OCTOBER
ART
ED BEREAL: Six decades of work from Bellingham-based artist Ed Bereal is in an exhibit titled “Wanted: Ed Bereal for Disturbing the Peace” at the Whatcom Museum Lightcatcher Building, 250 Flora St., Bellingham, until Jan. 5.
ANNUAL FALL SHOW: River Gallery is featuring the work of 37 local artists until Oct. 20 at the gallery, 19313 Landing Road, Mount Vernon.
RANDE COOK: Local native artist Rande Cook has a new exhibition featured at Arctic Raven Gallery, 130 First St., Friday Harbor, on display until Oct. 19.
WILLENBRINK-JOHNSEN INVITATIONAL: Glass art by Karen and Jasen Willenbrink-Johnsen and pieces by their friends are on display until November at the Schack Art Center, 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett.
BETWEEN LAND AND SEA: Mark Bistranin is hosting a one-man show “Between Land and Sea” at La Conner Sea Side Gallery, 101 N. First St. through Nov. 17.
ART SHOW: The work of Latin artists Cecilia Alvarez, Rene Julio and Brenda Brito is on display for the month of October at the Mount Vernon City Library, 315 Snoqualmie St.
HIGH PRAIRIE: Julia Heyne exhibits her recent series of work until Oct. 27 at i.e gallery, 5800 Cains Court, Edison.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT: Multi-dimensional creations from regional artists are featured at Fourth Corner Frames & Gallery, 311 W. Holly St., Bellingham. The show continues until the end of November.
JULIA ‘JOULES’ MARTIN AND BRIAN O’NEILL: After a 24-year hiatus, Martin has returned to painting. Her work is featured alongside the ceramic work of Brian O’Neill at Smith & Vallee Gallery, 5742 Gilkey Ave., Edison, through October.
ANCIENT VISIONS: Sketchbook drawings by Marcia Moore are featured until Oct. 17 at Cassera Gallery South, 26915 102nd Drive NW Suite 102/103, Stanwood.
KATHLEEN FAULKNER: The work of oil pastel artist Kathleen Faulkner is featured at the Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, through Oct. 29.
RADIANT LANDSCAPES: The work from acrylic artist Jed Dorsey is featured at Sunnyshore Studio, 2803 SE Camano Drive, Camano Island, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
MUSIC
WAYNE HAYTON & PAUL ROBERTS: Classic folk rock of the ‘60s and ‘70s will be performed live from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Birdsview Brewery, 38302 Highway 20.
DAIMH: Gaelic supergroup Daimh will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. $20-25.
SECOND SUNDAY JAZZ: 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St. Herding Kats is a high energy nine-piece jazz band playing cool West Coast Jazz and Post Bop. Music by Dave Pell, Horace Silver, Bill Evans, Harry Warren, Benny Golson, Bill Holman, and Chuck Israels, among others, is performed by this talented group of local musicians. Free. Sponsored by the Manieri Endowment.
EAST-WEST SEPTET: Jazz musicians from Japan and the U.S. perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Sylvia Center for the Arts, 207 Prospect St., Bellingham. $5-15.
SEA NOTES: The Sea Notes are playing from 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Elks Lodge, 155 NE Ernst St., Oak Harbor. $10.
MAMA DIRTY SKIRT: Celebrate Halloween the groovy way with tunes from Mama Dirty Skirt and a costume contest with prizes at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce St., Conway. $12.
THEATER
SPIRIT OF LOVE: This program includes duets and solos from the world of musical theater, classical crossover and popular classical music at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at The Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island.
SUGAR: A CABARET: Live music, dance, stories of love and loss, and more are in store at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 16-17, and 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at The Underground Nightclub, 211 Chestnut St., Bellingham. $15-20, VIP for $50. brownpapertickets.com.
”MY FAIR LADY”: Watch community members stage a classic musical at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays until Oct. 26 at the Anacortes Community Theatre, 918 M Ave. $20. acttheatre.com.
”THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE”: Fast paced and irreverent Tony Award-winning comedy “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is on stage from Oct. 25-Nov. 17 at the Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $55-70.
LECTURES & TALKS
AUTHOR TALKS: Village Books hosts author talks and book signings at 1200 11th St., Bellingham. villagebooks.com. Events at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
n Spencer Ellsworth: Friday, Oct. 11. “The Great Faerie Strike.”
n Jennifer Gold and Kate Kaufmann: Saturday, Oct. 12. “The Ingredients of Us and Do You Have Kids? Life When the Answer is No.”
n Christopher Howell: 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. “The Grief of a Happy Life.” Poetry.
n Markus Zusak: Tuesday, Oct. 15. “Bridge of Clay.”
n Oliver de la Paz: Wednesday, Oct. 16. “The Boy in the Labyrinth.”
n Anna Holmes: Friday, Oct. 18. “Spark.”
n Romney Humphrey: Saturday, Oct. 19. “How I Learned I’m Old.”
n Victoria Doerper: 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. “What If We All Bloomed?”
n Dan Green: Thursday, Oct. 24. “Saltwater and Teeth, Lies, and Consequences.”
n Madeline Fitch: Saturday, Oct. 26. “Stay and Fight.”
LOCAL ARTIST LECTURE: Join the museum for coffee and a meeting at 11:30 a.m. today, Oct. 10, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham, and stick around for an hourlong talk by Ed Bereal, whose artwork is featured at the museum.
MURDER & MAYHEM: Local author Todd Warger will share stories from his book, “Murder & Mayhem in the Fourth Corner: True Stories of Whatcom, Skagit & San Juan Counties’ Earliest Homicides,” at 7:30 p.m. today, Oct. 10, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. $5 suggested donation.
INTRO TO JEWISH GENEALOGY RESEARCH: Professional genealogist Lily Bogash Kohn presents “An Introduction to Jewish Genealogy and A Personal Case Study” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Burlington Public Library, 820 E Washington Ave.
HOW COMIC BOOKS AND THE REAL WORLD SHAPE EACH OTHER: Journalist and comics-studies educator T. Andrew Wahl for a presentation at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Marysville Library, 6120 Grove St.
HISTORY OF WHIDBEY ISLAND: William Stein will speak on the history of Whidbey Island at the Daughters of the American Revolution meeting at noon Monday, Oct. 14, at the Farming Square Development, 465 Garden Lane, Burlington.
CASE STUDIES IN DNA: Join the Whidbey Island Genealogical Searchers from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Oak Harbor Lutheran Church, 1253 NW Second Ave.
MOUNT RAINIER VOLCANO: Gene Kiver, geology emeritus professor from Eastern Washington University, will share knowledge about Mount Rainier at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St.
GARDENING FOR NATIVE BEES: Meet some of the native bees in the Pacific Northwest and learn about their lifestyles, life cycles and habitat needs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Island County Multi-Purpose Center, 141 NE Camano Drive, Camano Island.
TRAVELOGUE: GRANITE, GRAPHITE AND GRAVEL: Gretchen Leggitt will share photos and stories from her multi-sport bike adventures around the word at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. $5.
DJANGO REINHARDT- LIFE AND MUSIC: Allen Lewis of local band Fidalgo Swing will present an illustrated talk on the guitarist and founder of Hot Club du France Quintet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St.
MARY LOU SANELLI: Author, speaker and dancer Mary Lou Sanelli reads from her new novel “The Star Struck Dance Studio of Yucca Springs” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct.17, at Watermark Book Company, 612 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
MBHC AND THE BIRTH OF SNOWBOARING: Learn about the role Mount Baker played in the birth and rise of snowboarding at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Skagit County Historical Museum, 501 S. Fourth St., La Conner. $5-10.
OLD CAMANO BARNS: Photographer Jerry Magelssen will present a slideshow featuring historic barns of Camano Island at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood.
LET’S TALK ABOUT RACE: Author and professor Clyde Ford will lead a discussion on race in modern-day America at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave.
HOW I LEARNED I’M OLD: Romney Humphrey, author of “How I Learned I’m Old,” will be hosting a book event at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Watermark Book Company, 612 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
WHAT ICE SHEETS HATE: Learn about the rapid changes in Earth’s ice sheets, what processes are responsible for these changes and more from Robert Bindschadler from 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St.
FILM SCREENING: Attend a free screening of the movie “The Hate U Give” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. The movie is based on the 2019 Skagit Reads book selection.
AUDUBON AT THE MUSEUM: Join experts from the North Cascades Audubon Society in the John M. Edson Hall of Birds to learn about migration, conservation, birds in peril and the importance of studying birds at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. Cost included with museum admission ($5-10).
MORE FUN
CONCRETE GHOST WALK: Walk with the ghosts on this terrifying tour of Concrete’s haunted history at 6 and 8 p.m. every Saturday in October. Due to the terrifying nature of the tour, no kids under 16 are allowed. $15. concrete-wa.com/ghost-walk.
SPIRIT OF HOPE FUNDRAISER: Raise money for Community Action of Skagit County and celebrate its 40th anniversary at a dinner event at 5 p.m. today, Oct. 10, at Swinomish Casino & Lodge, 1288 Casino Drive, Anacortes. $40, includes on drink and dinner.
HALLOWEEN CARNIVAL: Join a family-friendly Halloween Carnival from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Skagit Valley Family YMCA, 1901 Hoag Road, Mount Vernon. Free.
EVERYTHING CHRISTMAS SALE: Get a head start on shopping for Christmas-related items from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. 360-629-6142.
DEMING LOGGING SHOW OKTOBERFEST: Join a 21-plus celebration of Bavarian culture to benefit loggers from noon to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11-12, at Deming Logging Show Grounds, 3295 Cedarville Road, Bellingham. $15.
CLIMATE LOBBY: Join Skagit Citizens’ monthly climate lobby meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Chandler’s Square, 1300 O Ave., Anacortes.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
APPLE AND PEAR HARVEST: Sample apples and pears and learn about pruning and cider from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the WWFRF Fruit Garden, 16650 Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon.
HISTORIC PICKETT HOUSE MUSEUM: Tour the historic home of Captain Pickett, built in 1856, from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at 910 Bancroft St., Bellingham. Free admission, donations accepted.
COAT DRIVE: Interfaith Coalition is providing gently used coats, hats, gloves and scarves to children and adults throughout Whatcom County. Donate items at any Banner Bank location or the Interfaith office, 910 14th St., Bellingham. Coats will be distributed at:
n Ferndale: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at United Church of Ferndale, 2034 Washington St.
n Bellingham: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, and 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Assumption Church Gym, 2116 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham.
n Blaine: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Oct. 14, 15 and 18, and 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Cost Cutter Shopping Center, 1733 H St.
n Deming: 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Foothills Food Bank in Saint Peter’s Catholic Church, 6210 Mount Baker Highway.
SKAGIT HOUSING SUMMIT: Learn and discuss homelessness and affordable housing in the Skagit community at this summit from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon.
LUNCHEON AND FASHION SHOW: The Third Annual St. Joseph Healing Ministry Luncheon and Fashion Show will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Swinomish Casino & Lodge, 12885 Casino Dr., Anacortes. $50; tickets at Island Styles, Anacortes, or mail to SJHM, 1004 Commercial Ave. #835, Anacortes, WA 98221. 425-417-8409.
THRIFT SHOP TOUR: Take Island Transit to shop six thrift stores in Oak Harbor on Friday, Oct. 18. RSVP: 360-678-9356 or Travel@IslandTransit.org.
SCARIN’ UP A CURE: Relay for Life of Skagit County is scaring up a cure with a family-friendly Halloween party from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Fredonia Grange, 1225 McFarland Road, Mount Vernon. Tickets are $5 per person.
GRAPE AND GOURMET: The Bellingham Bay Rotary Club’s annual fundraiser is from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. $95.
BREW ON THE SLOUGH: Celebrate La Conner’s special soil and the beer it creates from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Maple Hall, 104 Commercial St., La Conner. $25. Must be over 21.
NOT YOUR ORDINARY HALLOWEEN BINGO: Join a spooktacular game of bingo from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island.
NORDIC FAIR: Scandinavian baked goods, vendors, food, crafts, art, history and more are in store at the annual Nordic Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Stillaguamish Grange, 6521 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood.
CAMP KOREY FALL FESTIVAL: Join Camp Korey and community partners for a free, fun-filled day at camp with pumpkins, arts and crafts and more from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Camp Korey campground, 24880 Brotherhood Road, Mount Vernon. Free. RSVP: campkorey.org/fallfestival.
MURDER MYSTERY EVENING: Listen to the true tales of murder and mayhem in Whatcom and Skagit counties during the early 20th century at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Concrete Theatre, 45920 Main St., Concrete. $12. Light dinner served at 6 p.m. for $20, including presentation.
HAUNTED FORT CASEY: Attend a live and interactive haunted Fort Casey Halloween event suitable for all ages with a kid zone, bouncy house and candy from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26, at Fort Casey State Park, 1280 Engle Road, Coupeville. $10, presale only. whidbeyplayhouse.com.
MOM AND SON GAME NIGHT: Mothers and sons are invited to an evening of indoor games, activities and an “all in” dodgeball game from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at 900 E Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. $22 per pair, $6 for additional sons. 360-755-9649.
SPOOKTACULAR HALLOWEEN PARTY: Attend an all-ages Halloween party with a DJ and costume contest from 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Anacortes Depot Arts Center, 611 R Ave. $10, fundraiser for the Anacortes High School Jazz Band.
USED BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Burlington Library hold its annual fall used book sale from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the library. 820 E Washington Ave.
MACTOBERFEST: Join in on the search for the featured Scottish Ale for the 26th Annual Skagit Valley Highland Games (July 11-12, 2020) at MacToberfest from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. Participants receive two tokens upon arrival and may sample Scottish ale from breweries throughout the region. Meat pies will also be supplied, as well as traditional Celtic music. $25-30.
HALLOWEEN PARTY: Attend a Halloween celebration with a buffet, costume prizes and live music from Whiskey Fever from 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Guemes Island General Store, 7885 Guemes Island Road, Guemes Island. $8 for adults in costume, $16 without costume. Kids under 12 free. $12 for buffet, $6 for kids under 12.
HALLOWEEN BASH: Spare Records is hosting a Halloween party with a costume contest, photo booth, food truck and live music from Tighty Whities and The Atlantics at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, upstairs at the Eagles, 901 Seventh St., Anacortes. $30.
HAUNTED CITY HALL TOUR: Tour the historic Old City Hall, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham, and see the former jail in the basement, maybe a ghost will appear, while trusty guides share stories at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Free with admission to the museum.
BITE OF SAN JUANS: Sample seasonal cuisine from a variety of San Juan chefs from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Historic Brickworks, 150 Nichols St., Friday Harbor. Bites start at $3, proceeds support San Juan County farming initiatives.
THE GREAT LYNDEN “DUTCH TREAT”: Trick or treat in downtown Lynden from 3-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
NOVEMBER
ART
ED BEREAL: Six decades of work from Bellingham-based artist Ed Bereal is in an exhibit titled "Wanted: Ed Bereal for Disturbing the Peace" at the Whatcom Museum Lightcatcher Building, 250 Flora St., Bellingham, until Jan. 5.
CAMANO ARTS ASSOCIATION: The Camano Arts Association is hosting a group show featuring over 40 artists from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island.
ART’S ALIVE!: The 35th Art’s Alive! invitational and open art show is Friday-Monday, Nov. 8-11, at Maple Hall, 104 Commercial St., La Conner. The theme this year is “Celebrating Skagit Valley Art Legacy.”
BETWEEN LAND AND SEA: Mark Bistranin is hosting a one-man show “Between Land and Sea” at La Conner Sea Side Gallery, 101 N. First St. through Nov. 17.
MUSIC
REID JAMIESON BAND: Married couple and vocal powerhouses Reid Jamieson and Carolyn Victoria Mill will play at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Firehouse Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $20.
SEA NOTES: The Sea Notes, a 13-member big band, are playing from 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Elks Lodge, 155 NE Ernst St., Oak Harbor. $10.
LEGEND OF THE BLUES VII: Award-winning cross-over artist Janiva Magness will be featured at the seventh annual Legends of the Blues concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Byrnes Performing Arts Center, 18821 Crown Ridge Blvd., Arlington. $20-25.
THEATER
LECTURES & TALKS
GENEALOGICAL QUIRKS: Join the Skagit Valley Genealogical Society in breaking through research brick walls from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave.
SCULPTURE TALK: Milo White works mostly with metal and will discuss why, as well as talk about some of the sculptures and work he has created, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, 10441 Bayview Edison Road, Mount Vernon. Free.
AUDUBON AT THE MUSEUM: Join experts from the North Cascades Audubon Society in the John M. Edson Hall of Birds to learn about migration, conservation, birds in peril and the importance of studying birds at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. Cost included with museum admission ($5-10).
MORE FUN
TWISTED PAIRINGS: Join the wineries of the North Sound Wine Trail for a weekend of unique pairings from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2-3. Pick up a free passport at any of the participating wineries: Carpenter Creek Winery, Dusty Cellars, Skagit Cellars, Skagit Crest Vineyard and Winery, Eagle Haven Winery and Edward Lynne Cellars.
FRIENDS OF THE FOREST BENEFIT: The Friends of the Forest 2019 Annual Benefit Event Celebration is from 5-11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Port of Anacortes Event Center, 100 Commerical Ave. There will be live and silent auctions, live music, appetizers, beverages and chances to learn more about the organization. $70 per person, $525 for table of eight, $650 for table of 10. friendsoftheacfl.org.
VETERANS FREE DINNER: The Camano Chapel is honoring those who served with a sit down dinner and traditional military ceremony from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the chapel, 867 SW Camano Drive, Camano Island.
AN AFTERNOON OF STYLE: Enjoy an afternoon of fashion and lunch at this fundraising event for the Whatcom Museum from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. Fashion show followed by lunch. $85.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 and 23, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
VETERAN’S DAY PARADE: Attend the Skagit Valley Veteran’s Day Parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, along Fairhaven Avenue in Burlington. There is a pancake breakfast before the parade and coffee and cookies after the parade.
HISTORIC PICKETT HOUSE MUSEUM: Tour the historic home of Captain Pickett, built in 1856, from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at 910 Bancroft St., Bellingham. Free admission, donations accepted.
VALLEY FORGE: Margie Wilson presents at the Daughters of the American Revolution meeting at noon Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Farming Square Development, 465 Garden Lane, Burlington.
SKAGIT WINE AND BEER FESTIVAL: Celebrate regional wine and beer at the Skagit Wine and Beer Festival from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Eaglemont Golf Course, 4800 Eaglemont Drive, Mount Vernon. $60-85.
FESTIVAL OF TINY TREES: Kick off the holiday season and support the new La Conner-Swinomish library at the Festival of Tiny Trees from 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Swinomish Yacht Club, 301 N. First St., La Conner. $30.
FAMILY COAT DRIVE: Pick up a free (new or slightly used) coat for the winter from 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Nov. 29, at Sons of Norway Hall, 9910 270th St. NW, Stanwood. Must be present to receive a coat, one per person. By Anchor of Hope Community Church Family.
HOLLY JOLLY HOLIDAY MARKET: More than 125 vendors and Santa will be at this holiday market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29-30, at Thomas Farms, 9010 Marsh Road, Snohomish. Free entry.
DECEMBER
ART
ED BEREAL: Six decades of work from Bellingham-based artist Ed Bereal is in an exhibit titled "Wanted: Ed Bereal for Disturbing the Peace" at the Whatcom Museum Lightcatcher Building, 250 Flora St., Bellingham, until Jan. 5.
MUSIC
A VERY BRASSY CHRISTMAS: The Skagit Valley Chorale is joined by a brass band for evenings of classic Christmas tunes from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec 14, and Sundays, Dec. 15, 22, 29 and Jan. 5, at McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. $16-27.
HOLIDAY DANCE: The Sea Notes will play at a holiday dance party from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Chief Petty Officers Club, 1080 W. Ault Field Road, Oak Harbor. $10.
THEATER
LECTURES & TALKS
DEBORAH NEDELMAN: Author Deborah Nedelman will read from her latest publication “What We Take for Truth” from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Village Books, 1200 11th St., Bellingham.
AUDUBON AT THE MUSEUM: Join experts from the North Cascades Audubon Society in the John M. Edson Hall of Birds to learn about migration, conservation, birds in peril and the importance of studying birds at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. Cost included with museum admission ($5-10).
MORE FUN
FAMILY HOLIDAY FAIR: Families are invited to this annual free holiday celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8, at the Port of Anacortes Event Center, 100 Commercial Ave. Santa, crafts, cookies and more.
HOLIDAY COOKIE DECORATING: Hats Off T-Shirts & Engraving is hosting free holiday cookie decorating for all ages from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at 408 Front St. #101, Lynden.
LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE: Watch a menagerie of cars, pick-ups, floats, wagons and more light up Lynden during the annual Northwest Lighted Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, along Front Street.
HISTORIC PICKETT HOUSE MUSEUM: Tour the historic home of Captain Pickett, built in 1856, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at 910 Bancroft St., Bellingham. Free admission, donations accepted.
CHRISTMAS MUSIC OF WAR: Learn about the Christmas music listened to by ancestors in the Revolutionary War at the Daughters of the American Revolution meeting at noon Monday, Dec. 9, at the Farming Square Development, 465 Garden Lane, Burlington.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 and 28, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
JANUARY
MORE FUN
SKAGIT WEDDING SHOW: Connect with bridal vendors in a variety of categories at the Skagit Wedding Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Skagit Center, 1000 Fountain St., Burlington.
MODEL RAILROAD OPEN HOUSE: The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at 1469 Silver Run Lane, Alger, off Old Highway 99. $3 suggested donation.
