ART
EMPACT: Hadrian Art Gallery, 5717 Gilkey Ave., Bow, is hosting an all-woman charity art show through July 28.
ART AT THE ROOM: Friends of the Anacortes Library Art Committee presents a three-month exhibit of artwork by local artists in the Friends Community meeting room at the library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes. Public viewing hours are 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, July 17, Aug. 7 and 21; and 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays, July 13 and 27, Aug. 10 and 24. All artwork is for sale with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Friends of the Library.
SHIFTING TIDES: The Studio Art Quilt Association presents “Shifting Tides: Convergence in Cloth,” focusing on the current state of the Pacific Ocean ecosystem, through September at the Pacific Northwest Quilt & Fiber Arts Museum, 703 S. Second St., La Conner. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Other exhibits include “Works of Our Hands,” about textiles, and “Remembering Kitty: Quilts by Kitty Pippen.”
JUDY TALLEY & ELIZABETH SANDVIG: The woodblocks prints of Judy Talley and ceramic work from Elizabeth Sandvig are on display during July at i.e. gallery, 5800 Cains Court, Edison.
NW ART BEAT: See the works and creative processes of artists from Skagit, Island, Snohomish and Whatcom Counties at NW Art Beat, a free, self-guided tour, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21. Maps at nwartbeat.com.
MUSIC
FREE CHAMBER CONCERT: Festival of Music Orchestra, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, Old City Hall, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham.
LA CONNER LIVE: The La Conner Live 2019 Sunday concert series features local and regional bands from 1 to 4 p.m. at Gilkey Square, Morris Avenue and First Street, downtown La Conner. Free. facebook.com/LaConnerLive.
n July 14: Janine Cribbs & the Trust Band.
n July 21: Mary McPage Band.
n July 28: Three youth jazz bands from Skagit County and Bellingham.
n Aug. 4: The Walrus.
n Aug. 11: Amigos Nobles.
n Aug. 18: Baby Cakes.
n Aug. 25: The Naughty Blokes.
ELIZABETH PARK CONCERTS: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 1000 Walnut St., Bellingham. Free.
n July 11: Sire Reginold Cosgrove and His Nighttime Singers.
n July 18: Di Young Combo.
n July 25: Fossil Rock.
HEART OF ANACORTES SUMMER CONCERTS: 6 to 8 p.m., unless otherwise noted, at the Heart of Anacortes, Fourth Street and O Avenue, Anacortes. 360-293-3515, heartofanacortes.com.
n July 13: Whitewing with the Soul Shaker Horns.
n July 14: Marina Christopher Quartet, 2 p.m.
n July 20: Cascadia Groove.
n July 27: The Yankee Drivers
n Aug. 10: Anacortes Brewery 25th Anniversary with Ebb, Slack and Flood; The Enthusiasts; Savage Blues Band; Old Town Tonic, 1 p.m.
n Aug. 11: Holly Pyle, 2 p.m.
n Aug. 17: Anacortes Music Project Presents — Pearl Tottenham, Greenhouse Baseman, Ristfut, Nathan Reed, New Uniform, 5 p.m.
n Aug. 24: REFA Benefit & Silent Auction with Janie Cribbs and the T.Rust Band, 5 p.m..
n Aug. 31: The Atlantics.
n Sept. 8: Dmitri Matheny Group, 2 p.m.
RIVERWALK SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Riverwalk in downtown Mount Vernon. Free admission. 360-428-8547 or riverwalkconcerts.com.
n July 11: Zydeco Explosion.
n July 18: Johnny Bulldog.
n July 25: Pacific Twang.
n Aug. 1: Brian Lee & The Orbiters.
n Aug. 8: Cascadia Groove.
n Aug. 15: Fantasy Band.
n Aug. 22: Miller Campbell Band.
n Aug. 29: Chris Eger Band with the Powerhouse Horns.
CHILDREN’S SUMMER CONCERTS: Presented by Marysville Parks, Culture and Recreation at noon Wednesdays at Jennings Memorial Park, 6915 Armar Road, Marysville. Free.
n July 24: Brian Waite Band.
n Aug. 7: Children’s band Recess Monkey.
HARRY AND THE POTTERS, KIMYA DAWSON IN CONCERT: 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, Causland Memorial Park, 710 N Ave., Anacortes. Free. Hot dogs and ice cream will be available for purchase, and a quidditch game will take place at 5:15 p.m.
TRISH HATLEY QUARTET: The Trish Hatley Quartet will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. $20.
FRIDAY NIGHT RHYTHMS: 5:30 to 8 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham.
n July 12: Adrian Clarke Band.
n July 26: Anissa & Friends.
n Aug. 2: Mike Allen Trio.
n Aug. 16: Latin Tinge.
n Aug. 23: Adrian Clarke Band.
n Aug. 30: Thomas Harris Quartet.
MUSIC IN THE PARK: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays, Lake Tye Park, 14964 Fryelands Boulevard, Monroe. Free.
n July 12: Creme Tangerine.
n July 19: Jessica Lynne.
n July 26: The Machine.
MUSIC AT THE MARINA: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Port Gardner Landing, 1700 Marina View Drive, Everett. Free.
n July 11: Aaron Crawford.
n July 18: Stacy Jones Band.
n July 25: Dusty 45s.
n Aug. 1: Shaggy Sweet.
n Aug. 8: Randy Oxford Band.
n Aug. 15: Mark DuFresne Band.
n Aug. 22: LeRoy Bell and His Only Friends.
n Aug. 29: Clinton Fearon.
BURLINGTON SUMMER NIGHTS CONCERT SERIES: 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays, Burlington Visitor Center Downtown Amphitheater, 520 E. Fairhaven Ave. Free. 360-755-9649.
n July 12: Birdsview Bluegrass.
n July 19: File Gumbo.
n July 26: Stacy Jones Band.
n Aug. 2: Gin Gypsy.
n Aug. 9: Michelle Taylor Band.
n Aug. 16: Lazy Acres.
MARYSVILLE SOUNDS OF SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays, Jennings Memorial Park, 6915 Armar Road, Marysville. Free. 360-363-8400.
n July 12: Harvey Creek Band.
n July 19: Chris Eger Band.
n July 26: School of Rock.
n Aug. 2: Jukehouse Hounds.
n Aug. 9: Jimmy Wright Band.
EAGLE HAVEN SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays/Saturdays, Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley. $12-$15.
n July 13: Jumbled Pie.
n July 20: Gin Gypsy.
n July 26: Troy Fair Band.
n Aug. 16: Whiskey Fever.
AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC SERIES: 7 to 8 p.m. Saturdays, West Beach Amphitheater, Deception Pass State Park.
n July 13: Ruže Dalmatinke — Croatian folk music & dance.
n July 20: Unexpected Brass Band — New Orleans street music.
n July 27: Squirrel Butter — Old time music and clogging.
n Aug. 3: Bays Family Irish Band — Irish reels, jigs and airs.
n Aug. 10: Whozyamama — Cajun, Creole and Zydeco music.
n Aug. 17: The Juan Manuel Barco Conjunto — Tejano and Conjunto music.
n Aug. 24: Lisa Ornstein and Dan Compton — Quebecois and Acadian music.
ROCK THE BLOCK: The Tulip Amphitheater will host a night of music from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at 10200 Quil Ceda Boulevard, Tulalip. Bands include the Chris Eger Band, The West Coast Feed and Platinum Spandex. $75-$95, must be over 21. tulalipresortcasino.com.
ROCK THE ‘MONT: 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 27, Eaglemont Golf Course, 4800 Eaglemont Drive, Mount Vernon. Bands include Spike and the Impalers, Gin Gypsy, Betty Rocker and more. $45-$85. eaglemontlive.com.
INTERNATIONAL CONCERTS ON THE BORDER: 2 to 3 p.m. Sundays, Peach Arch State Park, Blaine.
n Aug. 4: Chaopraya Ensemble — Thai classical and folk music and dance.
n Aug. 11: En Canto- Brazilian — Forró music and dance.
n Aug. 18: Juan Manuel Barco Conjunto —TexMex, Conjunto, Tejano music.
n Aug. 25: Radost Folk Ensemble & Dunava — Eastern European folk dance and a cappella music.
THEATER
FAIRHAVEN SUMMER REPERTORY THEATRE: Bellingham TheatreWorks presents three plays performing six nights a week in July at the Firehouse Arts and Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. The plays are “The Clean House” by Sarah Ruhl, “Wit” by Margaret Edson and “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” by Tennessee Williams. Tickets for each show are $20, $50 for three. Schedule and tickets at bellinghamtheatreworks.org.
”THE LION KING JR.”: Whidbey Playhouse will present “The Lion King Jr.” from July 12-28 at the theater, 730 SE Midway Boulevard, Oak Harbor. For the complete schedule, visit whidbeyplayhouse.com.
LECTURES & TALKS
BEES AND BEEKEEPING: Pilchuck Audubon member Steve Winchell will share his knowledge and experience in bees and beekeeping at 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Camano Island Sno-Isle Library, 848 N. Sunrise Boulevard, Camano Island. Free.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE FOR GOOD: Benjamin Wilson, director of the Center for Intelligent Devices, will talk about the work he is doing in the area of AI and its applications for global health and development, at noon Thursday, July 11, at TheLab@everett, 1001 N. Broadway, Suite A3, Everett. Free.
ARTQUILTTEXTURE: Modern quilt artist Luke Haynes will talk about his art background from architect to quilter over the span of several years, from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Old City Hall, 121 Prospect St. Included with museum admission.
BEAVERS IN CAMA BEACH’S BACKYARD: Jeff Wheeler will talk about the role that beavers play in Cama Beach State Park’s ecosystem at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the Island County Multi-Purpose Center, 141 N. East Camano Drive. Free.
TO THE MOON AND BACK: Bob Scott, president of the Island County Astronomical Society, will explore the historic race to space and the cultural impact of the first moon landing at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
MODERN WITH A HINT OF VINTAGE: Award-winning quilter Marla Varner will share slides of a selection of her work from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 27, at Old City Hall, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham.
DOCK TALK: Join the crew of Sound Experience and Cindy R Elliser aboard the schooner Adventuress for a program on how to identify marine mammals on the water, at noon Saturday, July 27, at Cap Sante Marina, 1019 Q Ave., Anacortes. The schooner will be dockside for the presentation and remain open for dockside tours after.
WHY ARE ALL THE TREES DYING?: Kevin W. Zobrist, associate professor at Western Washington University, will present a talk on forest health in the Puget Sound at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes. Free.
MORE FUN
FIELD DAY: Join the WSU Mount Vernon NWREC’s annual Field Day from 3 to 5:30 p.m. today, July 11, at the WSU Mount Vernon Center, 16650 Highway 536, Mount Vernon. Free, featured talks on soil health, vegetable seed production and potato disease management.
FAIRHAVEN OUTDOOR CINEMA: The Fairhaven Outdoor Cinema brings live entertainment and big-screen movies to the Village Green, 1207 10th St., Bellingham. Tickets are $5 each, kids 5 and under are free. Showings are on Saturday evenings at dusk, subject to weather. fairhavenoutdoorcinema.com. Next up:
n July 13: Entertainment by DJ Westwood and “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
n July 20: Music by Talia Keys “Mary Poppins Returns.”
n July 27: “10 Things I Hate About You.”
n Aug. 3: "Jurassic Park."
n Aug. 3: “Jurassic Park.”
n Aug. 10: Music by Havilah Rand and “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.”
n Aug. 17: Music by Brian Ernst and “Grease.”
n Aug. 24: Music by Psychedelic Cowboys and “The Princess Bride.”
POPCORN IN THE PARK OUTDOOR MOVIES: Jennings Memorial Park, 6915 Armar Road, Marysville. Movies begin at dusk (approximately 9 p.m.). Free.
n July 13: “ A Dog’s Way Home.”
n July 20: “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”
n July 27: “Bumblebee.”
n Aug. 3: “The Incredibles.”
n Aug. 10: “The Karate Kid.”
ROCK HUNT: Sustainable Connections has teamed up with local businesses to hide over 75 “Think Local First” painted rocks around Whatcom and Skagit counties for the first Think Local Rock Hunt. Each rock leads to a prize; submit the code on the back of the rock to thinklocal.rocks.
MOUNT VERNON HS CLASS OF 1989: The Mount Vernon High School Class of 1989 will celebrate its 30th reunion with events July 12-14. 360-920-8110.
SEDRO-WOOLLEY PICNIC: The Sedro-Woolley All-Class Picnic will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Riverfront Park, 901 River Road, Sedro-Woolley. Food trucks will be on site, but attendees are welcome to bring their own picnic. Proceeds from a raffle will support scholarships for local graduates. Each class is encouraged to bring signage so that classmates will be able to find each other. Advanced registration is not required, but a $5 admission is requested to help cover the expenses of the event.
SKAGIT VALLEY HIGHLAND GAMES: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 13, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14, Edgewater Park, 600 Behrens-Millett Road, Mount Vernon. There will be traditional competitive Scottish games, music performances and food and drinks. Dogs on leash welcome. $15-$20 for one day, $18-$25 for the weekend. Discounts available. celticarts.org.
LYMAN CAR & CRAFT SHOW: The 20th annual Lyman Car and Craft Show will be held Saturday, July 13, in downtown Lyman. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon, $15 per vehicle. Free for spectators. Winners will be announced at 2 p.m., trophies awarded at 3 p.m. There will also be a silent auction and a raffle.
JULY FLY DAY: Celebrate the world of aviation at the Heritage Flight Museum’s July Fly Day and the Port of Skagit’s Community Aviation Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the museum, 15053 Crosswind Drive, Burlington. Free, includes demonstrations and presentations.
PIG OUT SKAGIT POTLUCK: 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Farmstrong Brewing, 210 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon. The free event includes tastes of swine-based culinary dishes from community members; the first 200 people to arrive get a ballot to vote for their favorite dish. The food will be served from 2 to 5 p.m., or until it is gone).
HISTORIC PICKETT HOUSE MUSEUM: Tour the historic home of Captain Pickett, built in 1856, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at 910 Bancroft St., Bellingham. Free admission, donations accepted. Six quilts dating from the 1880s to 1950 will be on display.
BURLINGTON-EDISON H.S. ALUMNI PICNIC: All Burlington-Edison High School classes and graduates are invited to attend a picnic from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Maiben Park. Inside and outside seating is available. A catered lunch will be available for a donation (suggested $7-$10), proceeds support scholarships for students.
LET THE RIVER SING: Local bands Jumbled Pie and Jenny and the Tomcats will play from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Howard Miller Steelhead Park, Highway 20, Rockport. The fundraising event is designed to help save Big Bear Mountain and support the opposition to the proposed Marblemount Quarry.
APOLLO 11 WATCH PARTY: Relive the historic moon landing on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission at 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 15, at the Mount Vernon City Library, 315 Snoqualmie St., Mount Vernon.
APOLLO 11 MOON LANDING CELEBRATION: Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing at 1 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Central Skagit Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley. The library will be recreating the journey to see how the mission was executed by crew members and mission control.
HAPPY CAFE: The Anacortes Center for Happiness will set up the Happy Cafe at the Anacortes Senior Center, 1701 22nd St., Anacortes, from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, July 15. Stop by for free coffee and a fresh baked pastry.
WOOLLEY WALKABOUT: Walk around town, meet new people and photograph your experiences in an interactive, walking-focused event in Sedro-Woolley from Monday to Friday, July 15-19. Teams that collect the most points receive a traveling trophy. Details at centralskagitlibrary.org.
WILD & SCENIC FILM FEST: A family-friendly film event featuring six outdoor adventure-sport short films will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the Fairhaven Village Green, 1207 10th St., Bellingham. Free, donations accepted.
SOCRATES CAFE: Join a moderated philosophical conversation at the Socrates Cafe from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes. The topic is “Is there any social utility to compromise?”
KLA HA YA DAYS: Wednesday through Sunday, July 17-21, throughout Snohomish. There will be a parade through downtown Snohomish on Saturday and live music throughout the celebration’s duration. klahayadays.com.
SAN JUAN ISLAND LAVENDER FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21, Pelindaba Lavender Farm, 33 Hawthorn Lane, Friday Harbor. pelindabalavender.com/lavenderfestival.
PLANETARIUM EXPERIENCE: Join librarians and educators from the Seattle Pacific Science Center for a planetarium experience for ages 5-18 from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Anacortes Senior Center, 1701 22nd St., Anacortes. Families will learn about the moon landing and build paper rockets, with rocket launches held in the parking lot. Three planetarium showings: 11:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m. and 1:45 p.m.
FEAST & FROLIC: An evening to celebrate the preservation of sustainable farming will be held from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Viva Farms Ag Park, 15366 Ovenell Road, Burlington. Farm-to-table dinner prepared by Ecolibrium with ingredients from Viva farmers, attendees must be over 21. $100 each or $800 for a table of eight. vivafarms.org/events.
MAKER AND GROWER MARKET: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27, Stevens Homestead, 30709 68th Ave. NW, Stanwood.
SPOT YARD SALE: Saving Pets One at a Time (SPOT) will host a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, and from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 28, at the SPOT house, 830 S. Spruce St., Burlington.
CIDER AND MEAD FESTIVAL: The ninth annual Orcas Island Cider and Mead Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Village Green, 225 North Beach Road, Eastsound. $15, ages 21-plus event.
ROCKIN THE PARK: Noon to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the clothing-optional Lake Association Recreation Club, 21700 Highway 9, Mount Vernon. $20-$25. larcnudists.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
ANACORTES ARTS FESTIVAL: The Anacortes Arts Festival will be held from Friday to Sunday, Aug. 2-4, in downtown Anacortes between Second Street and the Port dock. Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. anacortesartsfestival.com.
FRESH PAINT: Purchase art fresh off the easel during the Schack’s summer art festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17-18, at the Port of Everett South Marina, 1728 Weste Marine Drive, Everett. Free admission, parking $2.
SUMMER FEST CONCERT: Orchestra conductors from around the world will be in residence at the third annual Pacific Northwest Conducting Institute, culminating in a Summer Festival Concert at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Whidbey Island Center for the Arts, 565 Camano Ave., Langley.
DOE BAY FEST: Attend a grass roots festival with music, food, drink, camping and many activities from Thursday to Sunday, Aug. 7-10, at Doe Bay Resort and Retreat, 107 Doe Bay Road, Olga. doebay.com/doe-bay-fest.
OAK HARBOR MUSIC FESTIVAL: Two stages will host more than 30 bands over Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend, Aug. 30-Sept. 1, at the Oak Harbor Music Festival, SE Pioneer Way, Oak Harbor. Beer garden and activities. Free.
SKAGIT WOODSTOCK: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Edgewater Park, 600 Behrens Millett Road, Mount Vernon. Fundraiser will feature a classic car show and music from the Chris Eger Band, Cory Vincent Group, Whiskey Fever and Mama Dirty Skirt. facebook.com/events/520764765121047.
JUNIOR CADILLAC: Seattle cover band Junior Cadillac will play the hits from every decade since the ‘50s from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Camano Island Yacht Club, 129 N. Sunset Drive, Camano. $40. Bring a lawn chair.
BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL: The North Cascades Bluegrass Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, at the Deming Logging Show Grounds, 3295 Cedarville Road, Bellingham. Camping is available starting Thursday, Aug. 29, with a musical instrument swap and open mic on Friday, Aug. 30, and the festival from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $25-$50. ncbf.fun.
”SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE JR.”: The Skagit Theatre Camp will present performances at 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org.
SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: An outdoor performance of “Twelfth Night” will be performed at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Wiggums Hollow Park, 2808 10th St., Everett. The night begins with improv from Everett Improv. Free.
FOUR-COLOR REALITY: Journalist and educator T. Andrew Wahl will deliver an interactive presentation on everything from social movements to business concerns to how changing demographics have shaped the reality seen in the pages of comics, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington. Free.
ORCAS ISLAND FLY-IN & ANTIQUE CAR SHOW: Friday through Sunday, Aug. 2-4, Port of Orcas, Eastsound.
BACON & KEGS FESTIVAL: 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, the Depot Market Square, 1100 Railroad Ave., Bellingham. Local breweries will be serving beer and vendors will be serving bacon-inspired foods. There are two sessions: midday, all ages from 1 to 3:30 p.m. with music from Black Water and games for kids; and a 21-plus session from 5:30 to 9 p.m. with music from Baby Cakes. $18-$45. Proceeds support Whatcom Center for Early Learning. wcel.net.
GOLF TOURNAMENT: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County’s 24th annual Golf Tournament will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Avalon Golf Links, 19345 Kelleher Road, Burlington. $125 per individual, $500 for a team of four. Register at skagitclubs.org or contact Evan: Evan.greenlaw@skagitclubs.org or 360-419-3723, ext. 9.
EVERETT TACO FEST: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in front of the Angel of the Winds Arena, 2000 Hewitt Ave., Everett. There will be a tiny dog beauty pageant, Lucha Libre wrestling, $3 tacos, tequila expo tent, hot chili pepper contest and taco judging. $11-$15. angelofthewindsarena.com.
PUGET SOUND FOREST FIELD DAY: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Pilchuck Tree Farm, 6700 272nd St. NE, Arlington. Learn how to tend to your forested property’s need through dozens of workshops. Registration is $25 per person/$35 per couple if registered prior to July 26; $35 per person/$45 per couple if registered before Aug. 8; and $45 per person/$55 per couple at the gates. Kids under 18 are admitted for free and student discounts are available. Register: forestry.wsu.edu.
TEE GOLF TOURNAMENT: The Anacortes Kiwanis Sunrisers will host its fourth annual Tee Golf Tournament at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Swinomish Golf Links, 12518 Christianson Road, Anacortes. $100 per person, guests can attend the post-tournament festivities for $20. Register: 360-428-5972 or info@cceventplanning.com.
CASA DOG WASH: Bring your dog to the CASA Dog Wash for a bath and/or have nails clipped from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Island County Multi-Purpose Center, 141 SE Camano Drive, Camano. $8-$12, each dog receives a free bandana.
TOUCH A TRUCK: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington. Free, library card not required.
SAN JUAN COUNTY FAIR: Wednesday through Saturday, Aug. 14-17, 846 Argyle Ave., Friday Harbor. sjcfair.org.
FIBER DAY AT BOW FARMERS MARKET: The ninth annual gathering of fiber folks (spinning, knitting, weaving, crochet, felting, sewing, etc.) at the Bow Farmers Market will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at 15115 Bow Hill Road, Bow.
FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL: The Everett Food Truck Festival and Yum Run 5k will be held all day Saturday, Aug. 24, at Wetmore Plaza in downtown Everett. Festival is free, the run is $29. everettfoodtruckfestival.com.
FIDALGO BAY DAY: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Fidalgo Bay Resort, 4701 Fidalgo Bay Road, Anacortes. There will be seafood, games and learning activities for all ages. Free.
