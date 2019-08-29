ART
SHIFTING TIDES: The Studio Art Quilt Association presents “Shifting Tides: Convergence in Cloth,” focusing on the current state of the Pacific Ocean ecosystem, through September at the Pacific Northwest Quilt & Fiber Arts Museum, 703 S. Second St., La Conner. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Other exhibits include “Works of Our Hands,” about textiles, and “Remembering Kitty: Quilts by Kitty Pippen.”
SMALL IS GOOD: Over 25 local artists have created small or miniature paintings that are on display during August at The Good Stuff Gallery, 604 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
MARIE POWELL: Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, is featuring new mixed media mono prints on canvas by Marie Powell until Sept. 3.
KRIS EKSTRAND AND MARCEIL DELACY: Paintings by Kris Ekstrand and carved sculptures by Marceil DeLacy are being featured in August at Smith & Vallee Gallery, 5742 Gilkey Ave., Edison.
WOODPALOOZA: The Whidbey Island Woodworkers Guild will presents the “Art + Wood = Woodpalooza” exhibition from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday, Aug. 31-Sept. 2, at the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts, 565 Camano Ave., Langley.
MUSIC
FREE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: Joe Blue and the Roofshakers will play from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Seafarer's Memorial Park, 601 Seafarer's Way, Anacortes. portofanacortes.com
RIVERWALK SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: Chris Eger Band with the Powerhouse Horns will play from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Riverwalk in downtown Mount Vernon. Free admission. 360-428-8547 or riverwalkconcerts.com.
FARMTUNES: 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays at Bellewood Acres, 6140 Guide Meridian, Lynden. Free.
n Aug. 30: The Lowest Pair.
n Sept. 6: Handsome and Gretyl & Moody Bear.
n Sept. 13: Pickled Okra.
HEART OF ANACORTES SUMMER CONCERTS: 6 to 8 p.m., unless otherwise noted, at the Heart of Anacortes, Fourth Street and O Avenue, Anacortes. 360-293-3515, heartofanacortes.com.
n Aug. 31: The Atlantics.
n Sept. 8, 2 p.m.: Dmitri Matheny Group.
MUSIC AT THE MARINA: Clinton Fearon will play from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Port Gardner Landing, 1700 Marina View Drive, Everett. Free.
FRIDAY NIGHT RHYTHMS: The Thomas Harris Quartet will play from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Waterfront Terrace at the Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham.
OAK HARBOR MUSIC FESTIVAL: Two stages will host more than 30 bands over Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend, Aug. 30-Sept. 1, at the Oak Harbor Music Festival, SE Pioneer Way, Oak Harbor. Beer garden and activities. Free.
THE SKY COLONY ALBUM RELEASE PARTY: Celebrate the release of the new album from The Sky Colony and the end of the Sound + Hearing Campaign at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. Free.
BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL: The North Cascades Bluegrass Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, at the Deming Logging Show Grounds, 3295 Cedarville Road, Bellingham. Camping is available starting Thursday, Aug. 29, with a musical instrument swap and open mic on Friday, Aug. 30, and the festival from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $25-$50. ncbf.fun.
THURSDAY DANCING: Dance to The Skippers or Good Vibrations from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. Public welcome. Information: Kenneth Mossman, 360-336-3682.
MORE FUN
MAKER AND GROWER MARKET: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, Stevens Homestead, 30709 68th Ave. NW, Stanwood.
CAR AND MOTORCYCLE SHOW: The 10th annual Stanwood Community and Senior Center Car and Motorcycle show will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the center, 7430 276th St. NW, Stanwood. Registration $15-$20, free for spectators. Hot dog lunch.
ALGER COMMUNITY FUN’RAISER: The annual event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Alger Community Hall, 18735 Parkview Lane, Burlington. Music, games, beer and more. Proceeds used for maintenance on the hall and special projects.
NORTHWEST SASQUATCH CONFERENCE AND FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, Marblemount Community Hall, 60155 Highway 20. $10.
LOOKING AHEAD
ED BEREAL: The exhibit “Wanted: Ed Bereal for Disturbing the Peace” featuring six decades of work from the Bellingham-based artist will open Sept. 7 at the Whatcom Museum Lightcatcher Building, 250 Flora St., Bellingham. A curator’s tour will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.
ENCAUSTIC PAINTINGS: Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, will feature encaustic paintings by Orcas Island artist Marilee Holm from Sept. 6-Oct. 1. An artist’s reception will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.
ANACORTES FIRST FRIDAY ART WALK: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, local businesses and galleries in downtown Anacortes.
DIANNA SHYNE: Northwest artist and teacher Dianna Shyne is the featured artist for September at The Good Stuff Arts Gallery, 604 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
DRIE CHAPEK: SOUL JUICE: Drie Chapek is the featured artist at i.e. gallery, 5800 Cains Court, Edison, for September. An opening reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, followed by an artist talk.
BEER + GLASS TOUR: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, Pilchuck Glass School, 1201 316th St. NW, Stanwood. pilchuck.com.
SHACK-TOBERFEST: Attend a glass pumpkin festival from Sept. 12-22 at Schack Art Center, 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett. Free. schack.org.
GAIL HARKER ART CENTER GRAND OPENING: Join the Gail Harker Center for Creative Arts at its new venue, 503 Morris St., La Conner, on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13-14. There will be an exhibition of embroidered art and gold work.
LA CONNER LIVE: Mary Ellen Lykins & the CC Adams Band will play from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Gilkey Square, Morris Avenue and First Street, downtown La Conner. Free. www.facebook.com/LaConnerLive.
GEORGE WINSTON: Renowned pianist George Winston, who has played for 40 years and sold 15 million albums, will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. $30-$40. mcintyrehall.org or 360-416-7727.
AT EAGLE HAVEN: Trish Hatley will play at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley. $12-$15.
LE VENT DU NORD: Award-winning band Le Vent du Nord, a leading force in Quebec’s progressive francophone folk movement, will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. $20-$25. celticarts.org or 360-416-4934.
SKOOKUM ROCKS THE FARM: Folk/pop artist Marc Sciblia will play a benefit concert for Skookum Kids at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Bellewood Acres, 6140 Guide Meridian, Lynden. $45. skookumrocksthefarm.brownpapertickets.com.
SEA NOTES BIG BAND: Dance and listen to 13-piece big band Sea Notes at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Elks Lodge, 155 NE Ernst St., Oak Harbor. $10, includes dance lesson from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
”BROADWAY BOUND”: The tale centering on two brothers trying to break into the comedy writing scene in the 1940s will show Sept. 6-22 at Whidbey Playhouse, 730 S.E. Midhway Blvd., Oak Harbor. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. $16-18. whidbeyplayhouse.com or 360-679-2237.
”MURDER AT THE MANOR”: The Anacortes Community Theatre presents an audience-interactive murder mystery with a different murderer at each performance and detectives chosen from the audience at “Murder at the Manor” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13-14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at the theatre, 1020 11th St., Anacortes. $10. acttheatre.com.
PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL: The San Juan Community Theatre’s Playwrights Festival will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 19-21 and 26-28, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 and 29, at the Gubelman Theatre, 100 Second St. N., Friday Harbor. sjctheatre.org.
PANIC SQUAD IMPROV COMEDY: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, Skagit Center, 1000 Fountain St., Burlington. There will also be a silent auction. The night benefits Global Outreach’s mission team. $15-$20. ctkskagit.net/comedy.
1959: A RECORD YEAR IN JAZZ: Brent Jensen, saxophonist and jazz historian, will present a free talk illustrated with video on four breakout jazz albums released in 1959 at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
ARE SALMON DOOMED?: Climatologist Nick Bond will speak on the state of salmon at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Central Skagit Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley. Free.
WASHINGTON’S UNDISCOVERED FEMINISTS: In commemoration of the 100th anniversary of women’s sufferage, writer Mayumi Tsutakawa will talk about five unsung Pacific Northwest women hailing from arts and journalism, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S. First St., La Conner. Free.
BURLINGTON’S BOUNTY: OUR FARMING HERITAGE: Steve Sakuma and Lyle Wesen will speak at the opening of the historic exhibit “Burlington’s Bounty: Our Farming Heritage” from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Burlington Visitors Information Center, 520 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. The exhibit will run for six months.
THE DECLINE OF FREE PRESS: Skagit Valley College professor Kurt Dunbar will address the Fidalgo Democrats on the decline of free press at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes. A moderated discussion will follow.
WRITING TO BECOME AN AUTHOR: Abbe Rolnick explains the qualities needed to write compelling stories at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Sumas Library, 451 W Second St., Sumas.
STUCK IN THE MUD: Local author, historian and retired Stanwood teacher Penny Hutchinson Buse will discuss her book on Warm Beach and the surrounding area at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Community Resource Center of Stanwood/Camano, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
MARINE CENTER OPEN HOUSE: Western Washington University’s Shannon Point Marine Center will host a free open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the center, 1900 Shannon Point Road, Anacortes.
DNA PAINTER: Learn about a free tool that helps explain how DNA matches are related at the Skagit Valley Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington.
TRAVELOGUE: NAMBIA: Lawrence Wong will share stories, photos and videos from his 23-day guided trip to Nambia and Victoria Falls at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. $5 suggested donation.
”AM I CRAZY?”: Human trafficking survivor Mary Knight will present her 55-minute personal documentary “Am I Crazy? My Journey to Determine if My Memories Are True” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at New View Church, 808 272nd NW, Stanwood.
AUDUBON AT THE MUSEUM: Join experts from the North Cascade Audubon Society in the John M. Edson Hall of Birds to learn about migration, conservation, birds in peril and the importance of studying birds, at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. Included with museum admission ($5-$10).
WHATCOM FARM TOUR WEEKEND: Get the full farm-to-table experience and visit local farms during the Whatcom County Farm Tour Weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7-8. Guests can visit 13 farms, each with educational activities and food to offer. Tour is self-guided and free, but $12 Farm Tour VIP badges are available to support the tour and get special offers on products. eatlocalfirst.org. Special events:
n Camber Natural Wine Tasting and Bites: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, Camber, 221 W. Holly St., Bellingham. $28.
n Aslan Farm-Infused Beer Tasting: 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, Aslan Depot, 1322 N. State St., Bellingham. $16.
n Cosmos Bistro Farm Tour Brunch: 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, Cosmos Bistro, 1151 N. State St., Bellingham. $21.
SKAGIT RIVER SALMON FEST: Enjoy a day filled with music, food, activities, beer and the return of the salmon to Skagit River from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Edgewater park, 600 Behrens-Millet Road, Mount Vernon. $5, kids under 18 free. skagitriverfest.org.
MILITARY APPRECIATION PICNIC: Enjoy free food and drinks, live music and family activities at the Military Appreciation Picnic from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, next to the Oak Harbor Chamber, 32630 Highway 20, Oak Harbor.
MARVELOUS MOVIES AT MAIBEN PARK: "Black Panther" will be shown at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Maiben Park, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. Free.
—
BALLOONS AT THE LIBRARY: Enjoy an afternoon of family fun with Bill "The Clown" Testerman and his balloons from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, by the playground near the Anacortes Public Library, 1219 10th St., Anacortes.
BRIGADOON SERVICE DOGS LIVE AUCTION AND DINNER: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, Four Points by Sheraton, 714 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham. $95. brigadoondogs.org.
FAMILY PROMISE BED RACE: The second annual event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Civic Field parking lot, 1255 Civic Field Way, Bellingham. The race benefits InterFaith Coalition’s outreach to assist children and families experiencing homelessness. mightcause.com/event/Bedrace2019.
HISTORIC PICKETT HOUSE MUSEUM: Tour the historic home of Captain Pickett, built in 1856, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at 910 Bancroft St., Bellingham. Free admission, donations accepted.
FAMILY PALOOZA: Bright Beginnings Family Palooza is for expectant parents and families with infants and toddlers. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Skagit County Fairgrounds, 479 W. Taylor St., Mount Vernon. Informational booths, games and prizes. Free.
FARMTOBERFEST: Celebrate the fourth birthday of Farmstrong Brewing from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the brewery, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon. There will be two special beer releases, live music, games, limited edition steins and cake. Free.
WILLY WONKA IN SMELL-O-VISION: Enjoy the fifth annual screening of the 1971 family musical “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” in Smell-O-Vision at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14-15, at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. Smell-O-Vision releases odors during the film so viewers can smell what’s happening in the movie. $8-$10.50. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
WOMEN’S CONFERENCE: Women HAND in Hand will host a women’s conference from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Inspire Church, 805 Township St., Sedro-Woolley. Melissa Maimone is the speaker. $20, lunch included. womenhandinhand.com.
ANACORTES HOME AND BOAT TOUR: Take a self-guided tour of unique homes and boats in the Anacortes community from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. Check in at the Croatian Cultural Center, 805 Fifth St., Anacortes. $25.
TRIVIA NIGHT BENEFIT: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, Hillcrest Lodge, 1717 S. 13th St., Mount Vernon. $50, $350 for a team of eight, includes dinner, followed by a silent auction. The event is a fundraiser for the Lincoln Theatre. lincolntheatre.org.
TAG SALE: Help raise money for the Whatcom Museum and shop a selection of fine art, china, jewelry, holiday decor and household items from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Whatcom Museum, 201 Prospect St., Bellingham.
UNITED GENERAL HOSPITAL: Present and former co-workers are invited to the 12th annual United General Hospital reunion on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Bay View Padilla Civic Hall, 12615 C St., Bay View. Social hour from 4 to 5:30, potluck dinner at 5:30 p.m.
MUSEUM DAY LIVE: In the spirit of the Smithsonian museums, which offer free admission every day, Museum Day Live! is an annual event hosted by Smithsonian magazine in which participating museums across the country open their doors to anyone presenting a Museum Day Live! ticket for free. This year’s date is Saturday, Sept. 21. Download tickets at smithsonianmag.com. Local participating museums include:
n Skagit County Historical Museum, 501 S. Fourth St., La Conner. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
n Bellingham Railway Museum, 1320 Commercial St., Bellingham. Noon to 5 p.m.
n Whatcom Museum, 250 Flora St., Bellingham. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
ALZHEIMER’S WALK: Help join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Riverwalk Plaza, 506 Mount Vernon Terminal Railroad. The two-mile walk is free to attend, but those who donate or raise $100 or more will receive a Walk to End Alzheimer’s t-shirt. alzwa.org.
BELLINGHAM VEG FEST: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, Depot Market Square, 1100 Railroad Ave., Bellingham. This family-friendly event focuses on health, environment and animal rights. Free.
BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Bellingham Public Library Fall Book Sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Sept. 25-27, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28, at the library, 210 Central Ave., Bellingham.
