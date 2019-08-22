ART
SHIFTING TIDES: The Studio Art Quilt Association presents “Shifting Tides: Convergence in Cloth,” focusing on the current state of the Pacific Ocean ecosystem, through September at the Pacific Northwest Quilt & Fiber Arts Museum, 703 S. Second St., La Conner. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Other exhibits include “Works of Our Hands,” about textiles, and “Remembering Kitty: Quilts by Kitty Pippen.”
SMALL IS GOOD: Over 25 local artists have created small or miniature paintings that are on display during August at The Good Stuff Gallery, 604 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
MARIE POWELL: Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, is featuring new mixed media mono prints on canvas by Marie Powell until Sept. 3.
KRIS EKSTRAND AND MARCEIL DELACY: Paintings by Kris Ekstrand and carved sculptures by Marceil DeLacy are being featured in August at Smith & Vallee Gallery, 5742 Gilkey Ave., Edison.
ILLUMINATIONS: The work of Catherine Eaton Skinner is being featured throughout August at WaterWorks Gallery, 315 Argyle Ave., Friday Harbor.
WOODPALOOZA: The Whidbey Island Woodworkers Guild will presents the “Art + Wood = Woodpalooza” exhibition from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday, Aug. 31-Sept. 2, at the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts, 565 Camano Ave., Langley.
MUSIC
FREE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays, Seafarer’s Memorial Park, 601 Seafarer’s Way, Anacortes. portofanacortes.com
{p dir=”ltr”}n Aug. 23: Polecat.
{p dir=”ltr”}n Aug. 30: Joe Blue and the Roofshakers.
RIVERWALK SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Riverwalk in downtown Mount Vernon. Free admission. 360-428-8547 or riverwalkconcerts.com.
n Aug. 22: Miller Campbell Band.
n Aug. 29: Chris Eger Band with the Powerhouse Horns.
FARMTUNES: 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays at Bellewood Acres, 6140 Guide Meridian, Lynden. Free.
n Aug. 23: Weatherside Whiskey Band.
n Aug. 30: The Lowest Pair.
n Sept. 6: Handsome and Gretyl & Moody Bear.
n Sept. 13: Pickled Okra.
HEART OF ANACORTES SUMMER CONCERTS: 6 to 8 p.m., unless otherwise noted, at the Heart of Anacortes, Fourth Street and O Avenue, Anacortes. 360-293-3515, heartofanacortes.com.
n Aug. 24, 5 p.m.: REFA Benefit & Silent Auction with Janie Cribbs and the T.Rust Band.
n Aug. 31: The Atlantics.
n Sept. 8, 2 p.m.: Dmitri Matheny Group.
LA CONNER LIVE: The Naughty Blokes will play from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Gilkey Square, Morris Avenue and First Street, downtown La Conner. Free. Mary Ellen Lykins & the CC Adams Band will play Sept. 1. facebook.com/LaConnerLive.
MUSIC AT THE MARINA: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Port Gardner Landing, 1700 Marina View Drive, Everett. Free.
n Aug. 22: LeRoy Bell and His Only Friends.
n Aug. 29: Clinton Fearon.
FRIDAY NIGHT RHYTHMS: 5:30 to 8 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham.
n Aug. 23: Adrian Clarke Band.
n Aug. 30: Thomas Harris Quartet.
ELIZABETH PARK CONCERTS: Heroes will play from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Elizabeth Park, 1000 Walnut St., Bellingham. Free.
OAK HARBOR MUSIC FESTIVAL: Two stages will host more than 30 bands over Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend, Aug. 30-Sept. 1, at the Oak Harbor Music Festival, SE Pioneer Way, Oak Harbor. Beer garden and activities. Free.
AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC SERIES: Lisa Ornstein and Dan Compton will play Quebecois and Acadian music from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at West Beach Amphitheater, Deception Pass State Park. parks.state.wa.us/folkarts.
INTERNATIONAL CONCERTS ON THE BORDER: Radost Folk Ensemble & Dunava will play Eastern European folk dance and a cappella music from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Peach Arch State Park, Blaine.
WEDNESDAY LUNCHTIME MUSIC: Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St., Lynden, hosts free, live music performances from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays in August.
SUMMER SYMPHONY: The Bellingham Symphony will present a baroque performance at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. $10-$33. bellinghamsymphony.org.
THE SKY COLONY ALBUM RELEASE PARTY: Celebrate the release of the new album from The Sky Colony and the end of the Sound + Hearing Campaign at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. Free.
BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL: The North Cascades Bluegrass Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, at the Deming Logging Show Grounds, 3295 Cedarville Road, Bellingham. Camping is available starting Thursday, Aug. 29, with a musical instrument swap and open mic on Friday, Aug. 30, and the festival from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $25-$50. ncbf.fun.
LECTURES & TALKS
THE MOON AND THE SPACE RACE: Astronomer Bob Scott will speak on a wide range of topics about the moon and the space race at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Upper Skagit Library, 45952 Main St., Concrete.
THE POETIC APOTHECARY: Poet and performer Judith Adams will explore poetry’s restorative powers by reciting and exploring poems that help us understand grief, fear, sadness, loss and more, at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Upper Skagit Library, 45952 Main St., Concrete.
PROTECTING SOUTHERN RESIDENT KILLER WHALE FORAGING AREAS: Frances C Robertson and Jason Wood will discuss efforts to preserve foraging areas in the San Juan Island and craft sustainable solutions at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Whale Museum, 62 First St., Friday Harbor.
MORE FUN
FAIRHAVEN OUTDOOR CINEMA: The event will feature music by Psychedelic Cowboys and “The Princess Bride” beginning at dusk Saturday, Aug. 24, at Village Green, 1207 10th St., Bellingham. Tickets are $5 each, kids 5 and under are free. fairhavenoutdoorcinema.com.
MARVELOUS MOVIES AT MAIBEN PARK: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” will be shown at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Maiben Park, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington.
THURSDAY DANCING: Dance to The Skippers or Good Vibrations from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. Public welcome. Information: Kenneth Mossman, 360-336-3682.
FIBER DAY AT BOW FARMERS MARKET: The ninth annual gathering of fiber folks (spinning, knitting, weaving, crochet, felting, sewing, etc.) at the Bow Farmers Market will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at 15115 Bow Hill Road, Bow.
WINE TASTING: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, Fireweed Terrace, 4800 Eaglemont Drive, Mount Vernon. $20 individual, $35 couples.
”TWISP: THE POWER OF COMMUNITY”: The 40-minute documentary “Twisp: The Power of Community” will be screened at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the FireHouse Arts and Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. Director Leslee Goodman will answer questions about the film. $10 adults, $5 kids. firehouseperformingarts.com.
FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL: The Everett Food Truck Festival and Yum Run 5k will be held all day Saturday, Aug. 24, at Wetmore Plaza in downtown Everett. Festival is free, the run is $29. everettfoodtruckfestival.com.
FIDALGO BAY DAY: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Fidalgo Bay Resort, 4701 Fidalgo Bay Road, Anacortes. There will be seafood, games and learning activities for all ages. Free.
FERNDALE STREET FESTIVAL: 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, in downtown Ferndale. Live music, food and dancing.
HYDROS FOR HEROES: The fourth annual Hydros for Heroes hydroplane races will be held Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 24-25, in Oak Harbor Bay, 1285-2099 SE Bayshore Drive, Oak Harbor. The event will feature more than 50 boats racing in 10 classes. All proceeds go to the Rotary Club of Oak Harbor. Free admission, tailgate camping available, beer gardens and free open pits during the lunch break both days. hydrosforheroes.com.
WHIDBEY ISLAND STUDIO ART TOUR: Take a free, guided tour of six artists’ studios in Coupeville, Freeland and Langely on Island Transit’s regularly scheduled bus on Saturday, Aug. 24. RSVP: 360-678-9536 or travel@islandtransit.org.
ANACORTES OPEN STREET: Enjoy downtown Anacortes auto-free and open to all who wish to bike, walk, skate or scoot around, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. There will be a classic bicycle show, shopping, vendors, exhibits and demonstrations. Free.
MAKER AND GROWER MARKET: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, Stevens Homestead, 30709 68th Ave. NW, Stanwood.
CAR AND MOTORCYCLE SHOW: The 10th annual Stanwood Community and Senior Center Car and Motorcycle show will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the center, 7430 276th St. NW, Stanwood. Registration $15-$20, free for spectators. Hot dog lunch.
ALGER COMMUNITY FUN’RAISER: The annual event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Alger Community Hall, 18735 Parkview Lane, Burlington. Music, games, beer and more. Proceeds used for maintenance on the hall and special projects.
LOOKING AHEAD
ED BEREAL: The exhibit “Wanted: Ed Bereal for Disturbing the Peace” featuring six decades of work from the Bellingham-based artist will open Sept. 7 at the Whatcom Museum Lightcatcher Building, 250 Flora St., Bellingham. A curator’s tour will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.
ENCAUSTIC PAINTINGS: Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, will feature encaustic paintings by Orcas Island artist Marilee Holm from Sept. 6-Oct. 1. An artist’s reception will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.
GEORGE WINSTON: Renowned pianist George Winston, who has played for 40 years and sold 15 million albums, will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. $30-$40. mcintyrehall.org or 360-416-7727.
AT EAGLE HAVEN: Trish Hatley will play at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley. $12-$15.
LE VENT DU NORD: Award-winning band Le Vent du Nord, a leading force in Quebec’s progressive francophone folk movement, will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. $20-$25. celticarts.org or 360-416-4934.
SKOOKUM ROCKS THE FARM: Folk/pop artist Marc Sciblia will play a benefit concert for Skookum Kids at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Bellewood Acres, 6140 Guide Meridian, Lynden. $45. skookumrocksthefarm.brownpapertickets.com.
”BROADWAY BOUND”: The tale centering on two brothers trying to break into the comedy writing scene in the 1940s will show Sept. 6-22 at Whidbey Playhouse, 730 S.E. Midhway Blvd., Oak Harbor. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. $16-18. whidbeyplayhouse.com or 360-679-2237.
ARE SALMON DOOMED?: Climatologist Nick Bond will speak on the state of salmon at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Central Skagit Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley. Free.
WASHINGTON’S UNDISCOVERED FEMINISTS: In commemoration of the 100th anniversary of women’s sufferage, writer Mayumi Tsutakawa will talk about five unsung Pacific Northwest women hailing from arts and journalism, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S. First St., La Conner. Free.
BURLINGTON’S BOUNTY: OUR FARMING HERITAGE: Steve Sakuma and Lyle Wesen will speak at the opening of the historic exhibit “Burlington’s Bounty: Our Farming Heritage” from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Burlington Visitors Information Center, 520 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. The exhibit will run for six months.
DNA PAINTER: Learn about a free tool that helps explain how DNA matches are related at the Skagit Valley Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington.
TRAVELOGUE: NAMBIA: Lawrence Wong will share stories, photos and videos from his 23-day guided trip to Nambia and Victoria Falls at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. $5 suggested donation.
”AM I CRAZY?”: Human trafficking survivor Mary Knight will present her 55-minute personal documentary “Am I Crazy? My Journey to Determine if My Memories Are True” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at New View Church, 808 272nd NW, Stanwood.
AUDUBON AT THE MUSEUM: Join experts from the North Cascade Audubon Society in the John M. Edson Hall of Birds to learn about migration, conservation, birds in peril and the importance of studying birds, at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. Included with museum admission ($5-$10).
WHATCOM FARM TOUR WEEKEND: Get the full farm-to-table experience and visit local farms during the Whatcom County Farm Tour Weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7-8. Guests can visit 13 farms, each with educational activities and food to offer. Tour is self-guided and free, but $12 Farm Tour VIP badges are available to support the tour and get special offers on products. eatlocalfirst.org. Special events:
n Camber Natural Wine Tasting and Bites: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, Camber, 221 W. Holly St., Bellingham. $28.
n Aslan Farm-Infused Beer Tasting: 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, Aslan Depot, 1322 N. State St., Bellingham. $16.
n Cosmos Bistro Farm Tour Brunch: 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, Cosmos Bistro, 1151 N. State St., Bellingham. $21.
SKAGIT RIVER SALMON FEST: Enjoy a day filled with music, food, activities, beer and the return of the salmon to Skagit River from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Edgewater park, 600 Behrens-Millet Road, Mount Vernon. $5, kids under 18 free. skagitriverfest.org.
MILITARY APPRECIATION PICNIC: Enjoy free food and drinks, live music and family activities at the Military Appreciation Picnic from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, next to the Oak Harbor Chamber, 32630 Highway 20, Oak Harbor.
FAMILY PROMISE BED RACE: The second annual event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Civic Field parking lot, 1255 Civic Field Way, Bellingham. The race benefits InterFaith Coalition’s outreach to assist children and families experiencing homelessness. mightcause.com/event/Bedrace2019.
HISTORIC PICKETT HOUSE MUSEUM: Tour the historic home of Captain Pickett, built in 1856, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at 910 Bancroft St., Bellingham. Free admission, donations accepted.
FAMILY PALOOZA: Bright Beginnings Family Palooza is for expectant parents and families with infants and toddlers. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Skagit County Fairgrounds, 479 W. Taylor St., Mount Vernon. Informational booths, games and prizes. Free.
FARMTOBERFEST: Celebrate the fourth birthday of Farmstrong Brewing from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the brewery, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon. There will be two special beer releases, live music, games, limited edition steins and cake. Free.
WOMEN’S CONFERENCE: Women HAND in Hand will host a women’s conference from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Inspire Church, 805 Township St., Sedro-Woolley. Melissa Maimone is the speaker. $20, lunch included. womenhandinhand.com.
ANACORTES HOME AND BOAT SHOW: Take a self-guided tour of unique homes and boats in the Anacortes community from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. Check in at the Croatian Cultural Center, 805 Fifth St., Anacortes. $20 per person.
TAG SALE: Help raise money for the Whatcom Museum and shop a selection of fine art, china, jewelry, holiday decor and household items from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Whatcom Museum, 201 Prospect St., Bellingham.
MUSEUM DAY LIVE: In the spirit of the Smithsonian museums, which offer free admission every day, Museum Day Live! is an annual event hosted by Smithsonian magazine in which participating museums across the country open their doors to anyone presenting a Museum Day Live! ticket for free. This year’s date is Saturday, Sept. 21. Download tickets at smithsonianmag.com. Local participating museums include:
n Skagit County Historical Museum, 501 S. Fourth St., La Conner. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
n Bellingham Railway Museum, 1320 Commercial St., Bellingham. Noon to 5 p.m.
n Whatcom Museum, 250 Flora St., Bellingham. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
ALZHEIMER’S WALK: Help join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Riverwalk Plaza, 506 Mount Vernon Terminal Railroad. The two-mile walk is free to attend, but those who donate or raise $100 or more will receive a Walk to End Alzheimer’s t-shirt. alzwa.org.
BELLINGHAM VEG FEST: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, Depot Market Square, 1100 Railroad Ave., Bellingham. This family-friendly event focuses on health, environment and animal rights. Free.
BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Bellingham Public Library Fall Book Sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Sept. 25-27, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28, at the library, 210 Central Ave., Bellingham.
