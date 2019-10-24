ART
ED BEREAL: The exhibit “Wanted: Ed Bereal for Disturbing the Peace,” featuring six decades of work from the Bellingham-based artist, is on display until Jan. 5 at the Whatcom Museum Lightcatcher Building, 250 Flora St., Bellingham.
WILLENBRINK-JOHNSEN INVITATIONAL: Glass art by Karen and Jasen Willenbrink-Johnsen and pieces by their friends are on display until November at the Schack Art Center, 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett.
BETWEEN LAND AND SEA: Mark Bistranin is hosting the one-man show “Between Land and Sea” at La Conner Sea Side Gallery, 101 N. First St., through Nov. 17.
ART SHOW: The work of Latin artists Cecilia Alvarez, Rene Julio and Brenda Brito is on display during October at the Mount Vernon City Library, 315 Snoqualmie St., Mount Vernon.
HIGH PRAIRIE: The work of Julia Heyne is on display until Oct. 27 at i.e gallery, 5800 Cains Court, Edison.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT: Multidimensional creations from regional artists will be featured through November at Fourth Corner Frames & Gallery, 311 W. Holly St., Bellingham.
JULIA ‘JOULES’ MARTIN AND BRIAN O’NEILL: After a 24-year hiatus, Julia Martin has returned to painting. Her work is being featured alongside the ceramic work of Brian O’Neill at Smith & Vallee Gallery, 5742 Gilkey Ave., Edison, through October.
KATHLEEN FAULKNER: Work from oil pastel artist Kathleen Faulkner is being featured through Oct. 29 at the Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
MUSIC
MAMA DIRTY SKIRT: Celebrate Halloween with Mama Dirty Skirt and a costume contest with prizes at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce St., Conway. $12.
THEATER
”MY FAIR LADY”: The classic musical will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 24-26, at the Anacortes Community Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. acttheatre.com.
”THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE”: The Tony Award-winning comedy will be on stage from Oct. 25-Nov. 17 at the Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $55-$70. villagetheatre.org.
”THE WITCHES”: Blaine Community Theatre will present Roald Dahl’s classic tale “The Witches,” adapted to the stage by David Wood, at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 25-26 and Nov. 1-2, and at 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, at Blaine High School, 1055 H St., Blaine. $13-$15.
LECTURES & TALKS
AUTHOR TALKS: Village Books hosts author talks and book signings at 1200 11th St., Bellingham. villagebooks.com. Events begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
n Dan Green: Thursday, Oct. 24. “Saltwater and Teeth, Lies, and Consequences.”
n Madeline Fitch: Saturday, Oct. 26. “Stay and Fight.”
ZOMBIE AUTHOR: Isaac Marion, author of book-turned-movie “Warm Bodies,” will discuss books, writing and film at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Upper Skagit Library, 45770B Main St., Concrete.
POETRY READING: Join author Tess Gallagher and award-winning poet Alice Derry as they read from their latest poetry collections from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
FILM SCREENING: A free screening of “The Hate U Give” will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. The movie is based on the 2019 Skagit Reads book selection.
AUDUBON AT THE MUSEUM: Join experts from the North Cascade Audubon Society to learn about migration, conservation, birds in peril and the importance of studying birds, at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. Included with museum admission ($5-$10).
RACE IN AMERICA: Author and professor Clyde Ford will lead a discussion on race in modern-day America at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington.
MORE FUN
CONCRETE GHOST WALK: 6 and 8 p.m. Saturdays in October. Due to the terrifying nature of the tour, no children under 16 are allowed. $15. concrete-wa.com/ghost-walk.
MURDER MYSTERY EVENING: Listen to true tales of murder and mayhem in Whatcom and Skagit counties during the early 20th century at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Concrete Theatre, 45920 Main St., Concrete. $12. Light dinner served at 6 p.m. for $20, price includes presentation.
HAUNTED FORT CASEY: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26, Fort Casey State Park, 1280 Engle Road, Coupeville. All ages. Kid zone, bouncy house and candy. $10. whidbeyplayhouse.com.
MOM AND SON GAME NIGHT: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, Burlington Parks and Recreation, 900 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. $22 per pair, $6 each additional son. Indoor games, activities and dodgeball. 360-755-9649.
HALLOWEEN PARTY: Attend an all-ages Halloween party with a DJ and costume contest from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Anacortes Depot Arts Center, 611 R Ave., Anacortes. $10, fundraiser for the Anacortes High School Jazz Band.
USED BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Burlington Library will hold its annual used book sale from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington.
MACTOBERFEST: Join in on the search for the featured Scottish Ale for next year’s Skagit Valley Highland Games at MacToberfest, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. Participants will receive two tokens and may sample Scottish ale from breweries around the region. Meat pies will also be supplied, as well as traditional Celtic music. $25-$30.
BAZAAR: Mount Vernon Manor will hold a bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2405 Austin Lane, Mount Vernon. Over 100 items will be offered, and baked goods will be available.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY CELEBRATION: Friends of the Anacortes Library will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a variety of family-oriented events from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
HALLOWEEN PARTY: Attend a Halloween celebration with a buffet, costume prizes and music from Whiskey Fever from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Guemes Island General Store, 7885 Guemes Island Road, Anacortes. $8 for adults in costume, $16 without costume. Kids under 12 free. $12 for buffet, $6 for kids under 12.
ROCK ’N’ ROLL COSTUME PARTY: Cousin Eddie will headline the party from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Eaglemont Golf Course, 4800 Eaglemont Drive, Mount Vernon. fireweedterrace.com.
HALLOWEEN BASH: Spare Records will host a Halloween party with a costume contest, photo booth, food truck and music from Tighty Whities and The Atlantics at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, upstairs at the Eagles, 901 Seventh St., Anacortes. $30.
HAUNTED CITY HALL TOUR: Tour historic Old City Hall, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham, at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Free with admission to the museum.
BITE OF SAN JUANS: Sample seasonal cuisine from a variety of San Juan chefs from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Historic Brickworks, 150 Nichols St., Friday Harbor. Bites start at $3. Proceeds support San Juan County farming initiatives.
MEET AN ASTRONAUT: Astronaut Heidemarie Stefanyshyn-Piper will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Anacortes High School, 1600 20th St., Anacortes.
TRUNK OR TREAT: Attend a potluck with carnival games and trunk or treating at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saint, 3720 H Ave., Anacortes.
HALLOWEEN STORYTIME: Join librarians after trick-or-treating for drop-in story time with costumes and snacks at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Anacortes Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
THE GREAT LYNDEN “DUTCH TREAT”: Trick or treat in downtown Lynden from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
LOOKING AHEAD
CAMANO ARTS ASSOCIATION: The Camano Arts Association will host a group show featuring over 40 artists from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island.
ART’S ALIVE!: The 35th annual Art’s Alive! invitational and open art show will take place Friday through Monday, Nov. 8-11, at Maple Hall, 104 Commercial St., La Conner. The theme is “Celebrating Skagit Valley Art Legacy.” Hours: Friday: 5 to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Monday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. artsalivelaconner.com.
REID JAMIESON BAND: Married couple Reid Jamieson and Carolyn Victoria Mill will play at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Firehouse Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $20.
SEA NOTES: The Sea Notes, a 13-member big band, will play from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Elks Lodge, 155 NE Ernst St., Oak Harbor. $10.
LEGEND OF THE BLUES VII: Award-winning crossover artist Janiva Magness will be featured at the seventh annual Legends of the Blues concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Byrnes Performing Arts Center, 18821 Crown Ridge Blvd., Arlington. $20-$25.
CASCADE CRYSTALS: Novice rockhounds are invited to learn about minerals from Randy Becker at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham.
TRAVELOGUE: ECO ADVENTURE: Join Jasmine Goodnow as she discusses her adventure to New Zealand and Australia at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. $5.
GENEALOGICAL QUIRKS: Join the Skagit Valley Genealogical Society in breaking through research brick walls from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington.
WESTERN’S CAMPUS SCHOOL: Join Tamara Belts, special collections manager, and Elizabeth Joffrion, director of heritage resources at Western Libraries, for a presentation about the Campus School at noon Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham.
INTERWOVEN LIVES: Local award-winning author Candace Wellman will discuss the companion work to “Peace Weavers,” her previous book on Puget Sound’s cross-cultural marriages, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham.
TRAVELOGUE: MOROCCO: Marie Eaton will share stories and pictures from a three-week trip to Morocco at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham.
SCULPTURE TALK: Milo White will discuss why he works mostly with metal, as well as some of the sculptures and work he has created, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, 10441 Bayview Edison Road, Mount Vernon. Free.
AUDUBON AT THE MUSEUM: Join experts from the North Cascade Audubon Society in the John M. Edson Hall of Birds to learn about migration, conservation, birds in peril and the importance of studying birds at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. Included with museum admission ($5-$10).
HOLIDAY BAZAAR: Shop from an assortment of Christmas decorations, thrift items, gifts, baked goods and more from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1-2, at Warm Beach Senior Community, 204020 Marine Drive, Stanwood.
TWISTED PAIRINGS: Join the wineries of the North Sound Wine Trail for a weekend of unique pairings from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2-3. Pick up a free passport at any of the participating wineries: Carpenter Creek Winery, Dusty Cellars, Skagit Cellars, Skagit Crest Vineyard and Winery, Eagle Haven Winery and Edward Lynne Cellars. facebook.com/NorthSoundWineTrail.
FRIENDS OF THE FOREST BENEFIT: The annual Friends of the Forest Benefit Event Celebration will take place from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Port of Anacortes Event Center, 100 Commerical Ave., Anacortes. There will be live and silent auctions, live music, appetizers, beverages and chances to learn more about the organization. $70 per person, $525 for table of eight, $650 for table of 10. friendsoftheacfl.org.
VETERANS FREE DINNER: Camano Chapel will honor veterans with a dinner and traditional military ceremony from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the chapel, 867 SW Camano Drive, Camano Island.
AN AFTERNOON OF STYLE: Enjoy an afternoon of fashion and lunch at a fundraising event for the Whatcom Museum from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. $85. whatcommuseum.org.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 and 23, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
SANTA PICTURE: Bring family and pets to get their photo taken with Santa Claus from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Country Store, 272nd St. NW, Stanwood.
SKAGIT VALLEY VETERAN’S DAY PARADE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Fairhaven Avenue in Burlington. There will also be a pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. at the American Legion Hall, 721 E. Fairhaven; a military display and cookies and coffee from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Burlington Visitor Center, 520 E. Fairhaven Ave.; and a soup and sandwich lunch from noon to 1 p.m. at the American Legion hall. burlingtonwa.gov/604/Skagit-Veterans-Day-Parade.
CHILI CHOWDER COOK-OFF: The Camano Island Chamber of Comerce’s 24th annual Chili Chowder Cook-Off will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. There will be 24 chilis and chowders. $10 for 10 tastes in advance, $15 at the door. camanoisland.org.
HISTORIC PICKETT HOUSE MUSEUM: Tour the historic home of Captain Pickett, built in 1856, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at 910 Bancroft St., Bellingham. Free admission, donations accepted.
VALLEY FORGE: Margie Wilson will present at the Daughters of the American Revolution meeting at noon Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Farming Square Development, 465 Garden Lane, Burington.
SKAGIT WINE AND BEER FESTIVAL: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Eaglemont Golf Course, 4800 Eaglemont Drive, Mount Vernon. $60-$85. mountvernonchamber.com/skagit-wine-beer-fest or 360-428-8547.
FESTIVAL OF TINY TREES: Kick off the holiday season and support the new La Conner-Swinomish library at the Festival of Tiny Trees from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Swinomish Yacht Club, 301 N. First St., La Conner. $30. Tickets: laconnerlibraryfoundation.org or La Conner Regional Library, 614 Morris St.
HOLLY JOLLY HOLIDAY MARKET: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29-30, at Thomas Farms, 9010 Marsh Road, Snohomish. The event will feature more than 125 vendors. Free entry.
