUSEUM: Join experts from the North Cascade Audubon Society in the John M. Edson Hall of Birds to learn about migration, conservation, birds in peril and the importance of studying birds at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. Included with museum admission ($5-10).
MUSIC
LEGEND OF THE BLUES VII: Award-winning crossover artist Janiva Magness will be featured at the seventh annual Legends of the Blues concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Byrnes Performing Arts Center, 18821 Crown Ridge Blvd., Arlington. $20-25.
THEATER
NORMAN CONQUESTS: The Sylvia Center presents a collection of three plays — “Table Manners,” “Living Together” and “Round the Garden” — playing on a rotating schedule for four weeks at the center, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. All three plays will be presented on Saturdays, Nov. 23 and 30. The plays follow six characters from Saturday night to Monday morning as a weekend goes not as planned. Tickets are $25 for each play ($10 for students) or $60 for all three ($24 for students). sylviacenterforthearts.org.
MORE FUN
SKI BUS TO STEVENS PASS: Merry Mountain Ski Club will provide transportation for six weeks of skiing and snowboarding on Tuesdays at Stevens Pass beginning Jan. 7, with more weeks possible. Stops made in Bellingham, Burlington, Stanwood and Monroe. Ages 21 and older. More info: merrymountain.com, tuesdayskibus@gmail.com or 206-550-4908.
SCI-FI NIGHT: Don your best sci-fi costume and head to the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes, for a night of all-ages exploration through the genre from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
RED BARN HOLIDAY MARKET CRAFT FAIR: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds, Lynden. redbarnmarketevents.com.
OAK HARBOR BAZAAR: Oak Harbor Emblem Club No. 450 will hold its annual Christmas Bazaar from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Oak Harbor Elks Lodge, 155 NE Ernst St., Oak Harbor. Enjoy holiday pies while shopping for hand-crafted items.
SKAGIT WINE AND BEER FESTIVAL: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Eaglemont Golf Course, 4800 Eaglemont Drive, Mount Vernon. $60-$85. mountvernonchamber.com/skagit-wine-beer-fest or 360-428-8547.
FESTIVAL OF TINY TREES: Kick off the holiday season and support the new La Conner-Swinomish library at the Festival of Tiny Trees from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Swinomish Yacht Club, 301 N. First St., La Conner. $30. Tickets: laconnerlibraryfoundation.org or La Conner Regional Library, 614 Morris St.
HOLIDAY TRANSIT TOUR: Take Island Transit to Mount Vernon for a free Holiday Season Sampler tour. Get a behind-the-scenes tour of the Lincoln Theatre, sample chocolates at Forte, sample spirits at the Valley Shine Distillery and shop for baked goods and local food for gifts on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 23. Free, RSVP at 360-678-9536 or travel@islandtransit.org.
HOLLY JOLLY HOLIDAY MARKET: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29-30, at Thomas Farms, 9010 Marsh Road, Snohomish. The event will feature more than 125 vendors. Free entry.
WOMEN’S WORK INTERNATIONAL MARKET: Women’s Work is a network of women who support women’s economic development and traditional arts, including opportunities for female artisans to sell at a fair price and support their families. Shop for these goods from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St., Mount Vernon. Free admission.
SANTA VISIT: Santa Claus will be at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1. Photo opportunities will be self-serve using individual cellphones and cameras.
LOOKING AHEAD
JOY TO THE WOLD: The Shelter Bay Chorus will present its annual Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Shelter Bay Clubhouse, 1000 Shoshone Drive, Anacortes. $10 suggested donation, students free.
WINTERSONG: Vox Pacifica will present the concert “Wintersong” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at First Congressional Church, 2401 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham. $15. voxpacifica.org.
CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT: The Cantabile Chamber Choir will present a winter concert from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Depot Arts Center, 611 R Ave., Anacortes. $16-20.
A VERY BRASSY CHRISTMAS: The Skagit Valley Chorale will be joined by a brass band for evenings of classic Christmas tunes from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec 14, and Sundays, Dec. 15, 22 and 29 and Jan. 5, at McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. $16-27. mcintyrehall.org.
HOLIDAY DANCE: The Sea Notes will play at a holiday dance party from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Chief Petty Officers’ Club, 1080 W. Ault Field Road, Oak Harbor. $10.
DEBORAH NEDELMAN: Author Deborah Nedelman will read from her latest publication “What We Take for Truth” from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Village Books, 1200 11th St., Bellingham.
AUDUBON AT THE MUSEUM: Join experts from the North Cascade Audubon Society in the John M. Edson Hall of Birds to learn about migration, conservation, birds in peril and the importance of studying birds at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. Included with museum admission ($5-10).
FEAST DAY OF SAINT NICHOLAS: Join the Croatian community in honoring St. Nicholas with a grand feast and mass at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Croatian Cultural Center, 801 Fifth St., Anacortes. croatianculturalcenternw.com.
HOLIDAY BOOK SALE: Friends of the Anacortes Library will hold a book sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
FAMILY HOLIDAY FAIR: Families are invited to this free holiday celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8, at the Port of Anacortes Event Center, 100 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. Santa, crafts, cookies and more. The event will also feature a Gingerbread House Decorating Contest; to participate, contact Dan Conrardy at 949-287-9747. More information: anacortesschoolsfoundation.org/events/holiday-family-fair.html
CROATIAN CELEBRATION: Hear the story of St. Nicholas, watch Vela Luka Croatian dancers and listen to live music with the Croatian community at noon Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Croatian Cultural Center, 801 Fifth St., Anacortes. Lunch for $20, kids under 12 eat free.
HOLIDAY COOKIE DECORATING: Hats Off T-Shirts & Engraving will host free holiday cookie decorating for all ages from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at 408 Front St., No. 101, Lynden.
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: Boy Scout Troop 46 of Camano Island will host a Christmas bazaar featuring over 30 vendors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Camano Lutheran Church, 850 Heichel Road, Camano Island.
LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE: Watch a menagerie of cars, pick-ups, floats, wagons and more light up Lynden during the annual Northwest Lighted Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, along Front Street.
HISTORIC PICKETT HOUSE MUSEUM: Tour the historic home of Captain Pickett, built in 1856, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at 910 Bancroft St., Bellingham. Free admission, donations accepted.
CHRISTMAS MUSIC OF WAR: Learn about the Christmas music experienced by ancestors in the Revolutionary War at the Daughters of the American Revolution meeting at noon Monday, Dec. 9, at the Farming Square Development, 465 Garden Lane, Burlington.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 14 and 28 and Jan. 11, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
SKAGIT WEDDING SHOW: Connect with bridal vendors in a variety of categories at the Skagit Wedding Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Skagit Center, 1000 Fountain St., Burlington. For tickets and more information, visit skagitweddingshow.com.
