ART
ED BEREAL: The exhibit “Wanted: Ed Bereal for Disturbing the Peace,” featuring six decades of work from the Bellingham-based artist, is on display until Jan. 5 at the Whatcom Museum Lightcatcher Building, 250 Flora St., Bellingham.
ANNUAL FALL SHOW: River Gallery features the work of 37 local artists until Oct. 20 at the gallery, 19313 Landing Road, Mount Vernon.
RANDE COOK: A new exhibit by local Native artist Rande Cook is on display until Oct. 19 at Arctic Raven Gallery, 130 First St., Friday Harbor.
FIRST FRIDAY ARTWALK: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at businesses and galleries in downtown Anacortes.
BETWEEN LAND AND SEA: Mark Bistranin is hosting the one-man show “Between Land and Sea” at La Conner Sea Side Gallery, 101 N. First St., through Nov. 17.
ART SHOW: The work of Latin artists Cecilia Alvarez, Rene Julio and Brenda Brito is on display during October at the Mount Vernon City Library, 315 Snoqualmie St., Mount Vernon.
HIGH PRAIRIE: The work of Julia Heyne is on display until Oct. 27 at i.e gallery, 5800 Cains Court, Edison. An opening reception and artist talk will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT: Multidimensional creations from regional artists will be featured from Oct. 4 through November at Fourth Corner Frames & Gallery, 311 W. Holly St., Bellingham.
ANCIENT VISIONS: Sketchbook drawings by Marcia Moore are featured until Oct. 17 at Cassera Gallery South, 26915 102nd Drive NW Suites 102/103, Stanwood. 310-691-9391.
KATHLEEN FAULKNER: Work from oil pastel artist Kathleen Faulkner will be featured Oct. 4-29 at the Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. An opening reception will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
RADIANT LANDSCAPES: Work from acrylic artist Jed Dorsey will be featured from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 5 and 12, at Sunnyshore Studio, 2803 S.E. Camano Drive, Camano Island.
ART AUCTION: Over 95 paintings, glass and sculptures will be up for auction at the 10th annual Art Auction at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park, starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the gallery, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. $25. matzkefineart.com.
MUSIC
LOS LOBOS: Mexican-American band Los Lobos, in its 45th year of touring, will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org.
FRED MORRISON: Celebrated piper Fred Morrison will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. $25-$30. celticarts.org.
JAZZ FOREST: Ron Jones and the 12-piece all-star Jazz Forest Band featuring special guest artist Doug Webb will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $15-$20. lincolntheatre.org.
DAIMH: Gaelic group Daimh will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. $20-$25. celticarts.org
WAYNE HAYTON & PAUL ROBERTS: The duo will perform folk rock of the 1960s and ‘70s from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Birdsview Brewery, 38302 Highway 20, Concrete.
SECOND SUNDAY JAZZ: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St.. Herding Kats is a high energy nine-piece jazz band playing cool West Coast Jazz and Post Bop. It will play music by Dave Pell, Horace Silver, Bill Evans, Harry Warren, Benny Golson, Bill Holman and Chuck Israels, among others. Free.
SEA NOTES: The Sea Notes will play from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Elks Lodge, 155 NE Ernst St., Oak Harbor. $10.
THEATER
SUGAR: A CABARET: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16-18, at The Underground Nightclub, 211 Chestnut St., Bellingham. $15-$20, VIP for $50. brownpapertickets.com.
”MY FAIR LADY”: The classic musical will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, until Oct. 26, at the Anacortes Community Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. acttheatre.com.
”THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE”: The Tony Award-winning comedy will be on stage from Oct. 25-Nov. 17 at the Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $55-$70. villagetheatre.org.
LECTURES & TALKS
AUTHOR TALKS: Village Books hosts author talks and book signings at 1200 11th St., Bellingham. villagebooks.com.
n E.W. Finke: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. “The Sweet Bounty.”
n Jack Nisbet: Sunday, Oct. 6. “The Dreamer & the Doctor: A Forest Lover & a Physician on the Edge of the Frontier.”
TRAVELOGUE: HOLY LAND PILGRIMAGE: Join Susan McDermott and Laurie Parrish for a presentation about Israel, Jordan and Palestine at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. $5 suggested donation.
TRAVELS THROUGH CHINA: Ben Munsey will talk about his travels through China at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
AUTHOR READING: Ramon Mesa Ledesma, author of “Migrant Sun” and “Migrant Earth,” will be featured at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Mount Vernon City Library, 315 Snoqualmie St., Mount Vernon.
LOCAL ARTIST LECTURE: Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham, will host a meeting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, followed by an hour-long talk by Ed Bereal, whose artwork is featured at the museum.
MURDER & MAYHEM: Local author Todd Warger will share stories from his book, “Murder & Mayhem in the Fourth Corner: True Stories of Whatcom, Skagit & San Juan Counties’ Earliest Homicides,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. $5 suggested donation.
INTRO TO JEWISH GENEALOGY RESEARCH: Professional genealogist Lily Bogash Kohn will present “An Introduction to Jewish Genealogy and A Personal Case Study” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington.
HOW COMIC BOOKS AND THE REAL WORLD SHAPE EACH OTHER: The presentation featuring journalist and comics-studies educator T. Andrew Wahl will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Marysville Library, 6120 Grove St., Marysville.
HISTORY OF WHIDBEY ISLAND: William Stein will speak on the history of Whidbey Island at the Daughters of the American Revolution meeting at noon Monday, Oct. 14, at the Farming Square Development, 465 Garden Lane, Burlington.
MOUNT RAINIER VOLCANO: Gene Kiver, geology emeritus professor at Eastern Washington University, will share knowledge about Mount Rainier at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
TRAVELOGUE: GRANITE, GRAPHITE AND GRAVEL: Gretchen Leggitt will share photos and stories from her multisport bike adventures around the world at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. $5.
RACE IN AMERICA: Author and professor Clyde Ford will lead a discussion on race in modern-day America at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington.
WHAT ICE SHEETS HATE: Robert Bindschadler will discuss the rapid changes in Earth’s ice sheets from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th At., Anacortes.
FILM SCREENING: A free screening of “The Hate U Give” will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. The movie is based on the 2019 Skagit Reads book selection.
AUDUBON AT THE MUSEUM: Join experts from the North Cascade Audubon Society to learn about migration, conservation, birds in peril and the importance of studying birds, at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. Included with museum admission ($5-$10).
MORE FUN
CONCRETE GHOST WALK: 6 and 8 p.m. Saturdays in October. Due to the terrifying nature of the tour, no children under 16 are allowed. $15. concrete-wa.com/ghost-walk.
CAMPTOBERFEST: Beer, cider, brats, music, git baskets, door prizes and more are in store for Camp Kirby’s annual Oktoberfest part at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Camp Kirby, 4734 Samish Point Road, Bow. Suggested donation $20. campkirby.org.
FILM SERIES: Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes, is screening a science fiction movie at 7 p.m. every Friday in October. Free.
PANCAKE FEED: Burlington Firefighters Association pancake feed begins at 6 a.m. Saturday Oct. 5, at the Burlington Fire station, 350 Sharon Ave. Tickets are $5 each, kids 5 and under eat free. Meet your local firefighters, along with live demonstrations, raffle prizes and displays. Proceeds benefit The Burned Children Recovery Foundation. 360-755-0261.
FALL SALMON & RIB BARBECUE: 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Sedro-Woolley Community Center, 703 Pacific Avenue., Sedro-Woolley. Adults $12, under 12 $5. Raffle, door prizes and auction. wildcatsteelheadclub.org. 360-708-9284 or 360-855-2291.
BIER ON THE PIER: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Port of Anacortes Event Center, 100 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. $7-$50. anacortes.org/bier-on-the-pier.
HARVEST TEA: Celebrate autumn with English tea, scones, soups, tea sandwiches and more at Willowbrook Manor, 27420 Minkler Road, Sedro-Woolley. Tea times are by reservation only between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 4 and 11, and Saturdays, Oct. 5 and 12. teaandtour.com.
MICROCHIP CLINIC: The Camano Animal Shelter Association will host a free microchip clinic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the shelter, 198 N Can Ku Road, Camano.
HORSEKEEPING FARM TOUR: Tour a farm whose owner has developed a clean and efficient facility for her horses in the wintertime from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 5. Snohomish Conservation District farm planners will be on hand to teach about composting manure, building mud-free paddocks, preventing horse boredom and preventing winter hoof issues. RSVP with Kathryn at 425-377-7024 for the address.
FALL FRUIT FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, Cloud Mountain Farm Center, 6906 Goodwin Road, Everson.
MODEL TRAIN SHOW: The 35th annual Lynden Lions Club Model Train Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds, 1775 Front St., Lynden.
POTLUCK: Retired Continental employees are having a potluck at noon Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon.
COIN BOX DINNER: Benefit for Washington State Children’s Therapy, 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. Music by the Buckaroos Band and company, open to the public. 360-848-8882.
MANHATTAN SHORT FILM FESTIVAL: The work from the 10 finalists for the Manhattan Short Film Festival will be screened at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $8-$11.
SPIRIT OF HOPE FUNDRAISER: Raise money for Community Action of Skagit County and celebrate its 40th anniversary at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Swinomish Casino & Resort, 1288 Casino Drive, Anacortes. $40, includes drink and dinner. communityactionskagit.org.
HALLOWEEN CARNIVAL: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, Skagit Valley Family YMCA, 1901 Hoag Road, Mount Vernon. Free, family friendly.
EVERYTHING CHRISTMAS SALE: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. 360-629-6142.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
APPLE AND PEAR HARVEST: Sample apples and pears and learn about pruning and cider from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the WWFRF Fruit Garden, 16650 Highway 536, Mount Vernon.
HISTORIC PICKETT HOUSE MUSEUM: Tour the historic home of Captain Pickett, built in 1856, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at 910 Bancroft St., Bellingham. Free admission, donations accepted.
SKAGIT HOUSING SUMMIT: A discussion on homelessness and affordable housing in Skagit County will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. my360tix.com/events
SCARIN’ UP A CURE: Relay for Life of Skagit County will host a family-friendly Halloween party from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Fredonia Grange, 1225 McFarland Road, Mount Vernon. $5.
NORDIC FAIR: Enjoy Scandinavian baked goods, vendors, food, crafts, art, history and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Stillaguamish Grange, 6521 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood.
CAMP KOREY FALL FESTIVAL: Join Camp Korey and community partners for a free day at camp with pumpkins, arts and crafts and more from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Camp Korey Campground, 24880 Brotherhood Road, Mount Vernon. RSVP: campkorey.org/fallfestival.
MURDER MYSTERY EVENING: Listen to the true tales of murder and mayhem in Whatcom and Skagit counties during the early 20th century at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Concrete Theatre, 45920 Main St., Concrete. $12. Light dinner served at 6 p.m. for $20, including presentation.
HAUNTED FORT CASEY: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26, Fort Casey State Park, 1280 Engle Road, Coupeville. All ages. Kid zone, bouncy house and candy. $10. whidbeyplayhouse.com.
MOM AND SON GAME NIGHT: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, Burlington Parks and Recreation, 900 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. $22 per pair, $6 each additional son. Indoor games, activities and dodgeball. 360-755-9649.
USED BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Burlington Library will hold its annual used book sale from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington.
MACTOBERFEST: Join in on the search for the featured Scottish Ale for next year’s Skagit Valley Highland Games at MacToberfest, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. Participants will receive two tokens and may sample Scottish ale from breweries around the region. Meat pies will also be supplied, as well as traditional Celtic music. $25-$30.
HALLOWEEN PARTY: Attend a Halloween celebration with a buffet, costume prizes and music from Whiskey Fever from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Guemes Island General Store, 7885 Guemes Island Road, Anacortes. $8 for adults in costume, $16 without costume. Kids under 12 free. $12 for buffet, $6 for kids under 12.
HALLOWEEN BASH: Spare Records will host a Halloween party with a costume contest, photo booth, food truck and music from Tighty Whities and The Atlantics at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, upstairs at the Eagles, 901 Seventh St., Anacortes. $30.
HAUNTED CITY HALL TOUR: Tour historic Old City Hall, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham, at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Free with admission to the museum.
BITE OF SAN JUANS: Sample seasonal cuisine from a variety of San Juan chefs from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Historic Brickworks, 150 Nichols St., Friday Harbor. Bites start at $3. Proceeds support San Juan County farming initiatives.
LOOKING AHEAD
CAMANO ARTS ASSOCIATION: The Camano Arts Association will host a group show featuring over 40 artists from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island.
SEA NOTES: The Sea Notes, a 13-member big band, will play from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Elks Lodge, 155 NE Ernst St., Oak Harbor. $10.
LEGEND OF THE BLUES VII: Award-winning crossover artist Janiva Magness will be featured at the seventh annual Legends of the Blues concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Byrnes Performing Arts Center, 18821 Crown Ridge Blvd., Arlington. $20-$25.
AUDUBON AT THE MUSEUM: Join experts from the North Cascade Audubon Society in the John M. Edson Hall of Birds to learn about migration, conservation, birds in peril and the importance of studying birds at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. Included with museum admission ($5-$10).
FRIENDS OF THE FOREST BENEFIT: The annual Friends of the Forest Benefit Event Celebration will take place from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Port of Anacortes Event Center, 100 Commerical Ave., Anacortes. There will be live and silent auctions, live music, appetizers, beverages and chances to learn more about the organization. $70 per person, $525 for table of eight, $650 for table of 10. friendsoftheacfl.org.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 and 23, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
SKAGIT VALLEY VETERAN’S DAY PARADE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Fairhaven Avenue in Burlington. There will also be a pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. at the American Legion Hall, 721 E. Fairhaven; a military display and cookies and coffee from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Burlington Visitor Center, 520 E. Fairhaven Ave.; and a soup and sandwich lunch from noon to 1 p.m. at the American Legion hall. burlingtonwa.gov/604/Skagit-Veterans-Day-Parade
HISTORIC PICKETT HOUSE MUSEUM: Tour the historic home of Captain Pickett, built in 1856, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at 910 Bancroft St., Bellingham. Free admission, donations accepted.
VALLEY FORGE: Margie Wilson will present at the Daughters of the American Revolution meeting at noon Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Farming Square Development, 465 Garden Lane, Burington.
SKAGIT WINE AND BEER FESTIVAL: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Eaglemont Golf Course, 4800 Eaglemont Drive, Mount Vernon. $60-$85. mountvernonchamber.com/skagit-wine-beer-fest or 360-428-8547.
