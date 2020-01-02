ART
ED BEREAL: The exhibit “Wanted: Ed Bereal for Disturbing the Peace,” featuring six decades of work from the Bellingham-based artist, is on display until Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Whatcom Museum Lightcatcher Building, 250 Flora St., Bellingham.
THE LANGUAGE OF PATTERN: Five regional artists will be featured in January at i.e. gallery, 5800 Cains Court, Edison. An opening reception will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.
FIRST FRIDAY ARTWALK: Anacortes businesses will feature art from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, along and around Commercial Avenue.
ANNIVERSARY SHOW: The Scott Milo Gallery is celebrating 25 years with art from 15 favorite artists until Jan. 28 at the gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
VOYAGER: Steve Jensen returns to show new carvings and paintings of his Nordic series at Smith & Vallee, 5742 Gilkey Ave., Edison, until Jan. 26. An artist talk and reception will take place from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.
EMPOWERMENT OF ART: Work highlighting the strength and skill of local artists is featured at the Good Stuff Arts Gallery, 604 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
NESTS AND LANDSCAPES: Kris Ekstrand is the featured winter artist at the Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St., Lynden. Work from artists around the region will be featured until Feb. 28. jansenartcenter.org.
INSPIRED BY DESIGN: The 34th annual holiday showcase is back at WaterWorks Gallery, 315 Argyle Ave., Friday Harbor, through Saturday, Jan. 4.
NATALIE NIBLACK: FOLLY: Natalie Niblack’s solo exhibit “Folly” is featured at i.e. gallery, 5800 Cains Court, Edison, until March 1.
MUSIC
WHATCOM JAZZ MUSIC ARTS CENTER: Renowned jazz musicians will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 207 Pospect St., Bellingham:
n Jan. 8: Bill Anschell Trio. $5-10.
n Jan. 15: Kate Olson Ensemble. $5-10.
n Jan. 22: Sam Taylor Quartet with Larry McKenna. $5-20.
n Jan. 29: Matt Jorgensen Quintet. $5-10.
n Feb. 5: Alexis Cole with Cory Weeds. $5-20.
n Feb. 12: Laila Biali Trio. $5-20.
n Feb. 19: Xavier Lecouturier Quartet. $5-15.
n Feb. 26: Phil Parisot Trio. $5-15.
SECOND SUNDAY JAZZ: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at La Conner Sips, 608 First St., La Conner. The TimE3jazz trio of Tim Eslick, Andy Carr and Todd Anderson will play originals and compositions by Kenny Barron, Gene Harris, Bill Evans and George Cables. $10. soundcloud.com/time3jazz, 360-610-9773 or laconnersips.com.
THEATER
”THE CURIOUS SAVAGE”: ALTA Theatre presents “The Curious Savage” by John Patrick, opening on Jan. 3 at Alger Community Church, 1475 Silver Run Lane. Dessert theater at 7 p.m. Jan. 3-4, 9-10, 11, 17-18. Matinees at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 5 and 19. brownpapertickets.com, altatheatre.com, altainfo2001@gmail.com or 360-424-5144.
SPACE TREK: Blast through the galaxy in this improvised sci-fi adventure at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in January at the Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. $12. theupfront.com.
LECTURES & TALKS
ANACORTES PUBLIC LIBRARY: Evening lectures and workshops are held at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes:
n Astronomical Drawing: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8.
n Beaded Bracelet workshops:7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15.
n Anacortes Museum Series: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.
n Opioid Risks and Prevention: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
JOURNEY TO THAILAND AND NEPAL: Linzi Bowman will talk about her eight-week trip to Thailand and Nepal and the time she spent with children at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
GERMANIC IMMIGRATION TO NORTH AMERICA: The Skagit Valley Genealogical Society will present “Germanic Immigration to North America in the 1800s: Including Luxembourgers, Swiss and Austrians” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington.
BIKE TRIP ACROSS AMERICA: Adventurer Patrick McGinty will share his experiences from a 3,411-mile bike trip from California to Florida at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. $5 suggested donation.
CHRONIC PAIN: Author Julie Hanft has written two books on living with chronic pain and will present a free seminar on the topic at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Village Books, 1200 11th St., Bellingham.
MARINE MAMMALS OF SALISH SEA: Learn about orcas, humpbacks, porpoises, sea lions and other marine mammals that call the Salish Sea home from marine mammologist Cindy Elliser at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington.
MORE FUN
SKAGIT EAGLE FESTIVAL 2020: The event takes place during January at various sites in Rockport, Concrete and Marblemount. Some activities are repeated each weekend, on both Saturday and Sunday; other events are one-time only, offered on a Saturday and/or Sunday during specific weekends. concrete-wa.com/skagit-eagle-festival.
BALD EAGLE INTERPRETIVE CENTER: The Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center offers guided nature hikes along the Skagit River and educational speakers on weekends in January. The center, which offers elementary and high school educational tours as well as community group tours, is located at Howard Miller Steelhead Park, 52809 Rockport Park Road, Rockport.
Next up:
n 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4: “Salmon is the name, restoration is the game,” with Maddie Reid, community outreach associate, Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group.
1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5: “A Natural History of Glaciers,” with Dr. Jon Riedel, geologist, North Cascades National Park.
For a complete list of speakers, visit skagiteagle.org.
KIDS CLUB: Heart to Heart Charity presents KIDS Club for those ages 3 and older to work on giv- back projects and crafts at 3 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 5 and 19, behind the fire department, 8334 W. Third St., Lyman.
SKAGIT WEDDING SHOW: Connect with bridal vendors in a variety of categories at the Skagit Wedding Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Skagit Center, 1000 Fountain St., Burlington. For tickets and more information, visit skagitweddingshow.com.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
BOOK LOVERS BUS TOUR: Take Island Transit to two book stores and two libraries in Coupeville and Oak Harbor on Friday, Jan. 24. RSVP and information: 360-678-9536 or travel@transit.org.
HUMAN RIGHTS CONFERENCE: The theme for the 2020 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Human Rights Conference is “Tomorrow is Today — The Fierce Urgency of NOW” and will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Whatcom Community College, 235 W. Kellogg Road, Bellingham. mlkconference.org.
LOOKING AHEAD
“THE BARN SHOWS”: Hear how two women preserved a piece of the Skagit Valley’s art history in a book called “The Barn Shows” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S. First St., La Conner.
HUMANITIES WASHINGTON: Sociologist and writer Michelle Janning will discuss “What Your Home Says About the World” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S. First St., La Conner.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
INTERNATIONAL GUITAR NIGHT: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $24-39. lincolntheatre.org.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
