ART
DAFFODIL FESTIVAL ART: View the artwork from the finalists for the Daffodil Festival poster at the Lux Art Center, 603 Morris St., La Conner, until March 15. Guests can vote for their favorite work of ark.
BEGINNING BIRDING CLASS: 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, March 6, Anacortes Senior Center, 1701 22nd St. Local birding guide Stephanie Fernandez will provide insights into choosing binoculars and a field guide book to help you start identifying birds. Bring binoculars and bird books. Binoculars will be available. $10. Registration taken at the senior center until class time. Skagit Guided Adventures (360-474-7479).
STEVEN R. HILL: The pastel work of Lopez Island artist Steven Hill is featured at the Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, until March 31. A reception will be held from 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 6.
ARTIST’S BEST: A juried gallery show with new works in a variety of mediums is at the Good Stuff Arts Gallery, 604 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. Peggy Woods is the featured artist for the month. Show runs through March 31, an artist demonstration is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, March 6.
VINTAGE WATERCOLORISTS OF WASHINGTON: John Ebner, Carla O’Connor, Joan Pinney, Joan Reeves, Tony Turpin and Jack Dorsey are featured in this invitational watercolor show open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, March 7, 14 and 21.
ESPECIALLY SPECIAL: Betty Black amassed an impressive collection of art in her lifetime, and that art has been curated for display at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S. First St., La Conner, until March 15.
LISA MCSHANE: The interaction between water, land and light is the main element of Lisa McShane’s paintings, which are featured until March 29 at Smith & Vallee Gallery, 5742 Gilkey Ave., Edison. An artist talk, followed by an artist reception, begins at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
MUSIC
JAZZ ALLEY CONCERT: Paul Sorenson and the Swing Street Jazz Orchestra, Trish Hatley and other musical friends will play from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Maple Hall, 104 Commercial St., La Conner. C. Tuohy’s Jazz Trio is at 6:30 p.m. the same day at the La Conner Channel Lodge, 205 N. First St., La Conner ($15).
TEADA CONCERT: Traditional Celtic band Teada is playing at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. $20-25.
INTERNATIONAL GUITAR NIGHT: Listen to some of the best acoustic guitar players working today at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $24-39.
JOVINO SANTOS NETO TRIO: Brazilian music from accomplished musicians at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island.
THEATER
”GODSPELL”: The Burlington-Edison High School drama department presents a contemporary musical about the power of Jesus Christ at 7 p.m. today-Saturday, March 5-7, at the high school, 301 N. Burlington Blvd., Burlington. $6-9.
GENRE LEGENDS: Three genres; one night. That’s the promise at “Genre Legends,” the 7:30 p.m. show at the Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham, this month. The audience will suggest genres they would like to see the cast improvise a story in, and the cast will select three and bounce between completely different styles of shows. $12 at theupfront.com.
MUSICAL IMPROV WITH LAURA HALL: Laura Hall, best known for her musical improv on the show “Whose Line is it Anyway?” will be in Bellingham for one night only to join the mainstage cast as they make up songs and lyrics to her music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the theater, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham.
”THE SAGA OF THE VOLSUNGS”: Epic tales of heroism are on stage in this newly-adapted trio of plays opening successively, and with back-to-back performances from March 13-April 4 at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 207 Prospect St., Bellingham.
LECTURES & TALKS
SNOW GEESE AND MORE: The Washington Brant Foundation presents “Warming in the Arctic: Snow geese and other wildlife of Wrangel Island” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the Burlington Community Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave. World-renowned biologist and photographer, Vasiliy Baranyuk, has studied wildlife on Wrangel Island — with an emphasis on snow geese — for the last 40 summers. Arrive early to view his stunning photographs of snow geese, snowy owls, polar bears, wolves, wolverines, musk ox and reindeer, as well as incredible landscapes.
FAMILY BIKE TOURING, BEFORE AND AFTER KIDS: Civil engineer Freeman Anthony is an avid cyclist who toured Asia, Europe and North America with his partner Iris before starting a family. They continued to tour after having children with tweaks to their approach that he will share at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. $5.
ACROSS GENERATIONS: WOMEN IN POLITICS: Learn about what Millennials can teach Baby Boomers and how women of different generations can uplift and empower each other at an advocate panel discussion including activists, representatives and political leaders at noon Thursday, March 12, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham.
”MY ANXIOUS LIFE”: Kayla Day is a young woman living with cerebral palsy, total blindness and a generalized anxiety disorder who wrote a memoir about her experiences, and will host a book talk at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Village Books, 1200 11th St., Bellingham.
CHILDREN’S AUTHOR: Barney Saltzberg will read from his new book “One of These is Not Like the Other” at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave.
ALZHEIMER’S COMMUNITY FORUM: The public is invited to attend the Burlington community forum hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association Washington State chapter to learn and share from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Burlington Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave.
SEALS AND SEA LIONS: Friends of Skagit Beaches presents a talk on Seals and Sea Lions: Pinnipeds of the Salish Sea from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday. March 20, at NW Educational Services District, 1601 R Ave., Anacortes. Free.
WOMEN HAND IN HAND: Author, speaker and mother of three Rebekah Metteer delights in women taking courageous faith steps and will be at the Dwelling in Hope women’s conference froom 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Inspire Church, 805 Township St., Sedro-Woolley. $20, includes lunch. womenhandinhand.com.
AUTHOR TALK: Abbe Rolnick, author of of the “Generation of Secrets” series, presents the third book “Founding Stones” with a talk at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at Village Books, 1200 11th St., Bellingham.
WASHINGTON’S UNDISCOVERED FEMINISTS: Writer and curator Mayumi Tsutakawa presents five women warriors in the arts and journalism from the past century at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23, at Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham.
CHINESE IN EARLY NORTHWEST AMERICA: Chuimei Ho and Bennet Bronson have authored books on the topic and will present about the history of Chinese immigration in the northwest at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St.
AN ARTIST’S APPROACH TO WRITING: Prominent Pacific Northwest artist and writer Jack Gunter presents a talk on how to write memoir at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave.
MORE FUN
GARAGE SALE: A fundraising garage sale will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 7, in the cafeteria at Jefferson Elementary School, 1801 E. Blackburn Road, Mount Vernon. All proceeds go to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; monetary donations also accepted. 360-428-6128.
RESOLUTION EVOLUTION: Learn life hacks and gain tools to make resolutions stick from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Options High School, 2015 Franklin St., Bellingham. $75 general admission, $150 VIP access including swag and a meet and greet. Funds support the Bellingham Schools Foundation. resolutionevolution.org.
BARREL TASTING: Join the wineries of the North Sound Wine Trail for our annual Spring Barrel Tasting on Saturday-Sunday, March 7-8, from noon to 6 p.m. each day. Pick up a free passport at any of the participating wineries (Dusty Cellars, Eagle Haven Winery, Edward Lynne Cellars, Skagit Cellars, Skagit Crest Vineyard & Winery) and have each winery stamp when you visit. Completed passports are eligible for a grand prize. Facebook.com/NorthSoundWineTrail.
PIE AND ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Enjoy pie and ice cream, bid in a silent auction and raise money for the La Conner town flower baskets from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Maple Hall, 104 Commercial St., La Conner.
EN VOGUE FASHION SHOW: The 10th annual fashion show and benefit auction for the Friendship House is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Swinomish Casino & Lodge, 12885 Casino Drive, Anacortes. $5-75.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
PECHAKUCHA NIGHT: Stories are shared in a fast-paced presentation of 20 slides for 20 seconds each at this unique evening from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 First St., La Conner. The theme is “especially special.”
GARDENING WORKSHOP: The Master Gardeners of Island County present the 32nd annual Whidbey Gardening Workshop on March 13-14. This event, featuring internationally known keynote speaker, Richie Steffen, offers classes for both novice and experienced gardeners, a floral design competition, a vibrant marketplace, a raffle, two lunch options, and a pre-workshop field trip day. For more information and to register, visit whidbeygardening.org.
ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Celebrate this Irish holiday with a dance to live music from the South End String Band at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Islands. There will be leprechauns, appetizers and a bar. $20.
GENEALOGICAL SEARCHERS: Whidbey Island Genealogical Searchers (WIGS) presents “Women In History,” 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Oak Harbor Lutheran Church, 1253 NW 2nd Ave. 360-675-5035.
DAFFODIL TWEED RIDE: Dress in tweed, or any smart-looking outfit, to ride on a scenic route into daffodil fields to enjoy a picnic lunch with friends and families. Leave at 10 a.m. sharp Saturday, March 21, from the La Conner Coffee Co., 604 S. First St., La Conner. Return at 2 p.m. to join a soiree until 6 p.m. at Hellam’s Vineyard, 109 N. First St., La Conner. This a British-themed event, plan accordingly.
DECADES BINGO: Dress up and represent your favorite decade and play bingo at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. $16 for 10 games of bingo.
MENTAL HEALTH WORKSHOP: As part of a national initiative to increase mental health literacy, on Thursday, March 26, a mental health first aid training workshop for caregivers to older adults will be offered in the Hill Side Room of the Burlington Public Library at 820 E. Washington Ave. from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. This course gives people the tools to identify when someone might be struggling with a mental health or substance use problem and to connect them with support and resources. Pre-registration required. More information at mhfaz81@yahoo.com. $30 per person, $40 per couple.
MEET YOUR FARMER CSA FAIR: Join Sustainable Connections for a CSA fair for Bellingham and Whatcom residents to learn about getting farm fresh food in a weekly box. It will be held at noon Saturday, March 28, at Boundary Bay Brewey Mountain Room, 1107 Railroad Ave., Bellingham.
CAMP FIRE SAMISH DINNER AUCTION: The 14th annual Camp Fire Samish and Camp Kirby dinner and auction event is from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the Swinomish Casino & Lodge, 12885 Casino Drive, Anacortes. $75 per person, $600 per table.
ANACORTES SPRING GIFT SHOW: Shop for gifts of all kinds at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at the Anacortes Senior Activity Center, 1701 22nd St.
APRIL
THEATER
”HANSEL & GRETL & HEIDI & GUNTER”: The Village Theatre presents a brand-new musical penned by two Northwest natives from April 24-May 17, at the Everett location, 2710 Wetmore Ave. A modern retelling of what may have happened to those two children who followed breadcrumbs after they grew up.
LECTURES & TALKS
DEEP SEA VOLCANOES: Friends of Skagit Beaches presents a talk on Deep Sea Volcanoes: A Fiber-optic Look at Eruptions, Hot Springs & Life Forms from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, April 17, at NW Educational Services District, 1601 R Ave., Anacortes. Free.
INTERWOVEN LIVES: Candace Wellman presents on “Interwoven Lives: Indigenous Mothers of Salish Coast Communities” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St.
MORE FUN
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 11, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
TULIP FESTIVAL:
n Street Fair: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, April 17-19, in downtown Mount Vernon, 325 Pine St., Mount Vernon.
VILLAGE GALA 2020: The nonprofit Village Community Services hosts its annual black tie fundraising gala with dinner, raffles and a live auction on Saturday, April 18, at the Angel of the Winds Casino Resort, Arlington. $75 per person or $500 for a table. villagegala2020.eventbrite.com.
SPAGHETTI OPEN HOUSE: Get to know the Camp Kirby grounds and enjoy some spaghetti from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, April 19, at the camp, 4734 Samish Point Road, Bow. $10 suggested.
SCHMOOZE FAIR: Win prizes, sample foods and connect with friends and colleagues at this business-to-business trade show from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 23, at Van Zyverden Bulb Warehouse, 12035 Higgins Airport Way, Burlington. $15.
BUILDING DREAMS AUCTION: The second annual Building Dreams dinner and auction to support families and affordable homes will be at 6 p.m. Friday, April 24, at Swinomish Casino & Lodge, 12885 Casino Drive, Anacortes. There will be live and silent auctions. $60 per person, proceeds support Home Trust. my360tix.com.
MAY
MORE FUN
SPRING CRAFT BAZAAR: Boy Scout Troop 46 is back for the third annual Spring Craft Bazaar, hosting over 30 vendors with food, raffles, Mother’s Day gifts and more from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at Camano Lutheran Church, 850 Heichel Road, Camano Island.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
GALA OF HOPE: WONDERLAND: Join Island Hospital Foundation’s 17th annual Gala of Hope at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at the Swinomish Casino & Lodge, 12885 Casino Drive, Anacortes, for a night of wonderland and supporting the hospital. $150 per person. myihf.org/gala-of-hope.
