ART
NATALIE NIBLACK: FOLLY: Natalie Niblack’s solo exhibit “Folly” is being featured at i.e. gallery, 5800 Cains Court, Edison, until March 1.
NESTS AND LANDSCAPES: Kris Ekstrand is the featured winter artist at the Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St., Lynden. Work from artists around the region will be featured until Feb. 28. jansenartcenter.org.
MUSIC
PACIFICA CHAMBER ORCHESTRA CONCERT: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, Trinity Episcopal Church, 2301 Hoyt Ave., Everett. $15-25. pacificachamberorchestra.org.
WHATCOM JAZZ MUSIC ARTS CENTER: Renowned jazz musicians will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 207 Pospect St., Bellingham:
n Feb. 12: Laila Biali Trio. $5-20.
n Feb. 19: Xavier Lecouturier Quartet. $5-15.
n Feb. 26: Phil Parisot Trio. $5-15.
JOAN PENNEY: Celebrate Valentine’s Day one day late with Joan Penney at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Eaglemont Golf Course, 4800 Eaglemont Drive, Mount Vernon.
AIZURI QUARTET: The multiprize-winning string quartet will play at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Lairmont Manor, 405 Fieldston Road, Bellingham. Wine and appetizers. Tickets: $75 (not available at door). To order: 360-201-6621 or bellinghamfestival@comcast.net.
THEATER
BELLINGHAM’S GOT TALENT: Music, comedy, general talent acts and more family-friendly entertainment are in store at this fundraiser for the Lighthouse Mission Ministries’ Street Connect program at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial Ave., Bellingham. mountbakertheatre.com.
BEST OF SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL COMEDY COMPETITION: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Whidbey Island Center for the Arts, 565 Camano Ave. $25. wicaonline.org.
LECTURES & TALKS
UHURU 65 DEGREES SOUTH: Mike Powell will talk about his two-month trip in 2011 on his brother’s boat UHURU and show pictures at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Old City Hall, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham.
TRIP TO ROMANIA AND CROATIA: John and Anamaria Lovric will share stories and photos from their trip to Romania and Croatia at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
THE ENGLAND CENSUS 101: Learn how to identify family members and their birth places in the England census from 1841-1911, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington.
WOMEN LAWYERS ACROSS THE YEARS: Join a panel discussion about women in court with Judge Laura Riquelme, Judge Susan Cook, Rosemary Kaholokula and Jennifer Flynn followed by a Q&A with Judge Dianne Goddard at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
“THE BARN SHOWS”: Hear how two women preserved a piece of the Skagit Valley’s art history in the book “The Barn Shows” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S. First St., La Conner.
GENEALOGIAL SEARCHERS: Whidbey Island Genealogical Searchers will present Maureen MacDonald, “1880-1900 — Fill In The Gap,” from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Oak Harbor Lutheran Church, 1253 NW 2nd Ave., Oak Harbor.
SALTWATER BEAVERS: Friends of Skagit Beaches, “Saltwater Beavers: Engineers in the Tidal Marsh,” 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, Northwest Educational Services District, 1601 R Ave., Anacortes. Free.
HUMANITIES WASHINGTON: Sociologist and writer Michelle Janning will discuss “What Your Home Says About the World” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S. First St., La Conner.
MILLINERY DESIGNER: Millinery designer Wayne Wichern will talk about the creation of his hats and the process and art behind modern headwear at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Old City Hall, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham.
JAPANESE AMERICAN EXCLUSION DURING WWII: Clarence Moriwaki will talk about the removal of Japanese Americans on Bainbridge Island by the U.S. Army at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
MORE FUN
BELLINGHAM COCKTAIL WEEK: The event continues through Feb. 9. Official guides will be available at local bars and businesses around town. This year’s theme is “Into the Cosmos.” bellinghamcocktailweek.com.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
RED WINE & CHOCOLATE: Join the wineries of the North Sound Wine Trail for a “Red Wine and Chocolate” weekend from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8-9. Wineries include: Skagit Crest Vineyard & Winery, 105 N. First St., Suite 1, La Conner; Dusty Cellars, 529 Michael Way, Camano Island; Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley; Edward Lynne Cellars, 748 Vineyard Lane, Camano Island; and Skagit Cellars, 105 N. 1st St., La Conner. skagitcrest.com.
FRIENDS OF THE FOREST ANNUAL MEETING: Members and nonmembers are invited to attend the Friends of the Forest annual membership meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Depot Building, 611 R Ave., Anacortes. The group will review an annual report, hold board elections and watch a historical presentation.
SNOW GOOSE AND BIRDING FESTIVAL: The Stanwood-Camano Snow Goose and Birding Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Floyd Nargaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Discover why the shores and waters of Puget Sound are internationally recognized as crucial habitat for countless birds of sea, shore and land.
LOOKING AHEAD
VINTAGE WATERCOLORISTS OF WA: John Ebner, Carla O’Connor, Joan Pinney, Joan Reeves, Tony Turpin and Jack Dorsey will be featured in this invitational watercolor show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, March 7, 14 and 21, at Sunnyshore Studio, 2803 SE Camano Drive, Camano Island. The opening reception will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 7. sunnyshorestudio.com.
INTERNATIONAL GUITAR NIGHT: Some of the best acoustic guitar players in the world will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $24-39. lincolntheatre.org.
SEALS AND SEA LIONS: Friends of Skagit Beaches presents a talk on Seals and Sea Lions: Pinnipeds of the Salish Sea from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Northwest Educational Services District, 1601 R Ave., Anacortes. Free.
AUTHOR TALK: Abbe Rolnick, author of the “Generation of Secrets” series, will present the third book “Founding Stones” with a talk at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at Village Books, 1200 11th St., Bellingham.
CHINESE IN EARLY NORTHWEST AMERICA: Authors Chuimei Ho and Bennet Bronson will discuss the history of Chinese immigration in the Northwest at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
RESOLUTION EVOLUTION: Learn tools to make resolutions stick from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Options High School, 2015 Franklin St., Bellingham. $75 general admission, $150 VIP access including swag and a meet-and-greet. Funds support the Bellingham Schools Foundation. resolutionevolution.org.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
GARDENING WORKSHOP: The Master Gardeners of Island County presents the 32nd annual Whidbey Gardening Workshop on March 13-14 at Oak Harbor High School. The event, featuring internationally known keynote speaker Richie Steffen, offers classes for both novice and experienced gardeners, a floral design competition, a marketplace and raffle, two lunch options, and a pre-Workshop Field Trip Day. For more information and to register: whidbeygardening.org.
DEEP SEA VOLCANOES: Friends of Skagit Beaches will present “Deep Sea Volcanoes: A Fiber-optic Look at Eruptions, Hot Springs & Life Forms” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 17, at NW Educational Services District, 1601 R Ave., Anacortes. Free.
INTERWOVEN LIVES: Candace Wellman will present on “Interwoven Lives: Indigenous Mothers of Salish Coast Communities” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 11, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
BUILDING DREAMS AUCTION: The second annual Building Dreams dinner and auction to support families and affordable homes will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, April 24, at Swinomish Casino and Lodge, 12885 Casino Drive, Anacortes. There will be live and silent auctions. $60 per person, proceeds support Home Trust. my360tix.com.
