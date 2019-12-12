Tide pool Girl

“Tide Pool Girl” watercolor, by Peggy Woods

ANACORTES — Detailed and lifelike watercolor works from a local artist are featured at the Good Stuff Arts Gallery this month.

Peggy Woods captures natural scenery in her watercolors with fine execution. This collection features new work from Woods inspired by her kayaking trips to the islands.

Other work in the gallery was produced with the theme “Water.”

The gallery is located at 604 Commercial Ave.

More from this section

Load comments