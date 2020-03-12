***Readers are advised to contact the venues to confirm that events will go on as scheduled.***
—
ART
DAFFODIL FESTIVAL ARTIST RECEPTION: View the finalists’ artwork for the Daffodil Festival poster until March 15 at the Lux Art Center, 603 Morris St., La Conner. Guests can vote for their favorite work of ark.
STEVEN R. HILL: The pastel work of Lopez Island artist Steven Hill is featured at the Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, until March 31.
ARTIST’S BEST: A juried gallery show with new works in a variety of mediums is on display until March 31 at The Good Stuff Arts gallery, 604 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. Peggy Woods is the featured artist for the month.
VINTAGE WATERCOLORISTS OF WASHINGTON: John Ebner, Carla O’Connor, Joan Pinney, Joan Reeves, Tony Turpin and Jack Dorsey are featured in the invitational watercolor show open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, March 14 and 21, at Sunnyshore Studio, 2803 E. Camano Drive, Camano Island. 317-209-6768.
ESPECIALLY SPECIAL: Betty Black’s collection of art has been curated for display at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S. First St., La Conner, until March 15.
LISA MCSHANE: The interaction between water, land and light is the main element of Lisa McShane’s paintings, which are featured until March 29 at Smith & Vallee Gallery, 5742 Gilkey Ave., Edison.
MUSIC
JOVINO SANTOS NETO TRIO: Enjoy Brazilian music at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island.
THEATER
“GENRE LEGENDS”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in March at the Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. The audience will suggest genres, and the cast will select three to perform. $12. theupfront.com.
MUSICAL IMPROV WITH LAURA HALL: Laura Hall, best known for her musical improv on the show “Whose Line is it Anyway?” will join the main-stage cast as they make up songs and lyrics to her music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. theupfront.com.
”SAGA OF THE VOLSUNGS”: iDiOM Theater brings a new three-play adaptation of the Norse epic “The Saga of the Völsungs” from March 13-April 4 at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 207 Prospect St., Bellingham. sylviacenterforthearts.org.
LECTURES & TALKS
ACROSS GENERATIONS: WOMEN IN POLITICS: Noon Thursday, March 12, Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. The advocate panel discussion will include activists, representatives and political leaders. whatcommuseum.org.
”MY ANXIOUS LIFE”: Kayla Day, a young woman living with cerebral palsy, total blindness and a generalized anxiety disorder who wrote a memoir about her experiences, will host a book talk at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Village Books, 1200 11th St., Bellingham.
CHILDREN’S AUTHOR: Barney Saltzberg will read from his new book “One of These is Not Like the Other” at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington.
ALZHEIMER’S COMMUNITY FORUM: The public event, hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association Washington state chapter, will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Burlington Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington.
SEALS AND SEA LIONS: Friends of Skagit Beaches presents a talk on “Seals and Sea Lions: Pinnipeds of the Salish Sea” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Northwest Educational Services District, 1601 R Ave., Anacortes. Free.
WOMEN HAND IN HAND: Author, speaker and mother-of-three Rebekah Metteer will be the featured speaker at the Dwelling in Hope women’s conference from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Inspire Church, 805 Township St., Sedro-Woolley. $20, includes lunch. womenhandinhand.com.
AUTHOR TALK: Abbe Rolnick, author of the “Generation of Secrets” series, will present the third book “Founding Stones” with a talk at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at Village Books, 1200 11th St., Bellingham.
CHINESE IN EARLY NORTHWEST AMERICA: Authors Chuimei Ho and Bennet Bronson will talk about the history of Chinese immigration in the Northwest at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
AN ARTIST’S APPROACH TO WRITING: Prominent Pacific Northwest artist and writer Jack Gunter will talk about how to write a memoir at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington.
MORE FUN
VIETNAM VETERANS PARADE: The George Baldridge American Legion Post 43, Sedro-Woolley, will celebrate National Vietnam Veterans Day with a parade at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28, through downtown Sedro-Woolley. A ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. at the American Legion hall, 701 Murdock St., Sedro-Woolley.
BREAKFAST AT THE ELKS CANCELLED: The Swedish pancake breakfast scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at Mount Vernon Elks Lodge No. 1604 has been cancelled. 360-848-8882.
PIE AND ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Enjoy pie and ice cream, bid in a silent auction and raise money for the La Conner town flower baskets from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Maple Hall, 104 Commercial St., La Conner.
EN VOGUE FASHION SHOW: The 10th annual fashion show and benefit auction for the Friendship House will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Swinomish Casino & Lodge, 12885 Casino Drive, Anacortes. skagitfriendshiphouse.org/en-vogue. Tickets $5-75 at my360tix.com.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
PECHAKUCHA NIGHT: Stories are shared in a fast-paced presentation of 20 slides for 20 seconds each at this unique event from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 First St., La Conner. The theme is “Especially Special.”
GARDENING WORKSHOP: The Master Gardeners of Island County presents the 32nd annual Whidbey Gardening Workshop on March 13-14 at Oak Harbor High School. The event, featuring internationally known keynote speaker Richie Steffen, offers classes for both novice and experienced gardeners, a floral design competition, a marketplace and raffle, two lunch options, and a pre-Workshop Field Trip Day. For more information and to register: whidbeygardening.org.
ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Celebrate the Irish holiday by dancing to the South End String Band at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. There will be leprechauns, appetizers and a bar. $20.
GENEALOGICAL SEARCHERS: Whidbey Island Genealogical Searchers will present “Women In History” from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Oak Harbor Lutheran Church, 1253 NW Second Ave., Oak Harbor. 360-675-5035.
DAFFODIL TWEED RIDE: Dress in tweed, or any smart-looking outfit, to ride through a scenic route into daffodil fields to enjoy a picnic lunch with friends and families, at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, leaving from the La Conner Coffee Co., 604 S. First St., La Conner. Return at 2 p.m. to join a party until 6 p.m. at Hellam’s Vineyard, 109 N. First St., La Conner. This a British-themed event. sprocketscience.com/thedandydaffodil.
DECADES BINGO: Dress up and represent your favorite decade and play bingo at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. $16 for 10 games of bingo.
MEET YOUR FARMER CSA FAIR: Join Sustainable Connections for a CSA Fair for Bellingham and Whatcom residents to learn about getting farm fresh food in a weekly box, at noon Saturday, March 28, at Boundary Bay Brewey Mountain Room, 1107 Railroad Ave., Bellingham.
CAMP FIRE SAMISH DINNER AUCTION: The 14th annual Camp Fire Samish and Camp Kirby dinner and auction event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the Swinomish Casino & Lodge, 12885 Casino Drive, Anacortes. $75 per person, $600 per table. campfiresamish.org/annual-auction.
ANACORTES SPRING GIFT SHOW: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 28, Anacortes Senior Activity Center, 1701 22nd St., Anacortes.
SHARE THE BOUNTY SWAP: Share gently used items and pick up other items from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at the Anacortes Senior Center, 1701 22nd St., Anacortes. Free.
LOOKING AHEAD
”HANSEL & GRETL & HEIDI & GUNTER”: Village Theatre will present a new musical penned by two Northwest natives from April 24-May 17, at the Everett location, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. villagetheatre.org.
DEEP SEA VOLCANOES: Friends of Skagit Beaches will present a talk on “Deep Sea Volcanoes: A Fiber-optic Look at Eruptions, Hot Springs & Life Forms” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. April 17, at Northwest Educational Services District, 1601 R Ave., Anacortes. Free.
INTERWOVEN LIVES: Candace Wellman will present “Interwoven Lives” Indigenous Mothers of Salish Coast Communities” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 11, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
TULIP FESTIVAL: The Street Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, April 17-19, in downtown Mount Vernon. For more information on the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, which runs April 1-30, visit tulipfestival.org.
VILLAGE GALA 2020: The nonprofit Village Community Services will host its annual black tie fundraising gala with dinner, raffles and a live auction on Saturday, April 18, at Angel of the Winds Casino Resort, Arlington. $75 per person or $500 for a table. villagegala2020.eventbrite.com.
SPAGHETTI OPEN HOUSE: Get to know the Camp Kirby grounds and enjoy some spaghetti from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 19, at the camp, 4734 Samish Point Road, Bow. $10 suggested.
SCHMOOZE FAIR: Win prizes, sample foods and connect with friends and colleagues at this business-to-business trade show from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 23, at Van Zyverden Bulb Warehouse, 12035 Higgins Airport Way, Burlington. $15. skagit.org.
BUILDING DREAMS AUCTION: The second annual Building Dreams dinner and auction to support families and affordable homes will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, April 24, at the Swinomish Casino and Lodge, 12885 Casino Drive, Anacortes. There will be live and silent auctions. $60 per person, proceeds support Home Trust. my360tix.com.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.