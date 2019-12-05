ART
ED BEREAL: The exhibit “Wanted: Ed Bereal for Disturbing the Peace,” featuring six decades of work from the Bellingham-based artist, is on display until Jan. 5 at the Whatcom Museum Lightcatcher Building, 250 Flora St., Bellingham.
NESTS AND LANDSCAPES: Kris Ekstrand is the featured winter artist at the Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St., Lynden. Work from artists around the region will be featured until Feb. 28. An opening reception will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. jansenartcenter.org.
ANNIVERSARY SHOW: The Scott Milo Gallery is celebrating 25 years with art from 15 favorite artists until Jan. 28 at the gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
ANACORTES ART WALK: The Chamber of Commerce Holiday Art Walk will take place in downtown from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. The art walk continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and items will be for sale.
YEAR(S) IN REVIEW: A cross-section of art work from the Smith & Vallee Gallery will be featured at a 20% discount from Dec. 6-22 at the gallery, 5742 Gilkey Ave., Edison. A holiday reception will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
INSPIRED BY DESIGN: The 34th annual holiday showcase is back at WaterWorks Gallery, 315 Argyle Ave., Friday Harbor, through Jan. 4.
ART-RI-MO-NY: The art and design of Chris Theiss and Kristin Loffer Theiss is on exhibit until Dec. 13 at the Skagit Valley College Art Gallery, 2405 E. College Way, Mount Vernon.
MUSIC
A WINTER GIFT: Listen to music and stories featuring harps at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. $20-25.
THEATER
”NUMBER THE STARS”: Anacortes Community Theatre presents the story of friends helping each other escape from Nazi-occupied Germany during World War II at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 21, at the theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. acttheatre.com.
"SHREK THE MUSICAL": The Burlington-Edison High School Drama Department will present “Shrek the Musical” at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and matinee showings at 2 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 5-14, at the school, 301 N. Burlington Blvd., Burlington. Tickets are $6-9 or $27 for a family of four.
LECTURES & TALKS
AUDUBON AT THE MUSEUM: Join experts from the North Cascade Audubon Society in the John M. Edson Hall of Birds to learn about migration, conservation, birds in peril and the importance of studying birds at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. Included with museum admission ($5-10).
MORE FUN
HOLIDAY BOOK SALE: Friends of the Anacortes Library will hold a book sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
HISTORIC PICKETT HOUSE MUSEUM: Tour the historic home of Captain Pickett, built in 1856, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at 910 Bancroft St., Bellingham. Free admission, donations accepted.
HOLIDAY LUNCHEON: The Skagit, Island, San Juan School Retirees will host its annual Holiday Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Skagit Golf and Country Club, 16701 Country Club Drive, Burlington. RSVP by Dec. 5: Diane Visten at 360-387-1348 dvisten@wavecable.com, or Bruce Boyer at bnpboyer@msn.com or 360-939-0833.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 and 28, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
LOOKING AHEAD
SKAGIT WEDDING SHOW: Connect with bridal vendors in a variety of categories at the Skagit Wedding Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Skagit Center, 1000 Fountain St., Burlington. For tickets and more information, visit skagitweddingshow.com.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
