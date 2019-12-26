ART
ED BEREAL: The exhibit “Wanted: Ed Bereal for Disturbing the Peace,” featuring six decades of work from the Bellingham-based artist, is on display until Jan. 5 at the Whatcom Museum Lightcatcher Building, 250 Flora St., Bellingham.
NESTS AND LANDSCAPES: Kris Ekstrand is the featured winter artist at the Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St., Lynden. Work from artists around the region will be featured until Feb. 28. jansenartcenter.org.
ANNIVERSARY SHOW: The Scott Milo Gallery is celebrating 25 years with art from 15 favorite artists until Jan. 28 at the gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
INSPIRED BY DESIGN: The 34th annual holiday showcase is back at WaterWorks Gallery, 315 Argyle Ave., Friday Harbor, through Jan. 4.
PEGGY WOODS: Local watercolor artist Peggy Woods is the featured artist for December at Good Stuff Arts Gallery, 604 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
BENJAMIN VANDERWERFF: Work from abstract and impressionistic painter Benjamin Vanderwerff can be viewed at Hadrian Art Gallery, 5717 Gilkey Ave., Bow.
MARGARET DAVIDSON: Drawings from Fir Island artist Margaret Davidson can viewed at the i.e. gallery, 5800 Cains Court, Edison.
MUSIC
GUEMES CHAMBER MUSIC SERIES: Music of Stamitz, Tartini, Vivaldi, Haydn and Simon and Garfunkel will be performed by area musicians at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at the Guemes Island Community Center, 7549 Guemes Island Road. $25 at the door. myguemes.org.
MORE FUN
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
NEW YEAR’S PAJAMA PARTY: Ring in the new year with a kids’ celebration from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Imagine Children’s Museum, 1502 Wall St., Everett. There will be a variety show, science demonstration, party hat-palooza and more. $15. imaginecm.org.
LOOKING AHEAD
”THE CURIOUS SAVAGE”: ALTA Theatre presents “The Curious Savage” by John Patrick, opening on Jan. 3 at Alger Community Church, 1475 Silver Run Lane. Dessert theater at 7 p.m. Jan. 3-4, 9-10, 11, 17-18. Matinees at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 5 and 19. brownpapertickets.com, altatheatre.com, altainfo2001@gmail.com or 360-424-5144.
THE LANGUAGE OF PATTERN: Five regional artists will be featured in January at i.e. gallery, 5800 Cains Court, Edison. An opening reception will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.
JOURNEY TO THAILAND AND NEPAL: Linzi Bowman will talk about her eight-week trip to Thailand and Nepal and the time she spent with children at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
GERMANIC IMMIGRATION TO NORTH AMERICA: The Skagit Valley Genealogical Society will present “Germanic Immigration to North America in the 1800s: Including Luxembourgers, Swiss and Austrians” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington.
BIKE TRIP ACROSS AMERICA: Adventurer Patrick McGinty will share his experiences from a 3,411-mile bike trip from California to Florida at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. $5 suggested donation.
CHRONIC PAIN: Author Julie Hanft has written two books on living with chronic pain and will present a free seminar on the topic at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Village Books, 1200 11th St., Bellingham.
SKAGIT WEDDING SHOW: Connect with bridal vendors in a variety of categories at the Skagit Wedding Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Skagit Center, 1000 Fountain St., Burlington. For tickets and more information, visit skagitweddingshow.com.
“THE BARN SHOWS”: Hear how two women preserved a piece of the Skagit Valley’s art history in a book called “The Barn Shows” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S. First St., La Conner.
