ART
ANACORTES ARTS FESTIVAL: The Anacortes Arts Festival will be held from Friday to Sunday, Aug. 2-4, in downtown Anacortes between Second Street and the Port dock. Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. anacortesartsfestival.com.
FIRST FRIDAY ART WALK: View the work of local artists at galleries and retailers from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, in downtown Anacortes.
ART IN THE ALLEY: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3., in the alley behind the Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St., Lynden. $25. Ages 21-plus. Live music, art activities, demonstration, music and food. jansenartcenter.org.
SHIFTING TIDES: The Studio Art Quilt Association presents “Shifting Tides: Convergence in Cloth,” focusing on the current state of the Pacific Ocean ecosystem, through September at the Pacific Northwest Quilt & Fiber Arts Museum, 703 S. Second St., La Conner. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Other exhibits include “Works of Our Hands,” about textiles, and “Remembering Kitty: Quilts by Kitty Pippen.”
ART AT THE ROOM: Friends of the Anacortes Library Art Committee presents a three-month exhibit of artwork by local artists in the Friends Community meeting room at the library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes. Public viewing hours are 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 7 and 21; and 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Aug. 10 and 24. All artwork is for sale with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Friends of the Library.
ART BY THE BAY: The work of almost 50 artists will be represented at the 27th annual Art by the Bay Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10-11, on Main Street in Stanwood. Live music, food and art.
MARIE POWELL: Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, is featuring new mixed media mono prints on canvas by Marie Powell until Sept. 3. An artist reception will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2.
KRIS EKSTRAND AND MARCEIL DELACY: Paintings by Kris Ekstrand and carved sculptured by Marceil DeLacy are being featured in August at Smith & Vallee Gallery, 5742 Gilkey Ave., Edison. An artists’ talk, followed by a reception, will begin at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the gallery.
FRESH PAINT: Purchase art fresh off the easel during the Schack’s summer art festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17-18, at the Port of Everett South Marina, 1728 Weste Marine Drive, Everett. Free admission, parking $2.
POTTERY ANNIVERSARY: Good Earth Pottery, 1000 Harris Ave., Bellingham, will celebrate 50 years in business with a party from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.
ILLUMINATIONS: The work of Catherine Eaton Skinner is being featured throughout August at WaterWorks Gallery, 315 Argyle Ave., Friday Harbor.
SKAGIT ARTISTS’ EDUCATIONAL PRESENTATION: A free presentation by the Hadrian Stone Design and Art Gallery team discussing beautiful and functional art created from glass fiber reinforced concrete will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, 10441 Bayview Edison Road, Mount Vernon.
WOODPALOOZA: The Whidbey Island Woodworkers Guild will presents the “Art + Wood = Woodpalooza” exhibition from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday, Aug. 31-Sept. 2, at the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts, 565 Camano Ave., Langley.
MUSIC
RHYTHM & BLUES FESTIVAL: The Mt. Baker Rhythm & Blues Festival will take place Friday through Sunday, Aug. 2-4, at the Deming Log Show grounds, 3295 Cedarville Road, Bellingham. $145 for a weekend pass (includes camping and all after-hours jams), $35 for Friday, $75 for Saturday and $70 for Sunday. Free for children under 12. bakerblues.com.
VOLKERT’S HOUSE CONCERT: Singer/songwriter Volkert Volkersz will present a house concert at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Tim Noah Thumbnail Theater, 1211 Fourth St., Snohomish. The free concert will be preceded by a finger-food potluck reception starting at 4 p.m.
GUEMES CHAMBER MUSIC: Hal Grossman, Karie Prescott, Paula Hochhalter and Jeff Gilliam will perform the music of Schubert, Dvorak and Brahms at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Kennelly Keys, 1904 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. $25-$50.
FREE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, Seafarer’s Memorial Park, 601 Seafarer’s Way, Anacortes. portofanacortes.com
n Aug. 9: Sway.
n Aug. 16: Folsom Prism.
n Aug. 23: Polecat.
n Aug. 30: Joe Blue and the Roofshakers.
DOWNTOWN SOUNDS: The Monophonics and Willdabeast will play from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, on the corner of Bay and Prospect streets, Bellingham. Free. Beer garden, food and dancing.
RIVERWALK SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Riverwalk in downtown Mount Vernon. Free admission. 360-428-8547 or riverwalkconcerts.com.
n Aug. 1: Brian Lee & The Orbiters.
n Aug. 8: Cascadia Groove.
n Aug. 15: Fantasy Band.
n Aug. 22: Miller Campbell Band.
n Aug. 29: Chris Eger Band with the Powerhouse Horns.
FARMTUNES: 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays at Bellewood Acres, 6140 Guide Meridian, Lynden. Free.
n Aug. 2: One Lane Bridge.
n Aug. 9: Queens Bluegrass.
n Aug. 16: W Lovers.
n Aug. 23: Weatherside Whiskey Band.
n Aug. 30: The Lowest Pair.
n Sept. 6: Handsome and Gretyl & Moody Bear.
n Sept. 13: Pickled Okra.
HEART OF ANACORTES SUMMER CONCERTS: 6 to 8 p.m., unless otherwise noted, at the Heart of Anacortes, Fourth Street and O Avenue, Anacortes. 360-293-3515, heartofanacortes.com.
n Aug. 10, 1 p.m: Anacortes Brewery 25th Anniversary with Ebb, Slack and Flood; The Enthusiasts; Savage Blues Band; Old Town Tonic.
n Aug. 11, 2 p.m.: Holly Pyle.
n Aug. 17, 5 p.m.: Anacortes Music Project Presents Pearl Tottenham, Greenhouse Baseman, Ristfut, Nathan Reed, New Uniform.
n Aug. 24, 5 p.m.: REFA Benefit & Silent Auction with Janie Cribbs and the T.Rust Band.
n Aug. 31: The Atlantics.
n Sept. 8, 2 p.m.: Dmitri Matheny Group.
SUMMER FEST CONCERT: Orchestra conductors from around the world will be in residence at the third annual Pacific Northwest Conducting Institute, culminating in a Summer Festival Concert at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Whidbey Island Center for the Arts, 565 Camano Ave., Langley.
LA CONNER LIVE: The La Conner Live 2019 Sunday concert series features local and regional bands from 1 to 4 p.m. at Gilkey Square, Morris Avenue and First Street, downtown La Conner. Free. facebook.com/LaConnerLive.
n Aug. 4: The Walrus.
n Aug. 11: Amigos Nobles.
n Aug. 18: Baby Cakes.
n Aug. 25: The Naughty Blokes.
MUSIC AT THE MARINA: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Port Gardner Landing, 1700 Marina View Drive, Everett. Free.
n Aug. 1: Shaggy Sweet.
n Aug. 8: Randy Oxford Band.
n Aug. 15: Mark DuFresne Band.
n Aug. 22: LeRoy Bell and His Only Friends.
n Aug. 29: Clinton Fearon.
FRIDAY NIGHT RHYTHMS: 5:30 to 8 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham.
n Aug. 2: Mike Allen Trio.
n Aug. 16: Latin Tinge.
n Aug. 23: Adrian Clarke Band.
n Aug. 30: Thomas Harris Quartet.
ELIZABETH PARK CONCERTS: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 1000 Walnut St., Bellingham. Free.
n Aug. 1: Dr. Jimmy and the Swing Time Serenaders.
n Aug. 8: Those Guys.
n Aug. 15: Whitewing with the Soul Shaker Horns.
n Aug. 22: Heroes.
DOE BAY FEST: Attend a grass roots festival with music, food, drink, camping and many activities from Thursday to Sunday, Aug. 7-10, at Doe Bay Resort and Retreat, 107 Doe Bay Road, Olga. doebay.com/doe-bay-fest.
OAK HARBOR MUSIC FESTIVAL: Two stages will host more than 30 bands over Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend, Aug. 30-Sept. 1, at the Oak Harbor Music Festival, SE Pioneer Way, Oak Harbor. Beer garden and activities. Free.
CHILDREN’S SUMMER CONCERTS: Children’s band Recess Monkey will play at noon Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Jennings Memorial Park, 6915 Armar Road, Marysville. Free.
BURLINGTON SUMMER NIGHTS CONCERT SERIES: 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays, Burlington Visitor Center Downtown Amphitheater, 520 E. Fairhaven Ave. Free. 360-755-9649.
n Aug. 2: Gin Gypsy.
n Aug. 9: Michelle Taylor Band.
n Aug. 16: Lazy Acres.
MARYSVILLE SOUNDS OF SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays, Jennings Memorial Park, 6915 Armar Road, Marysville. Free. 360-363-8400.
n Aug. 2: Jukehouse Hounds.
n Aug. 9: Jimmy Wright Band.
EAGLE HAVEN SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: Whiskey Fever will play from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley. $12-$15.
AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC SERIES: 7 to 8 p.m. Saturdays, West Beach Amphitheater, Deception Pass State Park. parks.state.wa.us/folkarts.
n Aug. 3: Bays Family Irish Band Irish reels, jigs and airs.
n Aug. 10: Whozyamama Cajun, Creole and Zydeco music.
n Aug. 17: The Juan Manuel Barco Conjunto Tejano and conjunto music.
n Aug. 24: Lisa Ornstein and Dan Compton Quebecois and Acadian music.
INTERNATIONAL CONCERTS ON THE BORDER: 2 to 3 p.m. Sundays, Peach Arch State Park, Blaine.
n Aug. 4: Chaopraya Ensemble Thai classical and folk music and dance.
n Aug. 11: En Canto- Brazilian Forró music and dance.
n Aug. 18: Juan Manuel Barco Conjunto TexMex, Conjunto, Tejano music.
n Aug. 25: Radost Folk Ensemble & Dunava Eastern European folk dance and a cappella music.
WEDNESDAY LUNCHTIME MUSIC: Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St., Lynden, hosts free, live music performances from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays in August.
WOODSTOCK ANNIVERSARY TRIBUTE: Relive the events and music of 1969’s Woodstock, featuring historic media and live music performances, at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at The Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce St., Conway. Free, donations accepted. Event benefits the Melodic Caring Project.
SKAGIT WOODSTOCK: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Edgewater Park, 600 Behrens Millett Road, Mount Vernon. Fundraiser will feature a classic car show and music from the Chris Eger Band, Cory Vincent Group, Whiskey Fever and Mama Dirty Skirt. facebook.com/events/520764765121047.
JUNIOR CADILLAC: Seattle cover band Junior Cadillac will play the hits from every decade since the ‘50s from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Camano Island Yacht Club, 129 N. Sunset Drive, Camano. $40. Bring a lawn chair.
SUMMER SYMPHONY: The Bellingham Symphony will present a baroque performance at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. $10-$33. bellinghamsymphony.org.
BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL: The North Cascades Bluegrass Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, at the Deming Logging Show Grounds, 3295 Cedarville Road, Bellingham. Camping is available starting Thursday, Aug. 29, with a musical instrument swap and open mic on Friday, Aug. 30, and the festival from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $25-$50. ncbf.fun.
LECTURES & TALKS
FOUR-COLOR REALITY: Journalist and educator T. Andrew Wahl will deliver an interactive presentation on everything from social movements to business concerns to how changing demographics have shaped the reality seen in the pages of comics, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington. Free.
“IN THE SHADOW OF DANGER”: Fidalgo Democrats will present “In the Shadow of Danger: Refinery Workers, Communities and Ecosystems” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
AN ISSUE BRIEFING ON HOMELESSNESS: Skagit, Island, San Juan School Retiree’s and League of Women Voters of Skagit County will co-sponsor “An Issue Briefing on Homelessness: The Impact on our Children and on our Schools” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, August 19th, at Skagit PUD, 1415 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon.
THE MOON AND THE SPACE RACE: Astronomer Bob Scott will speak on a wide range of topics about the moon and the space race at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Upper Skagit Library, 45952 Main St., Concrete.
THE POETIC APOTHECARY: Poet and performer Judith Adams will explore poetry’s restorative powers by reciting and exploring poems that help us understand grief, fear, sadness, loss and more, at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Upper Skagit Library, 45952 Main St., Concrete.
THEATER
”SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE JR.”: The Skagit Theatre Camp will present performances at 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org.
SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: An outdoor performance of “Twelfth Night” will be performed at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Wiggums Hollow Park, 2808 10th St., Everett. The night begins with improv from Everett Improv. Free.
RYAN STILES AND FRIENDS: Star of “Whose Line is it Anyway?” Ryan Stiles will celebrate the Upfront Theatre’s 15th anniversary with two shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 16-17, at the theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham.
”WAITER! ... THERE’S AN ICELANDER IN MY SOUP”: A team of seven actors from Iceland cause mayhem at the Muse at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Aug. 18-19, at the Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce St., Conway. Fundraiser for Theater Artists for Social Action. $20. conwaymuse.com.
MORE FUN
HOPS DOWN FRONT STREET: A beer-tasting event hosted by a number of buildings along Front Street in Lynden will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. $29. Tickets are limited. hopsdownfrontstreet.com.
FRANKIE THE FIRE ENGINE: Bring the kids to learn through games and art projects from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Tammi Wilson Trail in Burlington. The trail runs underneath Interstate 5 to connect Burlington Boulevard to Goldenrod Road. Special appearance by Frankie the Fire Engine. Free.
SPACE QUEST: Explore space, test real meteorites with robots, peer into an infinity star box, experience space VR and more at Space Quest at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Upper Skagit Library, 45770B Main St., Concrete.
ORCAS ISLAND FLY-IN & ANTIQUE CAR SHOW: Friday through Sunday, Aug. 2-4, Port of Orcas, Eastsound.
GIANT BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Anacortes Library will hold a book sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes. All books are $1, or a bag full for $5. After 2 p.m. bags are $3. Proceeds benefit the library.
FAMILY FESTIVAL: Jake’s House Church will host an outdoor party called Family Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Legion Memorial park, 114 N Olympic Ave., Arlington. There will be live music, a picnic and plenty of activities for kids.
FOREST FRIENDS AND FAIRY HOUSES: Play games, build fairy houses and have fun at this children’s event from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Skagit River Park, 1100 S. Skagit St., Burlington.
FAIRHAVEN OUTDOOR CINEMA: The Fairhaven Outdoor Cinema brings live entertainment and big-screen movies to the Village Green, 1207 10th St., Bellingham. Tickets are $5 each, kids 5 and under are free. Showings are on Saturday evenings at dusk, subject to weather. fairhavenoutdoorcinema.com. Next up:
n Aug. 3: “Jurassic Park.”
n Aug. 10: Music by Havilah Rand and “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.”
n Aug. 17: Music by Brian Ernst and “Grease.”
n Aug. 24: Music by Psychedelic Cowboys and “The Princess Bride.”
MARVELOUS MOVIES AT MAIBEN PARK: 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Maiben Park, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington.
n Aug. 21: “Black Panther” (edited).
n Aug. 28: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”
POPCORN IN THE PARK OUTDOOR MOVIES: Jennings Memorial Park, 6915 Armar Road, Marysville. Movies begin at dusk (approximately 9 p.m.). Free.
n Aug. 3: “The Incredibles.”
n Aug. 10: “The Karate Kid.”
GOLF TOURNAMENT: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County’s 24th annual Golf Tournament will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Avalon Golf Links, 19345 Kelleher Road, Burlington. $125 per individual, $500 for a team of four. Register at skagitclubs.org or contact Evan: Evan.greenlaw@skagitclubs.org or 360-419-3723, ext. 9.
STARLIGHT CINEMA: Mount Vernon Parks and Recreation will show “Incredibles 2” at dusk Friday, Aug. 9, at Hillcrest Park, 1717 S. 13th St., Mount Vernon, Free.
REPTILE MAN: See and learn about exotic reptiles from around the world at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Upper Skagit Library, 45770B Main St., Concrete.
MIDSUMMER ANTIQUE FAIR & VINTAGE MARKET: Friday and Saturday, Aug. 9-10, Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road, Mount Vernon. Friday night shopping for VIPs only from 5 to 8 p.m. for $10 (must be over 21). Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, free admission.
SKY VALLEY ANTIQUE TRACTOR SHOW: The Sky Valley Antique Tractor Club of Monroe will hold its 31st annual Tractor Show and Threshing Bee from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Aug. 9-11, at the Stanwood Fairgrounds, 6431 Pioneer Highway. $5-$7, under age 12 free.
EVERETT TACO FEST: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in front of the Angel of the Winds Arena, 2000 Hewitt Ave., Everett. There will be a tiny dog beauty pageant, Lucha Libre wrestling, $3 tacos, tequila expo tent, hot chili pepper contest and taco judging. $11-$15. angelofthewindsarena.com.
JOB FAIR, BBQ AND TRUCK SHOW: Taylor Driving School’s annual job fair, barbecue and truck show will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the school, 650 B Burlington Blvd., Burlington. There will be over 30 employers, a dunk tank, grilled meat and kids activities. Free.
CAMANO CENTER CAR SHOW: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Outdoor market, live music and lunch.
PUGET SOUND FOREST FIELD DAY: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Pilchuck Tree Farm, 6700 272nd St. NE, Arlington. Learn how to tend to your forested property’s need through dozens of workshops. Registration is $35 per person/$45 per couple if registered before Aug. 8; and $45 per person/$55 per couple at the gates. Kids under 18 are admitted for free and student discounts are available. Register: forestry.wsu.edu.
ANACORTES BREWERY BIRTHDAY: Celebrate 25 years of beer from the Anacortes Brewery at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Heart of Anacortes, 1014 Fourth St., Anacortes. There will be live music, an outdoor grill, a special anniversary beer and more.
HISTORIC PICKETT HOUSE MUSEUM: Tour the historic home of Captain Pickett, built in 1856, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at 910 Bancroft St., Bellingham. Free admission, donations accepted.
BACON & KEGS FESTIVAL: 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, the Depot Market Square, 1100 Railroad Ave., Bellingham. Local breweries will be serving beer and vendors will be serving bacon-inspired foods. There are two sessions: midday, all ages from 1 to 3:30 p.m. with music from Black Water and games for kids; and a 21-plus session from 5:30 to 9 p.m. with music from Baby Cakes. $18-$45. Proceeds support Whatcom Center for Early Learning. wcel.net.
CIVIL DISCOURSE: Representatives Norma Smith, a Republican, and Dave Paul, a Democrat, will share their ideas and thoughts on how to successfully work across the aisle from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Skagit PUD, 1415 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon.
TEE GOLF TOURNAMENT: The Anacortes Kiwanis Sunrisers will host its fourth annual Tee Golf Tournament at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Swinomish Golf Links, 12518 Christianson Road, Anacortes. $100 per person, guests can attend the post-tournament festivities for $20. Register: 360-428-5972 or info@cceventplanning.com.
CASA DOG WASH: Bring your dog to the CASA Dog Wash for a bath and/or have nails clipped from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Island County Multi-Purpose Center, 141 SE Camano Drive, Camano. $8-$12, each dog receives a free bandana.
KIDS IN NATURE: Bring the kids outside for a time of play, discovery and exploration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Pomona Grange Park, 5585 Old Highway 99, Burlington. Preregister by Aug. 14: 360-428-4313, ext. 1018, or kristi@skagitcd.org.
TOUCH A TRUCK: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington. Free, library card not required.
SAN JUAN COUNTY FAIR: Wednesday through Saturday, Aug. 14-17, 846 Argyle Ave., Friday Harbor. sjcfair.org.
FIBER DAY AT BOW FARMERS MARKET: The ninth annual gathering of fiber folks (spinning, knitting, weaving, crochet, felting, sewing, etc.) at the Bow Farmers Market will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at 15115 Bow Hill Road, Bow.
”TWISP: THE POWER OF COMMUNITY”: The 40-minute documentary “Twisp: The Power of Community” will be screened at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the FireHouse Arts and Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. Director Leslee Goodman will answer questions about the film. $10 adults, $5 kids. firehouseperformingarts.com.
FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL: The Everett Food Truck Festival and Yum Run 5k will be held all day Saturday, Aug. 24, at Wetmore Plaza in downtown Everett. Festival is free, the run is $29. everettfoodtruckfestival.com.
FIDALGO BAY DAY: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Fidalgo Bay Resort, 4701 Fidalgo Bay Road, Anacortes. There will be seafood, games and learning activities for all ages. Free.
FERNDALE STREET FESTIVAL: 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, in downtown Ferndale. Live music, food and dancing.
WHIDBEY ISLAND STUDIO ART TOUR: Take a free, guided tour of six artists’ studios in Coupeville, Freeland and Langely on Island Transit’s regularly scheduled bus on Saturday, Aug. 24. RSVP: 360-678-9536 or travel@islandtransit.org.
ANACORTES OPEN STREET: Enjoy downtown Anacortes auto-free and open to all who wish to bike, walk, skate or scoot around, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. There will be a classic bicycle show, shopping, vendors, exhibits and demonstrations. Free.
MAKER AND GROWER MARKET: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, Stevens Homestead, 30709 68th Ave. NW, Stanwood.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.